    • October 13, 2021
    Cardinals Perched Atop Composite NFL Power Rankings

    The sixth-ranked Green Bay Packers will play at the unranked Chicago Bears on Sunday.
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Arizona Cardinals hold a scant one-point lead over the Buffalo Bills in the latest Composite NFL Power Rankings.

    This is the second consecutive week the Cardinals have been perched atop the Composite Power Rankings, which include the power rankings of Packer Central, Sports Illustrated, The Associated Press, ESPN, NFL.com and CBS.

    The Green Bay Packers, winners of four straight, fell one spot to sixth.

    “They are pretty much who we thought they are,” SI.com’s Albert Breer wrote. “They need to get healthier on the offensive line, and with key pieces (Jaire Alexander, Za’Darius Smith) on defense. But Aaron Rodgers is leading the team to win games it shouldn’t, and as the roster gets healthier there’ll be fewer of those.”

    This week, the Packers will face the Chicago Bears, who have won two in a row to climb to 3-2. They are unranked in the Composite, checking in as high as No. 13 at CBS and No. 15 at Sports Illustrated.

    “Justin Fields was finally named the starter, and the defense and run game end up carrying the day in Vegas. Which is actually just how you’d think a smart coach would arrange his team around a rookie starter at the position,” Breer wrote.

    Here are the Week 6 rankings:

    Packer Central: 1, L.A. Rams; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Arizona; 4, Buffalo; 5, Baltimore; 6, Green Bay; 7, L.A. Chargers; 8, Dallas; 9, Cleveland; 10, Kansas City.

    Sports Illustrated: 1, Arizona; 2, Buffalo; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, L.A. Chargers; 5, L.A. Rams; 6, Dallas; 7, Baltimore; 8, Green Bay; 9, Cleveland; 10, Cincinnati.

    Associated Press: 1, Arizona; 1, Buffalo; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, L.A. Rams; 5, L.A. Chargers; 6, Baltimore; 7, Dallas; 8, Green Bay; 9, Cleveland; 10, Kansas City.

    ESPN: 1, Buffalo; 2, Arizona; 3, L.A. Rams; 4, Tampa Bay; 5, Green Bay; 6, Dallas; 7, L.A. Chargers; 8, Baltimore; 9, Cleveland; 10, Kansas City.

    NFL.com: 1, Buffalo; 2, Arizona; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, Dallas; 5, L.A. Chargers; 6, Green Bay; 7, Baltimore; 8, L.A. Rams; 9, Cleveland; 10, Kansas City.

    CBS Sports: 1, Arizona; 2, Buffalo; 3, Green Bay; 4, L.A. Rams; 5, L.A. Chargers; 6, Tampa Bay; 7, Dallas; 8, Baltimore; 9, Cleveland; 10, Tennessee.

    Composite Rankings: 1, Arizona (10); 2, Buffalo (11); 3, Tampa Bay (21); 4, L.A. Rams (25); 5, L.A. Chargers (33); 6, Green Bay (36); 7, Dallas (38); 8, Baltimore (41); 9, Cleveland (54); 10, Kansas City, 64.

    - - - - -

    Last Week’s Composite: 1, Arizona (13); 2, Tampa Bay (16); 3, Buffalo (23); 4, L.A. Rams (24); 5, Green Bay (25); 6, Baltimore (39); 7, L.A. Chargers (44); 8, Cleveland (45); 9, Kansas City (51); 10, Dallas (52).

