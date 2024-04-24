1 Day Until NFL Draft: Our Pick in Media Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Our official prediction will be published on Thursday morning, but Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean was the pick in a media mock draft conducted by the Jacksonville Jaguars’ flagship radio station.
The Pittsburgh Steelers took Georgia right tackle Amarius Mims at No. 20, the Miami Dolphins took Alabama right tackle JC Latham at No. 21, the Philadelphia Eagles took Oklahoma right tackle Tyler Guyton at No. 22 and the Dallas Cowboys took West Virginia center Zach Frazier at No. 24.
With the offensive tackle class having been picked over the like the last tree in the apple orchard, I turned my attention to the defense in giving new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley a big-time player.
DeJean had five interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns, in 2022. In 2023, he was voted the Big Ten’s best defensive back and best kick returner.
Whether he’s a safety or a corner is largely irrelevant considering the Packers could use a player at either spot.
“I think he can do both. I think he’s very versatile that way,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said this week. “I think he’s, obviously, a very good athlete. His ability to take the ball away is very impressive. Obviously, he’s got some [special] teams ability, as well. He’s a very well-rounded player. I think he can do either. I think it’s really going to come down to where you may need him.”
ESPN (Rob Demovsky): Iowa DB Cooper DeJean
In ESPN’s media mock, Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky selected DeJean over Georgia right tackle Amarius Mims.
ESPN.com: Iowa DB Cooper DeJean
Matt Miller went with DeJean for the same reason I did in the Jacksonville media mock.
“It's a legitimate toss-up between cornerback and offensive lineman for the Packers, but with the run on tackles hitting in the early 20s here, I think they'd go get the most versatile defensive back in the class. … He can play inside corner, outside corner or safety. The Packers would love his ball skills (seven career picks) in Jeff Hafley's defense.”
NFL.com (Bucky Brooks): Iowa DB Cooper DeJean
Brooks gave new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley a “Swiss Army knife.”
“After bringing in a new defensive coordinator (Jeff Hafley) and high-priced safety (Xavier McKinney), Green Bay adds another big defensive piece in DeJean, who supplies athleticism and … ball skills to thrive in a ‘see ball, get ball’ system.”
NFL.com (Charles Davis): Iowa DB Cooper DeJean
With eight offensive linemen off the board, Davis also grabbed DeJean.
“I listed DeJean as a DB, instead of a CB, because of his exceptional versatility. He can run, cover, tackle, catch ... and return punts at an elite level, too. DeJean and All-Pro kick returner Keisean Nixon would give Green Bay extra special teams.”
The Athletic (beat writers): Duke OL Graham Barton
In The Athletic’s final beat writers mock, Matt Schneidman went with Barton over Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton.
“Now that the Packers have found their next franchise quarterback, or so it seems, priority No. 1 becomes protecting him for what they hope is the next decade-plus,” he wrote as part of a larger summary. “The Packers could go with Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton or Barton here to accomplish that. They settle on Barton, who provides the versatility GM Brian Gutekunst covets.”
33rd Team (7 Rounds): BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia
With six offensive linemen off the board, Ian Valentino went with Suamataia over cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Nate Wiggins and Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton, who fell into the second round. Suamataia played right tackle in 2022 and left tackle in 2023.
“The biggest reason why Kingsley Suamataia isn't routinely ranked over some of his tackle peers is his height,” Valentino said. “However, he has the length needed to stay outside, and his game is better than other blockers who have been mocked in this range. He's a terrific athlete who will thrive in Green Bay's ecosystem.”
Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter, who might be too slow, and Wake Forest safety Malik Mustapha, who might be too short, were among the Day 2 picks. However, Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (second round) and Kansas pass rusher Austin Booker (third round) would be good fits, and Gutekunst got his late-round quarterback with Tennessee’s Joe Milton.
Yahoo: BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia
In the final mock by Charles McDonald and Nate Tice, the pick was Suamataia – the eighth lineman off the board.
“Green Bay needs a long-term solution at left tackle after the departure of David Bakhtiari. At this point in the draft, they’ll probably be taking an upside swing and Suamataia works in this scenario.”
Sports Info Solutions (7 Rounds): Georgia OT Amarius Mims
SIS, which has its own unique data similar to Pro Football Focus, led off its seven-round mock with Mims, who “has one of the highest upsides in the entire draft class.” He’s an enormous man and surprising athlete who gave up just one pressure in 2023.
The Day 2 picks were NC State linebacker Payton Wilson, an elite prospect with a troubling injury history, Michigan slot Mike Sainristil, who is too short for the Packers’ tastes, Michigan guard Zak Zinter, who is coming off a broken leg, and Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran.
Arizona’s impressive slot receiver, Jacob Cowing, highlighted the Day 3 picks.
The Ringer: Georgia OT Amarius Mims
Mims is a “massive” right tackle who landed in a perfect spot given Green Bay’s development history, Benjamin Solak said.
“Great day in the office for GM Brian Gutekunst, who sees one of the highest ceiling players in the entire class fall into his lap – and at a position of need, no less! Mims may not start over Rasheed Walker on the left, but he can compete for it in camp, and he may not start over Zach Tom on the right, but Tom has great positional versatility, so he could bump inside to make room for Mims.”
