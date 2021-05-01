Best Available Packers Prospects for Day 3 of NFL Draft

With six picks at their disposal, the Green Bay Packers have key needs in the trenches and elsewhere as the 2021 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers took care of key needs in the first two days of the draft. As general manager Brian Gutekunst returns to the draft room on Saturday morning for the final four rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, the big problem spot on the roster is offensive tackle.

Green Bay has only three tackles on the roster. One of them, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, is coming off a torn ACL and might not be ready for Week 1. Another, Yosh Nijman, hasn’t played a meaningful snap from scrimmage in his career.

A strong draft class has been hit hard. On our board, the top nine prospects have been selected. On ESPN.com’s “best available” list, six of its top seven didn’t even make our list because of athletic shortcomings. Perhaps Gutekunst will have to widen his net and consider the likes of Cincinnati's James Hudson, a converted defensive tackle who plays fast but tested horribly.

Here are our best available tackles.

Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan (6-4 1/8, 311 pounds; 33 3/8 arms; 5.25 40; 4.63 shuttle; 27 BP): Moore started 32 games at left tackle his final three seasons, winning second-team all-MAC as a junior and senior. According to PFF, he allowed three sacks and six pressures in 2020 (3.2 percent).

"The thing that I think is going to make Jaylon so intriguing for a lot of teams is his versatility," coach Tim Lester said. "He has shown the size and movement skills to play left tackle. I saw him snapping for the first time today, just in case. When NFL teams have eight active lineman on an NFL gameday roster, versatility is going to be key. I think he’s going to win a starting job at some point in his career. He’ll always have the ability to play multiple positions."

A tight end in high school, he was a defensive lineman during his redshirt season of 2016 and made the transition to offense in 2017.

Brenden Jaimes, Nebraska (6-5, 298 pounds; 32 5/8 arms; DNP 40; 4.50 shuttle; 25 BP): Jaimes was a 40-game starter at Nebraska, including his final three seasons at left tackle. He was an honorable mention on the all-conference team each of those seasons. In 2020, he allowed zero sacks and only four pressures, according to PFF.

Stone Forsythe, Florida (6-8, 307 pounds; 34 3/8 arms; 5.12 40; 4.63 shuttle; 25 BP): Forsythe started all 25 games at left tackle during his final two seasons, helping quarterback Kyle Trask be a Heisman Trophy finalist. According to PFF, he allowed two sacks and 16 total pressures (3.1 percent) in 2020.

Tommy Doyle, Miami (Ohio) (6-8, 320 pounds; 35 1/8 arms; 5.11 40; 4.57 shuttle; 24 BP): Doyle overcame significant injuries in 2016 (labrum) and 2017 (foot) to emerge as a three-year starter. He was first-team all-MAC at left tackle his final two years. In 2020, he allowed zero sacks and two total pressures (2.4 percent). He finished third among tackles in Relative Athletic Score.

Dan Moore, Texas A&M (6-5 5/8, 311 pounds; 34 1/2 arms; 5.19 40; 4.73 shuttle; 28 BP): Moore started all 36 games at left tackle his final three seasons. He arrived on campus as a three-star recruits. His play took a big step forward as a senior. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed two sacks and 16 pressures (5.5 percent).

Day 3 Draft Picks for Packers

Fourth Round: No. 37 (142 overall)

Fifth Round: No. 29 (173) and No. 34 (178)

Sixth Round: No. 30 (214) and No. 36 (220)

Seventh Round: No. 29 (256)

Here’s a look at some other high-quality prospects still on the board for the start of Day 3 based on our rankings.

Best Available Running Backs

The Packers could add a third back to the duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. It's slim pickings in a poor draft class.

Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State (6-0, 210 pounds; 4.50 40; 4.30 shuttle; 9 hands): Hubbard had a monumental 2019 season with an FBS-leading 2,094 rushing yards (6.4 average) to earn unanimous All-American accolades. In seven games in 2020, Hubbard added 625 yards (47 average), his season derailed by an injured ankle. He caught 45 passes his first two seasons. He is a speed back. In 2015, he finished fourth in the 100 meters at the World Youth Championships in Colombia. Before being a star back, he dreamed about the Olympics.

Kylin Hill, Mississippi State (5-10 1/2, 214 pounds; 4.55 40; 4.35 shuttle; 9 3/4 hands): With 734 yards as a sophomore and 1,350 yards as a junior, Hill looked like a top prospect entering his senior year. Instead, his 2020 campaign went nowhere fast. In three games in new coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid system, he carried only 15 times for 58 yards but did catch 23 passes. He was suspended by Leach and ultimately opted out.

Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana (5-10 1/4, 201 pounds; 4.33 40; 4.20 shuttle; 9 1/2 hands): The head of the team’s quality group of runners, Mitchell rushed for 3,267 yards in four seasons. Following a dreaded Lisfranc foot injury that ended his freshman season and required two surgeries, Mitchell rushed for 985 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore, 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior and 878 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games as a senior. Of his 49 career receptions, 20 came in 2018.

Best Available Receivers

The Packers used a third-round pick on slot Amari Rodgers, so presumably would be looking at a bigger target.

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State (5-11 3/8, 194; 9 3/8 hands; 4.49 40; 4.25 shuttle; 33 vertical): Wallace was a second-team All-American in 2018 with 86 receptions for 1,491 yards (17.3 average) and 12 touchdowns. It was more of the same in 2019 until his season was cut short by a torn ACL. Back in 2020, he caught 59 passes for 922 yards (15.6) and six scores in 10 games. According to Pro Football Focus, he averaged 5.0 yards after the catch, forced eight missed tackles and caught 12-of-28 deep balls. According to Sports Info Solutions, he had one drop (1.7 percent).

Simi Fehoko, Stanford (6-3 7/8, 222; 10 1/4 hands; 4.43 40; 4.26 shuttle; 34.5 vertical): Fehoko caught 24 passes for 566 yards in 2019 – his 23.6 yards per catch setting a school record – and 37 passes for 574 yards (15.5) and three touchdowns in six games in 2020. The bulk of that production came against UCLA with his 16 receptions. He’s a height/speed freak.

Trevon Grimes, Florida (6-4, 220; 9 3/8 hands; 4.49 40; 4.26 shuttle; 35 vertical): After catching two passes at Ohio State in 2017, Grimes caught 26 passes in 2018, 33 in 2019 and 38 in 2020. He saved the best for last with career highs of 589 yards, a 15.5-yard average and nine touchdowns. Grimes was the Florida state champion in the 300-meter hurdles as a freshman and sophomore.

Cornell Powell, Clemson (6-0 1/4, 204; 9 7/8 hands; 4.52 40; 4.21 shuttle; 36.5 vertical): After four mostly invisible seasons, Powell had a breakout final year with 53 receptions for 822 yards (16.6 average) and seven touchdowns.

Jacob Harris, Central Florida (6-5, 219; 4.40 40; 40.5 vertical; 4.31 shuttle; 9 1/2 hands): Starting for the first time as a senior receiver, Harris caught 30 passes for 539 yards and eight touchdowns. Harris was a soccer star in Palm Harbor, Fla., who had more than 10 Division I scholarship offers but, at the urging of a friend, decided to give football a try as a senior. He was hooked.

Best Available Tight Ends

Can they afford to re-sign Robert Tonyan next offseason?

Brevin Jordan, Miami (6-2 5/8, 247; 4.67 40; 4.50 shuttle; 34 vertical; 9 3/4 hands): Jordan was all-ACC all three seasons, finishing his career with 105 receptions for 1,358 yards and 13 touchdowns. He saved his best for last. Even while missing three games due to a shoulder injury, Jordan set career highs with 38 receptions, 576 yards, 15.2 yards per catch and seven touchdowns in just eight games.

Kenny Yeboah, Mississippi (6-3 7/8, 250; DNP 40 and shuttle/hamstring; 34 vertical; 9 12 hands): Yeboah spent his first four seasons at Temple before transferring to Ole Miss for his final six seasons. He had by far the best season of his career with 27 receptions for 524 yards (19.4 average) and six touchdowns. Of note, he caught seven passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns against eventual national champion Alabama.

Matt Bushman, BYU (6-4 5/8, 245; DNP 40 and shuttle/Achilles; 32.5 vertical; 9 3/8 hands): The 25-year-old Bushman arrived at BYU after a two-year mission to Chile. From 2017 through 2019, he caught 125 passes for 1,719 yards and nine touchdowns but missed the 2020 season with a torn Achilles suffered about a week before the opener.

Zach Davidson, Central Missouri (6-6 5/8, 245; 4.62 40; 4.26 shuttle; 37.5 vertical; 9 1/2 hands): Who says punters aren’t athletes? A three-time all-conference punter, Davidson blossomed into a Division II All-American tight end in 2019 by catching 40 passes for 894 yards (22.4 average) and 15 touchdowns. Because of COVID, the 2020 season was canceled and Davidson set his sights on the draft.

Noah Gray, Duke (6-3, 240; 4.60 40; 4.45 shuttle; 35 vertical; 9 14 hands): Gray caught 20 passes as a sophomore, 51 as a junior and 29 as a senior, giving him a four-year total of 105 receptions for 948 yards and eight scores. No tight end in school history caught more passes than Gray.

Best Available Defensive Linemen

This would be one of the bigger needs entering Day 3. Iowa’s Daviyon Nixon is one of the top players available overall.

