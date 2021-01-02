What Packers’ Roster Moves Mean

The Green Bay Packers placed All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari on injured reserve among other moves on Saturday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Amid the usual flurry of roster moves on Saturday, the Green Bay Packers placed All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari on injured reserve. They filled the roster spot by signing guard Ben Braden from the practice squad.

Braden had been elevated to the gameday roster three times since being signed to the practice squad on Oct. 21. He’s played four snaps on offense and 13 snaps on special teams.

A three-year starter at Michigan, Braden went undrafted in 2017. He had never played a regular-season snap on offense until playing the final four snaps of the Nov. 5 romp at San Francisco.

Bakhtiari suffered a season-ending knee injury at Thursday’s practice.

Elevated

DT Brian Price: With Kingsley Keke ruled out with a concussion, Price was elevated to the gameday roster. This is Price’s second consecutive elevation; he played nine defensive snaps vs. Tennessee.

The Packers figure to go into Sunday’s game at Chicago with Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Tyler Lancaster, Damon Harrison and Price on the defensive line. Harrison was claimed off waivers from Seattle this week.

“The film, he's played a decent amount of snaps this year and he's shown flashes of it on film,” defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said of Harrison on Thursday. “We're excited about having him here and hopefully we can make a run and he'll be a part of it.”

Practice Squad

Defensive tackle Anthony Rush, who was released on Thursday with the addition of Harrison, was signed to the practice squad. Rush was claimed off waivers from the Bears on Nov. 30. He played one defensive snap in his month on the roster.

Countdown to Kickoff

