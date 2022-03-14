Packers 2022 NFL Free Agency Preview: Cornerbacks

With NFL free agency officially starting on Wednesday (but the negotiating window opening on Monday), here is a look at the Green Bay Packers’ cornerback situation.

Packers Level of Need

Totally dependent on free agency.

Packers Outlook

With Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes, the Packers have the makings of the best cornerback corps in the NFL. The question is who will be that third corner. Rasul Douglas, last year’s breakout star, will be a free agent after picking off five passes in a stunningly great season. Chandon Sullivan, the team’s underrated slot corner, also will be a free agent.

Strength of Free Agent Talent Pool

8, on a 1-to-10 scale. There are a lot of proven starters available, led by New England’s J.C. Jackson, who surprisingly was not given the franchise tag.

Best Available Cornerbacks in Free Agency

Carlton Davis, Buccaneers (25): A second-round pick in 2018, Davis lacks J.C. Jackson’s flash but is the more consistent player. He had four interceptions in 2020 and three consecutive seasons of double-digits deflections. According to PFF, his 54.8 percent catch rate ranked 14th out of 90 corners with 50 percent playing time. For a player with his size and talent, he misses too many tackles. Somehow, he has not been a Pro Bowler. Wrote Orr in SI.com’s free-agent preview: “Thick enough to battle some of the league’s better nonburner wideouts, Davis is a potential No. 1 for a secondary that might be devoid of playmakers. While he is, at times, susceptible against straight linear speed (who isn’t without adequate safety help?), Davis is physical and doesn’t get lost in bunch and trip formation plays that seem to pin down a lot of good cornerbacks in legal traffic.”

J.C. Jackson, Patriots (26): An undrafted free agent in 2018, Jackson has 25 career interceptions. He picked off nine passes with 14 passes defensed in 2020 and had an encore season of eight interceptions and a league-leading 23 passes defensed in 2021. According to PFF, his 51.0 percent catch rate ranked fifth out of 90 corners with 50 percent playing time. Wrote Conor Orr in SI.com’s free-agent preview: “We seem to get caught in the following cycle: Bill Belichick coaches up a player whom all 32 teams passed on multiple times, helps him become a star and then, at the end of the contract, starts the process over while clubs pay heavy sums of money to sign the player. We’re not saying Jackson is bad, but we are saying that he plays for one of the most detail-oriented coaches in football.”

Charvarius Ward, Chiefs (25): An undrafted free agent in 2018, Ward started the past three seasons with four interceptions and 26 passes defensed. According to PFF, his 50.0 percent catch rate ranked third out of 90 corners with 50 percent playing time. He’s also an excellent tackler. Wrote Gary Gramling in SI.com’s free-agent preview: “Ward was constantly tasked with holding up in single coverage playing under Steve Spagnuolo, and he held up admirably in that role. Boundary corners who can hold their own without safety help are few and far between, and at 26 he is just entering his prime.”

Donte Jackson, Panthers (26): A second-round pick in 2018, Jackson has steadily produced his 12 interceptions and 38 passes defensed. That includes two interceptions and 10 passes defensed even while playing in only 12 games because of a groin injury. He has missed 10 games the past three years. Wrote Gramling: “One of the fastest players in the NFL, Jackson would seem to have some untapped ability when it comes to man coverage (the Panthers have collected young cornerbacks, but have failed to develop any yet.” He’s got 4.32 speed.

Stephon Gilmore, Panthers (31): When the Patriots announced they were ready to part ways with the perennial Pro Bowler, the Packers were interested. Instead, Gilmore went to Carolina and the Packers got Rasul Douglas. Funny how things work out. He had two interceptions and two passes defensed in nine games, a far cry from his league-leading six picks and 20 passes defensed in 2019. Wrote Orr in SI.com’s free-agent preview: “At one time the best cornerback in the NFL, Gilmore succeeded before playing under Belichick and played well after. Despite the league becoming a young man’s game at the position, Gilmore’s performance against the Kyle Pittses of the world bodes well for the near future. Years of mastery simply don’t go to waste the older one gets.”

Darious Williams, Rams (29): At 5-foot-9, the Packers won’t be interested but it is interesting to note that he went undrafted – making him the third coveted corner on this list. He had four interceptions in 2020 and is an excellent tackler. Wrote Gramling: “Undrafted and then cast off by Baltimore early in his career, Williams developed into a rock as the Rams’ second corner. He’s undersized and benefitted from a lot of safety help while playing across from Jalen Ramsey and in a scheme heavy on split-safety looks, but Williams is quick, instinctive and rarely gave up big plays in L.A.”