Daviyon Nixon, Iowa (6-3 1/8, 313; 35 1/8 arms; 4.86 40; 4.71 shuttle; DNP bench): Coming out of Indian Trails High School in Kenosha, Wis., he wasn’t academically eligible. So, he had to spend a year in junior college. Following that year at Iowa Western, he received a scholarship offer from Alabama but stuck with Iowa. After sitting out the 2018 season, he put his name in the transfer portal before again electing to stay at Iowa. A reserve in 2019, he needed to take a big step forward in 2020 to make himself a top draft prospect.

Their patience – the team’s and Nixon’s – was rewarded. Nixon was a one-year wonder in 2020 as the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year and a consensus first-team All-American with five sacks and 10 tackles for losses. His 1.3 tackles for losses per game leads the draft class.

Marlon Tuipulotu, USC (6-1 7/8, 307; 33 arms; DNP 40/hamstring; 4.65 shuttle; 29 BP): Tuipulotu was a three-year starter who earned first-team all-conference in 2020. He had a career-high 4.5 sacks in 2018, a career-high six tackles for losses in 2019 and tallied two sacks and 3.5 TFLs in six games in 2020. A native of Independence, Ore., Tuipulotu was a state champion wrestler. “I never really heard of wrestling until I moved to Oregon,” he told The Touchdown.

Tommy Togiai, Ohio State (6-1 1/2, 296; 31 3/4 arms; 4.98 40; 4.51 shuttle; 40 BP): A first-time starter in 2020, he was a second-team All-American and an anchor on one of the best defenses in the country. In seven games, he had three sacks and 4.5 tackles for losses.Togiai is a tower of power, as evidenced by those 40 reps on the 225-pound bench press at pro day. He was 12 pounds at birth. His mom had to carry his birth certificate for proof of age during youth sports contests.

Bobby Brown, Texas A&M (6-4, 321; 34 3/4 arms; 5.00 40; 4.58 shuttle; DNP bench/elbow): Brown was a two-year starter who had a breakout final season with 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for losses in nine games in 2020 to earn first-team all-SEC. The athleticism comes from his mom, Erica Kelly, who starred at Southern Mississippi before playing professionally overseas.

Jonathan Marshall, Arkansas (6-3, 310; 32 1/4 arms; 4.81 40; DNP shuttle/hamstring; 36 BP): A first-time starter in 2020, Marshall recorded 35 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for losses in 10 games. He had only 37 tackles in his first three seasons. A high school tight end, running back, defensive lineman and basketball star, Marshall’s weight-room numbers are part of Arkansas legend.

Best Available Outside linebackers

Looking ahead to 2022, the Packers have major cap problems and the Smith Bros. have huge cap charges.

Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh (6-4 3/8, 259; 33 1/2 arms; 4.86 40; 4.26 shuttle): Weaver is coming off two banner seasons with 6.5 sacks, 14 tackles for losses, two forced fumbles and four passes defensed in 2018 and 7.5 sacks, 14.5 TFLs, three forced fumbles and two passes defensed in 2019. In between, he missed the 2019 season with a torn ACL. The injury delayed his arrival in the NFL by a year. During rehab, the training staff called him a “sicko” and a “glutton for punishment.”

Quincy Roche, Miami (6-2 5/8, 245; 32 1/4 arms; 4.68 40; 4.50 shuttle): At Temple in 2019, Roche was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year with 13 sacks, 19 tackles for losses and six passes defensed. Having earned his degree, he transferred to Miami for the 2020 season. He contributed 4.5 sacks, 14.5 TFLs and two forced fumbles.

Ellerson Smith, Northern Iowa (6-6 1/4, 252; 34 arms; 4.75 40; 4.39 shuttle): Smith was a first-team FCS All-American in 2019 by leading the Missouri Valley Conference with 14 sacks, 21.5 tackles for losses and five forced fumbles. With COVID pushing the 2020 season to Spring 2021, Smith opted out to focus on the NFL.“It has been an amazing transformation,” said Bryce Paup, UNI’s defensive line coach and a former Packers star.

Chris Rumph, Duke (6-2 7/8, 244; 33 3/4 arms; DNP testing/hamstring): How under the radar was Rumph coming out of Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Fla.? Not even the Florida Gators, where his father was an assistant coach, recruited him. That was a mistake. In three seasons at Duke, he recorded 17.5 sacks and 34 tackles for losses. In 11 games in 2020, Rumph tallied eight sacks, 12.5 TFLs and one forced fumble.

Best Available Linebackers

Can the Packers count on last year's rookie tandem of Krys Barnes and Kamal Martin to play winning football for 16 games?

