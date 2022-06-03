100 Days Until Kickoff: Six Reasons Why Packers Finally Will Win Super Bowl

With star power at almost every position group, a four-time MVP quarterback and a potentially elite defense, the Green Bay Packers could be poised for a championship season.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will kick off the 2022 NFL season in exactly 100 days.

As has been the case for most of the last three decades, they will enter the season on the short list of legitimate Super Bowl contenders. At SI Sportsbook, only three teams have shorter odds to win the championship. Despite sustained excellence – including an unprecedented three consecutive seasons of 13 wins – the Packers haven’t won the Super Bowl since 2010. Aaron Rodgers was but a kid, by NFL standards, at the time. Now, by those same standards, he's an old man with an AARP card. Retirement is right around the corner.

There are significant barriers standing between Green Bay and Glendale, Ariz., the home of this season’s Super Bowl. But there’s nothing insurmountable. Here are six reasons why this finally will be the year that the Lombardi Trophy will be coming home.