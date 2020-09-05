SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

Breaking Down the Packers’ Initial 53-Man Roster

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers picked their 53-man roster on Saturday but it’s guaranteed to look different by as soon as Sunday.

That’s because two players on the roster, rookie linebacker Kamal Martin and first-year cornerback Kabion Ento, will be placed on injured reserve. That will allow the team to bring them back when healthy at midseason. That also means Green Bay’s roster is really at only 51 players, meaning it can add two players.

THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Live From 1265+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers Release Kumerow, Tim Williams on Path to 53-Man Roster

Receivers Jake Kumerow and Darrius Shepherd, outside linebacker Tim Williams and offensive lineman Alex Light were among the key releases.

Bill Huber

Taylor Wins Battle at Receiver

Malik Taylor, who missed most of his senior season at Ferris State and went undrafted in 2019, was the surprise winner as the team selected its initial 53-man roster.

Bill Huber

Lack of Film Undercutting Undrafted Rookies

With no preseason tape, teams like the Packers can release their undrafted players with almost no risk.

Bill Huber

The 53-Man Packers Roster Projection (2.0)

General manager Brian Gutekunst must pick his initial 53-man roster by 3 p.m. Saturday.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Packers High-Fives: Keys to Season Success

How do the Green Bay Packers build upon a 13-3 season and a trip to the NFC Championship Game? Here's the map to bigger and better things.

Bill Huber

After Rookie Disappointment, Gary’s Eager to Create Havoc

“I didn’t like the player that I was and what I was giving the Green Bay Packers,” Rashan Gary said after Friday’s practice.

Bill Huber

Valdes-Scantling Gets Mom Her Dream Car

“I can watch that video a hundred times and I’ll smile every time,” Valdes-Scantling said after practice.

Bill Huber

Packers High-Fives: Rookies Most Likely to Contribute

In the latest part of this “high five” series, here are the five rookies most likely to earn a role this season.

Bill Huber

Packers High-Fives: Players You’ll Be Talking About

You know the stars. These players might be considered stars by the end of this season.

Bill Huber

Catching Up with Love and NFL’s First-Round Quarterbacks

The Green Bay Packers were one of four teams to draft a quarterback in the first round. The situations for their rookie seasons couldn’t be more different.

Bill Huber