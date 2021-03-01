Get to Know Packers’ New Assistant Coaches

Two of the four have links to coach Matt LaFleur while a third has crossed paths twice with Luke Getsy.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur on Monday announced a series of coaching moves. Among them was the promotion of Jerry Gray from defensive backs coach to defensive backs/passing game coordinator and Adam Stenavich from offensive line coach to offensive line/run game coordinator.

There are four newcomers to the staff. Offensive quality control coach Ryan Mahaffey worked with LaFleur at Notre Dame in 2014. Defensive quality control coach Justin Hood played at Ashland in 2007, when LaFleur was offensive coordinator. Offensive quality control coach Tim Zetts was a roommate at Kent State with Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy. They were on the staff at Mississippi State in 2018.

Here are their team biographies.

John Dunn, senior analyst: Dunn is entering his fifth season in the NFL and first with the Packers. He previously coached tight ends for the New York Jets (2019-20) and was a football assistant (2016) and offensive assistant with the Chicago Bears (2017), working with the wide receivers and quarterbacks as well as helping to install the offensive line protections. Between those two stops in the NFL, Dunn was the offensive coordinator at the University of Connecticut in 2018. From 2011-15, he coached tight ends and was the recruiting coordinator at the University of Maryland and was an offensive graduate assistant (2008-09) and offensive intern (2010) at Louisiana State University. Dunn was a walk-on quarterback and tight end at the University of North Carolina (2001-03) before a neck injury ended his playing career. He started his coaching career at his alma mater, working as a student assistant (2004), offensive quality control coach (2005) and offensive graduate assistant (2006-07) for the Tar Heels.

Justin Hood, defensive quality control coach: Hood comes to Green Bay after working as the secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator at Kent State in 2019-20. Hood joined Kent State after coaching for three years at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level, working first at Davidson College (N.C.), where he was promoted from secondary/recruiting coordinator in 2016 to safeties/passing game coordinator in 2017, and then coached linebackers at Western Carolina University in 2018. In 2014-15, Hood was the defensive coordinator/secondary coach for Capital University (Columbus, Ohio). He spent two years as a graduate assistant at the University of Illinois (2012-13) working with the nickelbacks and cornerbacks. In the summer of 2013, he was a coaching intern on offense for the New York Giants. A former cornerback at Ashland (Ohio) University, Hood began his post-playing career at the University of Oregon as an intern and quality control coach (2011-12), assisting with running backs and recruiting for a team that finished in The Associated Press top five both seasons.

Ryan Mahaffey, offensive quality control coach: Mahaffey (muh-haff-ee) comes to Green Bay after coaching in college since 2013. The former tight end/fullback at Northern Iowa (2007-10) spent the past two years at his alma mater as the offensive coordinator (2019-20). He also worked as the recruiting coordinator/tight ends (2013) and co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers (2016) at UNI. Between those stints, Mahaffey was a graduate assistant/wide receivers at Notre Dame (2014-15) and the tight ends coach at Western Kentucky (2017-18). After his collegiate playing career, Mahaffey signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and appeared in five games that season for the Indianapolis Colts. In 2012, he spent some time with the Miami Dolphins.

Tim Zetts, offensive quality control coach: Zetts joins the Packers after serving as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks for Austin Peay (Clarksville, Tenn.) in 2019-20. He joined the Governors after working at Mississippi State in 2018 as the assistant wide receivers/offensive skill quality control coach. Zetts spent one year coaching quarterbacks at Davidson (N.C.) College (2017) and two years at John Carroll University (2015-16) in Ohio as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks as well as the interim head coach in 2016. The previous three years (2012-14), he coached running backs and was the recruiting coordinator at Fordham (Bronx, N.Y.). A former quarterback at Akron and Saginaw Valley State, Zetts returned to the Zips to begin his coaching career as a student assistant and went on to be an offensive quality control coach at California University of Pennsylvania (2010) and running backs coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (2011).

“This is special for me,” Zetts told WKBN. “It’s something I’ve worked hard for, and I’m definitely very fortunate. God put me in a great position. Being from Youngstown, I take a lot of pride in that. My roots have helped prepare me for working hard and continuing to keep grinding no matter the circumstances.”