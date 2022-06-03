100 Days Until Kickoff: Six Reasons Why Packers Finally Will Win Super Bowl
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will kick off the 2022 NFL season in exactly 100 days.
As has been the case for most of the last three decades, they will enter the season on the short list of legitimate Super Bowl contenders. At SI Sportsbook, only three teams have shorter odds to win the championship. Despite sustained excellence – including an unprecedented three consecutive seasons of 13 wins – the Packers haven’t won the Super Bowl since 2010. Aaron Rodgers was but a kid, by NFL standards, at the time. Now, by those same standards, he's an old man with an AARP card. Retirement is right around the corner.
There are significant barriers standing between Green Bay and Glendale, Ariz., the home of this season’s Super Bowl. But there’s nothing insurmountable. Here are six reasons why this finally will be the year that the Lombardi Trophy will be coming home.
1. Aaron Rodgers, Obviously
You can’t argue with the NFL’s business model. The game has grown increasingly slanted toward the quarterbacks. The result is NFL games dominating the Nielsen Ratings and defenses begging for mercy. Yes, Joe Flacco and Nick Foles have won Super Bowls the past decade, but the last four championships have been won by the Rams’ Matthew Stafford, the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Patriots’ Brady.
With a great quarterback, anything is possible. Teams with mediocre quarterbacks hope to win. Teams with great quarterbacks expect to win. Rodgers gives the Packers instant credibility. The four-time MVP, including the two-time reigning MVP, gives Green Bay a chance every week because he makes so many big plays (No. 1 in touchdown percentage the last two seasons) and makes so few big mistakes (No. 1 in interception percentage the last four seasons).
Of course, Rodgers needs to be better in the playoffs. His performance in the playoff debacle against San Francisco serves as a black mark on his legacy. But he’s one of the best in NFL history and you know he’ll enter this season with something to prove given the state of the receiver corps.
2. AJ-Squared
Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon give the Packers one of the best one-two punches in the NFL. Jones is an explosive runner and big-time receiving threat. Dillon is a punishing runner and surprising receiving threat. Combined, they rushed for 1,602 rushing yards, caught 86 passes and scored 17 touchdowns last season.
Will Rodgers be challenged to convert a high percentage of his third-and-longs given the unsettled state of his receiver corps? Perhaps. Fortunately for Rodgers, Jones and Dillon will provide a lot of third-and-shorts.
3. Potentially Dominant Offensive Line
After his 2021 season was ruined by a torn ACL, the hope is left tackle David Bakhtiari will be back in the lineup and primed to return to his five-time All-Pro form. Similarly, the hope is Elgton Jenkins will return from his torn ACL at some point at midseason and regain his 2020 Pro Bowl form.
If that’s the case, this stretch-run line could be fantastic: Bakhtiari at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Jenkins at right tackle. (Or, Bakhtiari at left tackle, some combination of Jenkins, Runyan, Myers and Newman at the interior spots, and Yosh Nijman at right tackle.)
To be sure, there are questions. Those start with but aren’t limited to Bakhtiari and his short- and long-term future. Myers missed most of his rookie season with a knee injury and remains a bit of an unknown. And, whether it’s their ability to push for a starting job or even make the gameday roster, who knows about draft picks Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom and Rasheed Walker. But Green Bay’s combination of starters and backups has the potential to be excellent.
4. Potentially Fearsome Defensive Line
The Rams won the Super Bowl with Aaron Donald dominating the line of scrimmage at an all-time level. A year earlier, the Buccaneers lined up with Ndamukong Suh and Vita Vea at defensive tackle.
Run or pass, a disruptive defensive line can blow up offensive game plans. The Packers had one disruptor with Pro Bowler Kenny Clark. With the additions of veteran Jarran Reed and first-round pick Devonte Wyatt, Green Bay has a potentially formidable five-man rotation of Clark, Dean Lowry, Reed, Wyatt and TJ Slaton.
Last season, Green Bay ranked 30th with 4.70 yards allowed per carry. It would be a surprise if that number isn’t cut significantly with the potential power of the defensive line partnering with inside linebackers De’Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker.
5. No-Fly Zone Secondary
A better run defense will play right into the hands of where Green Bay’s defense should be legitimately elite.
A good defense is fortunate to have one really good cornerback. The Packers should have three with Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes.
Alexander was a second-team All-Pro in 2020, when he ranked No. 1 among corners with a 42.3 percent completion rate and 4.7 yards allowed per target, according to Sports Info Solutions. Added off Arizona’s practice squad after Alexander suffered a major shoulder injury, Douglas ranked third with a 44.6 percent completion rate and fifth with 5.2 yards allowed per target. The team’s first-round pick last year, Stokes ranked sixth with a 46.2 percent completion rate and eighth with 5.3 yards allowed per target.
A good run defense, a strong pass rush (Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Clark and perhaps Wyatt) and an elite trio of corners could add up to the type of defense that is a real problem for every offense in the NFL.
6. Something Special (Or At Least Not Terrible)
The bar has been set impossibly low for Green Bay’s special teams.
Just don’t colossally screw up.
In the playoff loss to San Francisco, Marcedes Lewis’ fumble sapped the team of all its momentum, Rodgers didn’t play well after a hot start and the decision to move Billy Turner to left tackle and stick with Dennis Kelly at right tackle backfired. Still, they probably would have beaten the 49ers if not for a blocked field goal just before halftime and the killer blocked punt in the final minutes.
With the hiring of Rich Bisaccia, Green Bay has a proven coordinator. The additions of punter Pat O’Donnell, cornerback Keisean Nixon and safety Tariq Carpenter signal a larger emphasis on special teams as part of personnel decisions. Green Bay not only will be better on special teams – granted, it would be impossible to be worse – but it could actually become an asset.
The Packers once again will field a championship-caliber roster. Starting with uncertainty at receiver, there are several reasons why they will be locked out of the Super Bowl for a 12th consecutive season.