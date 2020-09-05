Live Updates: Packers Release Kumerow, Tim Williams on Path to 53-Man Roster

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have released receiver Jake Kumerow, the first big move on the way to forming a 53-man roster on Saturday.

The released was first reported by ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky and confirmed by Packer Central.

In another surprise move, the Packers released outside linebacker Tim Williams, according to Yahoo! Sports. Williams had been running with the 2s alongside Rashan Gary throughout traning camp. A third-round pick by Baltimore, it appeared he had found his niche.

"Coming from Baltimore, it’s a lot of heavy running in that division," he said last week. "They throw the ball around a lot over here and, basically, the teams that we play, they like to throw the ball a lot and do a lot of gimmicks and finesse stuff. It plays into one of my attributes, which is being fast. I’m kind of a hybrid guy that can run sideline to sideline and be able to develop some pressure on the quarterback. Man, I just love to play football."

For the first time since entering the NFL in 2015, Kumerow had a season-long role. Kumerow caught 12-of-21 passes (57.1 percent) for 219 yards and one touchdown in the regular season and added a 23-yard catch vs. San Francisco in the championship game.

Speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Saturday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers listed Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kumerow as the four receivers who could play a role this season.

"Jake Kumerow has been such a solid performer for us for the last couple years," Rodgers said. "I love his reliability. I think he’s a fantastic, steady player who’s very heady on the field. He makes plays, he plays with a lot of confidence and he’s a guy you love having on the squad."

Also out at receiver is Darrius Shepherd, a source told Packer Central. Shepherd made the roster last year and had an excellent training camp. Another receiver casualty, according to a source, was Canadian import Reggie Begelton.

"I’m the player that everybody sees and hears about," Shepherd said recently. "I’m not the guy that made the mistakes. I’ll learn from them, and trying to grow and come back to show them I’m a player that can make plays and play in this league."

Also out is running back Dexter Williams, a sixth-round pick last year who got caught up in the numbers with Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon. With Jones and Jamaal Williams headed to free agency, the Packers would like to bring Dexter Williams back on the practice squad, according to a source.

Here's what we we know, as reported by Packer Central, the Athletic, ESPN.com and Gannett.

WR: Jake Kumerow, Darrius Shepherd.

TE: Evan Baylis.

RB: Dexter Williams.

OLB: Tim Williams.

The Packers will have to trim their roster from 80 players to 53 by 3 p.m. Saturday. This story is where you’ll find those moves.

“It’s never a good thing but, particularly this year, you weren’t able to give the guys the opportunities in those games to go out and prove some things, so that’s tough,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said last week. “At the same time, it’s our job to try to make the best decisions that we can to put the best football team out there. I do think this particular 2020 draft class, all the guys in it throughout the league, I think there’s going to be some opportunities moving forward where guys didn’t get opportunities that may be out there as the season goes on that might wind up being really good players down the line. It’s unfortunate. It’s the situation we’re in and I feel for those guys, but there will be opportunities down the road.”

RELATED: FIVE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS

RELATED: FIVE DISAPPOINTING DEVELOPMENTS

RELATED: FIVE PLAYERS YOU’LL BE TALKING ABOUT

RELATED: FIVE ROOKIES MOST LIKELY TO CONTRIBUTE

RELATED: FIVE KEYS TO SUCCESS

Gutekunst will have to remove 27 players from the roster. Injured lists might handle a few, with linebacker Curtis Bolton (knee; physically unable to perform list), rookie guard Simon Stepaniak (knee; non-football injury list) and rooking running back Patrick Taylor (foot; non-football injury list) spending all of training camp out of action.

Linebacker Kamal Martin will make the roster but be placed on injured reserve on Sunday. That will allow the team to designate him for return at some point midseason. That means on player released on Saturday could return on Sunday.

The team can start forming its 16-man practice squad at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Selecting some position groups will be easy, such as quarterback. Some will be much more difficult, such as the offensive and defensive lines, where injuries could make some tough decisions.

Here’s our 53-man projection from Friday following the completion of the practice week.