Casey Hayward, Raiders (32): A second-round pick by Green Bay in 2012, Hayward had six interceptions during a prodigious rookie season. He missed most of 2013, had three picks in 2014 and zero in 2015. So, Ted Thompson let him go – only to see Hayward intercept seven passes during his first season with the Chargers. Playing for the Raiders last season, he had one interception and nine passes defensed. According to PFF, his 54.5 percent catch rate ranked 12th out of 90 corners with 50 percent playing time. He’s played in every game seven of the past eight seasons.

Rasul Douglas, Packers (27): Douglas had a legendary season. Cut twice in training camp and languishing on Arizona’s practice squad, Douglas saved the day with Alexander out with a shoulder injury. In 12 games (nine starts), he had five interceptions and 13 passes defensed. He had only five interceptions in 60 games his first four seasons. According to PFF, his 50.8 percent catch rate ranked fourth out of 90 corners with 50 percent playing time. Studious and instinctive, the ball seemed to find him. He also was good against the run and excellent on special teams.

Levi Wallace, Bills (26): Wallace went undrafted in 2018 due in part to his 4.63 clocking in the 40. Well, he’s started every one of his 52 career games – including all 17 games in 2021, when he posted a career-high 10 passes defensed. According to PFF, his 58.0 percent catch rate ranked 29th out of 90 corners with 50 percent playing time. Wallace has three consecutive seasons of two interceptions.

K’Waun Williams, 49ers (30): One of the league’s better slots, Williams had one interception and four passes defensed in 14 games (eight starts). Of 26 corners with at least 200 coverage snaps from the slot, he ranked 16th in snaps per reception but seventh in yards per snap. Undrafted in 2014, Williams has only four career picks but 11 forced fumbles. He’s tough against the run, too – a big asset considering his proximity to the line of scrimmage.

Ahkello Witherspoon, Steelers (26): Witherspoon, a third-round pick in 2017, will turn 27 next week. He had a career-high three interceptions and matched his career high with nine passes defensed while playing in only nine games (three starts) in 2021. He’s played in more than 12 games only once. At 6-foot-2, his size can make life difficult for quarterbacks.

Desmond King, Texans (27): King can help a team on defense and on special teams. An above-average slot corner who spent most of 2021 on the outside, he intercepted three passes in 16 games for the Texans. Moreover, he has career marks of 9.0 yards per punt return with two touchdowns and 22.0 yards per kickoff return.

Chris Harris Jr., Chargers (32): Harris was a premier corner during the mid-2010s. Now, he remains a competent slot option. In 14 games last season, he had one interception and six passes defensed. According to PFF, of 200 corners with at least 200 slot coverage snaps, he ranked second in snaps per reception and third in yards per snap.

Kyle Fuller, Broncos (30): Fuller had some great seasons with Chicago – four interceptions and three forced fumbles as a rookie in 2014, 22 passes defensed in 2017 and league highs of seven interceptions and 21 passes defensed in 2018. In 16 games last season for Denver, though, he had no interceptions and four passes defensed.

Patrick Peterson, Vikings (31): An eight-time Pro Bowler with Arizona, Peterson joined the Vikings on a one-year deal and intercepted one pass with five passes defensed in 13 games. From a ball-production standpoint, it was the worst season of his career.

Joe Haden, Steelers (32): The seventh pick of the 2010 draft, Haden has 29 career interceptions. After recording a total of seven picks and 30 passes defensed in 2019 and 2020, he had zero picks and six passes defensed in 12 games in 2021.

Chandon Sullivan, Packers (25): An undrafted free agent who was grabbed off waivers from Philadelphia in 2019, Sullivan played in all 17 games with 10 starts last season. He set his career high with three interceptions and added four passes defensed and two tackles for losses. Of 26 corners with at least 200 coverage snaps from the slot, he ranked fourth in snaps per reception and eighth in yards per snap.

Mike Hughes, Chiefs (25): A first-round pick by the Vikings in 2018, Hughes has only 12 career starts under his belt. He was strong for the Chiefs in 2021 with one interception, six passes defensed and four forced fumbles in 17 games (five starts). Of 26 corners with at least 200 coverage snaps from the slot, he ranked second in snaps per reception.

Eli Apple, Bengals (26): A first-round pick in 2016, Apple has bounced around but was a real asset for the Bengals in their run to the Super Bowl. He posted two interceptions and 10 passes defensed last season. He is a bad tackler.

Sidney Jones, Seahawks (25): Jones’ career was thrown for a loss when he suffered a torn Achilles at Washington’s pro day before the 2017 draft. Having played one game in 2017, nine in 2018, 12 in 2019 and nine in 2020, Jones sent to Seattle and played in 16 games with 11 starts in 2021. While he did not interception a pass, he wound up with a career-high 10 passes defensed.