Cardinals Perched Atop Composite NFL Power Rankings
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Arizona Cardinals hold a scant one-point lead over the Buffalo Bills in the latest Composite NFL Power Rankings.
This is the second consecutive week the Cardinals have been perched atop the Composite Power Rankings, which include the power rankings of Packer Central, Sports Illustrated, The Associated Press, ESPN, NFL.com and CBS.
The Green Bay Packers, winners of four straight, fell one spot to sixth.
“They are pretty much who we thought they are,” SI.com’s Albert Breer wrote. “They need to get healthier on the offensive line, and with key pieces (Jaire Alexander, Za’Darius Smith) on defense. But Aaron Rodgers is leading the team to win games it shouldn’t, and as the roster gets healthier there’ll be fewer of those.”
This week, the Packers will face the Chicago Bears, who have won two in a row to climb to 3-2. They are unranked in the Composite, checking in as high as No. 13 at CBS and No. 15 at Sports Illustrated.
“Justin Fields was finally named the starter, and the defense and run game end up carrying the day in Vegas. Which is actually just how you’d think a smart coach would arrange his team around a rookie starter at the position,” Breer wrote.
Here are the Week 6 rankings:
Packer Central: 1, L.A. Rams; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Arizona; 4, Buffalo; 5, Baltimore; 6, Green Bay; 7, L.A. Chargers; 8, Dallas; 9, Cleveland; 10, Kansas City.
The People’s GPA: Packers at Bengals
We asked fans to provide a letter grade for the Green Bay Packers’ performance in a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Here are the results.
Dominant Davante Delivers Again
Davante Adams had a career-high 206 yards, the biggest day in the NFL this season, in helping the Packers outlast the Bengals on Sunday.
Packers Survive Another Crazy Day in Cincinnati
Every eight years, Aaron Rodgers brings the Green Bay Packers to Cincinnati and chaos results.
Sports Illustrated: 1, Arizona; 2, Buffalo; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, L.A. Chargers; 5, L.A. Rams; 6, Dallas; 7, Baltimore; 8, Green Bay; 9, Cleveland; 10, Cincinnati.
Associated Press: 1, Arizona; 1, Buffalo; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, L.A. Rams; 5, L.A. Chargers; 6, Baltimore; 7, Dallas; 8, Green Bay; 9, Cleveland; 10, Kansas City.
ESPN: 1, Buffalo; 2, Arizona; 3, L.A. Rams; 4, Tampa Bay; 5, Green Bay; 6, Dallas; 7, L.A. Chargers; 8, Baltimore; 9, Cleveland; 10, Kansas City.
NFL.com: 1, Buffalo; 2, Arizona; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, Dallas; 5, L.A. Chargers; 6, Green Bay; 7, Baltimore; 8, L.A. Rams; 9, Cleveland; 10, Kansas City.
CBS Sports: 1, Arizona; 2, Buffalo; 3, Green Bay; 4, L.A. Rams; 5, L.A. Chargers; 6, Tampa Bay; 7, Dallas; 8, Baltimore; 9, Cleveland; 10, Tennessee.
Composite Rankings: 1, Arizona (10); 2, Buffalo (11); 3, Tampa Bay (21); 4, L.A. Rams (25); 5, L.A. Chargers (33); 6, Green Bay (36); 7, Dallas (38); 8, Baltimore (41); 9, Cleveland (54); 10, Kansas City, 64.
- - - - -
Last Week’s Composite: 1, Arizona (13); 2, Tampa Bay (16); 3, Buffalo (23); 4, L.A. Rams (24); 5, Green Bay (25); 6, Baltimore (39); 7, L.A. Chargers (44); 8, Cleveland (45); 9, Kansas City (51); 10, Dallas (52).