Final Composite NFL Power Rankings: Packers Close Season No. 1

Here is how the NFL's 14 playoff teams stack up in our last Composite Power Rankings of the season.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In pursuit of their first Super Bowl championship since the 2010 season, the Green Bay Packers enter the NFL atop the final power rankings of the season.

For the fifth consecutive week, Green Bay captured the top spot in Packer Central’s Composite Power Rankings, which include our rankings with those from seven national media outlets.

Even after losing at Detroit on Sunday, the Packers swept all 12 first-place votes in The Associated Press Pro32 rankings.

“Aaron Rodgers appears headed for a fourth MVP and, perhaps more importantly, a chance to address the only shortcoming on his resume,” said Newsday’s Bob Glauber, one of the AP’s voters. A second Super Bowl championship would check that box in dramatic fashion.”

The Packers are followed by Tampa Bay, the defending Super Bowl champions, and Kansas City, the 2019 Super Bowl champion and 2020 Super Bowl loser.

The 33rd Team’s Paul Domowitch noted Rodgers’ excellence but added, “The emergence of 247-pound RB AJ Dillon has given the Packers a productive 1-2 running punch with Aaron Jones. Dillon and Jones combined for 1,602 rushing yards and 2,306 yards from scrimmage this season.”

Here are the rankings. Instead of the usual Top 10, all 14 playoff teams are listed.

Packer Central: 1, Green Bay; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Kansas City; 4, Tennessee; 5, Dallas; 6, Buffalo; 7, L.A. Rams; 8, Cincinnati; 9, Arizona; 10, San Francisco; 11, New England; 12, Las Vegas; 13, Philadelphia; 14, Pittsburgh.

Sports Illustrated: 1, Green Bay; 2, Kansas City; T-3, Buffalo; T-3, Tampa Bay; 5, L.A. Rams; 6, Dallas; 7, Tennessee; 8, Cincinnati; 9, San Francisco; 10, New England; 11, Las Vegas; 12, Arizona; 13, Philadelphia; 14, L.A. Chargers; 15, Pittsburgh.

ESPN.com: No rankings.

The Associated Press: 1, Green Bay; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Kansas City; 4, Tennessee; 5, Dallas; 6, L.A. Rams; 7, Cincinnati; 8, Buffalo; 9, Arizona; 10, San Francisco; 11, New England; 12, Las Vegas; 13, Philadelphia; 14, Pittsburgh.

NFL.com: 1, Green Bay; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Kansas City; 4, Tennessee; 5, Buffalo; 6, Cincinnati; 7, San Francisco; 8, L.A. Rams; 9, Dallas; 10, New England; 11, Arizona; 12, Las Vegas; 13, Philadelphia; 14, Pittsburgh.

CBSSports.com: 1, Green Bay; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Tennessee; 4, Buffalo; 5, Kansas City; 6, Cincinnati; 7, New England; 8, L.A. Rams; 9, Arizona; 10, Dallas; 11, San Francisco; 12, Las Vegas; 13, Philadelphia; 14, Pittsburgh.

Pro Football Talk: 1, Green Bay; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Tennessee; 4, Kansas City; 5, L.A. Rams; 6, Cincinnati; 7, Arizona; 8, Buffalo; 9, Dallas; 10, New England; 11, San Francisco; 12, Las Vegas; 13, Philadelphia; 14, Pittsburgh.

The 33rd Team: 1, Green Bay; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Kansas City; 4, Dallas; 5, Buffalo; 6, Tennessee; 7, L.A. Rams; 8, Arizona; 9, Cincinnati; 10, San Francisco; 11, Philadelphia; 12, Las Vegas; 13, New England; 14, Pittsburgh.

NFL Playoffs Composite Power Rankings: 1, Green Bay (7); 2, Tampa Bay (15); 3, Kansas City (23); 4, Tennessee (31); 5, Buffalo (39); 6, L.A. Rams (46); 7, Dallas (48); 8, Cincinnati (50); 9, Arizona (65); 10, San Francisco (68); 11, New England (72); 12, Las Vegas (83); 13, Philadelphia (89); 14, Pittsburgh (99).

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Week 18 Composite Power Rankings: 1, Green Bay (8); Tampa Bay (23); 3, L.A. Rams (25); 4, Kansas City (31); 5, Tennessee (47); 6, Buffalo (50); 7, Cincinnati (56); 8, Arizona (64); 9, Dallas (66); New England (74).