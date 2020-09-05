Breaking Down the Packers’ Initial 53-Man Roster

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers picked their 53-man roster on Saturday but it’s guaranteed to look different by as soon as Sunday.

That’s because two players on the roster, rookie linebacker Kamal Martin and first-year cornerback Kabion Ento, will be placed on injured reserve. That will allow the team to bring them back when healthy at midseason. That also means Green Bay’s roster is really at only 51 players, meaning it can add two players.