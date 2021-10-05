Packers Fall One Spot in NFL Composite Power Rankings

The last remaining undefeated team, the Arizona Cardinals vaulted to No. 1 in our Composite Power Rankings.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers fell one spot in Packer Central’s NFL Composite Power Rankings, but that had less to do with their performance on Sunday against Pittsburgh than the Arizona Cardinals’ rousing victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals improved to 4-0 by going on the road and routing the Rams, last week’s No. 1-ranked team, 37-20. Just four weeks into the season, Arizona is the last remaining undefeated team.

Arizona moved from seventh to first in the Composite Power Rankings, which include the power rankings of Packer Central, Sports Illustrated, The Associated Press, ESPN, NFL.com and CBS.

The Packers, winners of three in a row, are fifth.

“Green Bay’s Week 1 loss feels like a distant memory by this point and so does the offseason discord between the team and Aaron Rodgers,” the team at SI.com wrote. “Though the starting QB did pad his GM credentials, should such fodder be needed this coming offseason, in targeting personal acquisition Randall Cobb for two TDs and four third-down conversions.”

In the Packer Central rankings, the Rams and Buccaneers stayed in the top two spots. The Cardinals went from ninth to third. Green Bay was status quo at No. 5.

Green Bay will play at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Both teams are 3-1. The Bengals aren’t in the Composite Top 10; they are No. 24 at SI.

“It’s been fun to watch Joe Burrow’s confidence take hold at the NFL level, especially after his rookie season was cut short by his knee injury,” the SI team wrote. “His throw to C.J. Uzomah to set up the game-winning field goal, while being hit by a zero-blitzer, reinforced his fearlessness.”

Here are the Week 5 ratings.

Packer Central: 1, L.A. Rams; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Arizona; 4, Baltimore; 5, Green Bay; 6, Buffalo; 7, Cleveland; 8, L.A. Chargers; 9, Kansas City; 10, Las Vegas.

SI.com: 1, L.A. Rams; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Green Bay; 4, Kansas City; 5, Arizona; 6, L.A. Chargers; 7, Buffalo; 8, Baltimore; 9, Cleveland; 10, Dallas.

Associated Press: 1, Arizona; 2, Buffalo; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, L.A. Rams; 5, Baltimore; 6, Green Bay; 7, L.A. Chargers; 8, Cleveland; 9, Dallas; 10, Kansas City.

NFL.com: 1, Arizona, 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Buffalo; 4, Green Bay; 5, Baltimore; 6, Dallas; 7, L.A. Chargers; 8, Kansas City; 9, L.A. Rams; 10, Cleveland.

ESPN.com: 1, Buffalo; 2, Arizona; 3, L.A. Rams; 4, Tampa Bay; 5, Green Bay; 6, Cleveland; 7, Baltimore; 8, Dallas; 9, L.A. Chargers; 10, Las Vegas.

CBSSports.com: 1, Arizona; 2, Green Bay; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, Buffalo; 5, Cleveland; 6, L.A. Rams; 7, L.A. Chargers; 8, Dallas; 9, Kansas City; 10, Baltimore.

Composite: 1, Arizona (13); 2, Tampa Bay (16); 3, Buffalo (23); 4, L.A. Rams (24); 5, Green Bay (25); 6, Baltimore (39); 7, L.A. Chargers (44); 8, Cleveland (45); 9, Kansas City (51); 10, Dallas (52).

- - - - -

Last Week’s Composite: 1, L.A. Rams (6); 2, Tampa Bay (14); 3, Buffalo (25); 4, Green Bay (26); 5, Las Vegas (37); 6, Baltimore (42); 7, Arizona (44); 7, Cleveland (44); 9, San Francisco (51); 10, Kansas City (57).

Next story