Jabril Cox, LSU (6-3 1/4, 232; 32 3/8 arms; DNP workout/hamstring): A big fish in the small pond of FCS football at powerhouse North Dakota State, Cox jumped into the ocean by transferring to LSU for his final season. “I just felt I had to prove myself coming from a smaller school and going into the SEC,” Cox said before the season. “It’s a different ballgame. They’re going to be a lot of doubters, a lot of people saying ‘He’s not ready.’” He was ready. In starting all 10 games, he had 58 tackles, including one sack and 6.5 for losses. He intercepted three passes and tallied eight passes defensed.

Derrick Barnes, Purdue (6-0 3/8, 238; 33 3/8 arms; 4.57 40; 4.32 shuttle): Barnes was a three-year starter. He had a career-high 92 tackles in 2018, a team-high 7.5 sacks in 2019 and a team-high 54 tackles in six games in 2020. Along with 225 tackles, he added 10.5 sacks, 25 tackles for losses, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one interception in his career. He started his career at linebacker, moved to defensive end, then shifted back to linebacker.

Dylan Moses, Alabama (6-1 1/2, 225; DNP workout/knee): Moses was second-team all-SEC in 2018 with his team-high 86 tackles and he was first-team all-SEC in 2020 with his team-high 80 tackles. In between, he suffered a torn ACL that cost him the 2019 season. The stats and accolades notwithstanding, the comeback from that injury and an early-season meniscus tear severely impacted his play. Unbelievably, the Baton Rouge, La., native was offered a scholarship by LSU while he was in seventh grade and by Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban as an eighth-grader.

Best Available Cornerbacks

Green Bay used its first-round pick on Eric Stokes but could go for another prospect, perhaps in the slot.

Zech McPhearson, Texas Tech (5-10 5/8, 196; 30 3/4 arms; 4.50 40; 40.5 VJ): McPhearson might feel a bit at home if drafted by the Packers. His sister, Kimberly, is part of the UW-Green Bay women’s soccer team. One of his brothers played baseball in the Milwaukee Brewers’ farm system. One of eight kids, they all played collegiately. A brother, Gerrick, was drafted by the New York Giants in 2006. McPhearson spent his first two seasons as a backup at Penn State. He transferred to Texas Tech for his final two seasons. As a senior, he had four interceptions and 10 passes defensed.

Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas (5-11 3/4, 193; 32 1/2 arms; 4.39 40; 43 VJ): Rochell had four interceptions and 10 passes defensed as a sophomore and five interceptions and 18 passes defensed as a junior. As a senior, he had three PBUs and a forced fumble in seven games. He was picked for the Senior Bowl in a memorable moment in front of his teammates.

Keith Taylor, Washington (6-2 1/4, 187; 31 1/8 arms; 4.52 40; 33.5 VJ): Taylor started 19 games, including all 13 in 2019 and all four in 2020. He had zero interceptions and 10 passes defensed, with five of those breakups coming in 2019. With a quiet season due to COVID, a big Senior Bowl and strong pro day were key.

Rodarius Williams, Oklahoma State (5-11 3/4, 189; 31 1/2 arms; 4.52 40; 36.5 VJ): You want experience? Williams started all 48 career games. Both career interceptions came in 2018 and he finished with 33 passes defensed – including seven in nine games in 2020. His younger brother, former LSU standout Greedy Williams, was a second-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

Shaun Wade, Ohio State (6-0 5/8, 192; 33 1/2 arms; 4.46 40; 37.5 VJ): Wade was a first-team All-American and the Big Ten’s Defensive Back of the Year in 2020. Don’t let that fool you, though. Having given up six touchdowns, last season was a struggle. In the national championship game, Alabama’s Jaylon Smith caught 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns. In the first half. Wade blamed it on turf toe. "It shows on film that I was injured," Wade told ESPN.com. "Teams understand that." Teams probably understand that he’s better in the slot, where he played in 2019, vs. the outside.

Best Available Safeties

Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State (6-3 1/4, 215; 9 3/4 hands; DNP 40; 4.27 shuttle: 32 vertical): The Packers didn’t select Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, so how about a safety like Nasirildeen? In 24 games (15 starts) in 2018 and 2019, he piled up 192 tackles, three interceptions, eight passes defensed and three forced fumbles. He suffered a torn ACL in the final game of the 2019 season and missed all but the final two games of 2020.

Jamar Johnson, Indiana (5-11 7/8, 205; 9 1/4 hands; 4.58 40; 4.45 shuttle; 35 vertical): Johnson started only in 2020. In eight games, he had four interceptions, eight passes defensed and one forced fumble. He played quite a bit in the slot in 2019 and mostly in 2020. He’s got great range but is a bad tackler.

Damar Hamlin, Pittsburgh (6-0 7/8, 200; 8 7/8 hands; 4.59 40; 4.40 shuttle; 35 vertical): Hamlin started 40 games and finished his career with six interceptions and 27 passes defensed. The bulk of his playing time the last three seasons came in the slot or in the box. He doesn’t have great range but does have a feel for the game.