NFL Free Agency 2022: Ranking the Top 221 Players

Free agency has taken on a slightly different meaning in the NFL over the past two years, each of which have seen a team loaded with name-brand journeyman veterans win the Lombardi Trophy. However, the Bengals’ presence in Super Bowl LVI will change that perception again. Their run was also bolstered by a mastery of the previous years’ free agent classes but in a far different way. The additions of Trey Hendrickson, Eli Apple and Chidobe Awuzie were less celebrated but more directly applicable to the schemes they were going to play. The pipeline between coordinator, coach and pro scouting department was strategically much shorter. The payoff was evident.

And so, this year’s list and the next few to come may look a little different. Some teams will still spend for attention. But others will spend because their schemes necessitate it. This year, we have another few branches in the gigantic Shanahan coaching tree multiplying at the head-coaching position. We have more teams playing coverage-heavy defenses. All of this will matter in some real and significant way when we start seeing who comes off the board first—and why.

One more note about the list: It won’t take you very much scrolling to see it includes players who have already received the franchise tag. Even though not all of these players will actually be available for bidding, we’ve decided to leave those players in. They are all technically free agents until they sign their tenders, and they have opportunities to negotiate longer-term contracts, which can still impact the free-agent market.

1. Davante Adams, WR (Packers) — franchise tagged

Davante Adams would win in any scheme, with any quarterback. While he’s being pigeonholed as a product of the Aaron Rodgers light show, Adams’s ability to contour traditional routes around any coverage, as well as splay a beautiful and diverse array of different cuts and pivots to get off coverage, makes him a surefire superstar worth emptying the bank for under any circumstance. —Conor Orr

2. Terron Armstead, OT (Saints)

A three-time Pro Bowler and former second-team All Pro, Armstead can punish defenders with his elite athleticism and win at the point of attack with some receiver-like get-off speed. With a slew of offenses preferring more slender, athletic offensive linemen capable of handling the rigors of consistent outside zone, Armstead should command an incredibly high dollar value despite his history of injuries. The former third-round pick has yet to complete a full 16- or 17-game NFL season. —CO

3. Chandler Jones, edge (Cardinals)

While teams were able to take advantage of a depressed market last year to grab elite pass rushers at bargain-basement prices, Jones will provide a fascinating litmus test as to how much teams will be willing to spend. As one GM put it: He’s older, but he’s elite, and there’s an exceptional draft class coming down the pike. On one hand, this could make for the value buy of the offseason. On the other, Jones is smart enough to know his worth and could cost a pretty penny if win-now clubs aren’t interested in developing an edge from scratch. —CO

4. Chris Godwin, WR (Buccaneers) — franchise tagged

He played on a steep discount a year ago—the Bucs subjected Godwin to the free-agency cancellation tag—and a torn ACL suffered last December complicates his status for Week 1 of the 2022 season. Still, at age 26 and with a well-earned reputation as one of the best blocking wideouts in the NFL, Godwin remains worthy of a significant multiyear contract. It won’t hurt him that Cooper Kupp, another “big slot” with whom Godwin has plenty of similarities, lit the league on fire last season. —Gary Gramling

5. Jessie Bates, S (Bengals) — franchise tagged

Any team trying to poach him will have to decide whether the real Jessie Bates was the instinctive, rangy and physical ballhawk who showed up in 2020 and in last year’s postseason, or the inconsistent version (both in coverage and as a tackler) of the ’21 regular season. The down year might have had something to do with heavy changeover at the cornerback spot in Cin City, and Bates is fairly crucial to Lou Anarumo’s wide-ranging approach with his defensive backfield. —GG

6. Tyrann Mathieu, S (Cardinals)

Whenever Mathieu is available, it’s puzzling as to why there is not a line out the door. Now fully transformed from the red-flag-laden “Honey Badger” misnomer of his past, Mathieu is simply an elite safety who can play anywhere, do anything or help anyone. Mathieu has played at least 94% of his teams’ snaps each year since 2017 and seems to be evolving as a from-anywhere pass rusher in addition to his sturdy coverage abilities. —CO

7. Von Miller, edge (Rams)

With the cyclical popularity of various stunts and blitzes coming back into fashion, Miller, despite entering his age-33 season, will remain a desired short-term mercenary for a defense looking to cause some chaos. Especially valuable for quick-scoring offenses that can pin teams into pass-first situations, Miller’s ability to slither through manufactured space was on display throughout his run with Raheem Morris and the Rams in 2021. —CO

8. Marcus Williams, S (Saints)

Perhaps the most enticing prospect in free agency not named Davante Adams, Williams checks all the boxes as a franchise building block. He’ll enter next year in his age-26 season, coming off his best year against the pass (an opposing quarterback completion percentage under 50%) and one of his best seasons as a tackler. Williams has perfected the art of center fielder in Dennis Allen’s offense but also adds a certain thickness as a front-seven defender if he has to crawl into the box. —CO

9. Brandon Scherff, G (Commanders)

While there is some solid offensive line value on the back end of this free agency list, Scherff is the closest thing to a stalwart. Though he has not played a full season since 2016, the former Iowa standout is bullish in the trenches and possesses the requisite knowledge to corral a unit against myriad stunts and blitzes. He is a must for a team planning to reboot with a rookie quarterback or restart with a veteran quarterback accustomed to pocket time. —CO

10. Rob Gronkowski, TE (Buccaneers)

He’ll be 33 in May; perhaps he’s more interested in scaling back to a part-time role and his effectiveness was surely maximized when paired with Tom Brady (who’d better not come back because we’ve already given him all the sendoff he’s getting). But there’s no denying that the lighter, sleeker Gronk of the past two years was moving better as a receiver than he was in his late-Patriots days. And while he’s not the sixth offensive lineman he was in his prime, he’s still one of the most complete tight ends in football, and a potentially big upgrade at a thin position. —GG

11. Ryan Jensen, C (Buccaneers)

While offensive line value when playing with Tom Brady can get inflated given how quickly Brady got rid of the football and kept himself out of harm’s way, Jensen had some of his best years blocking for the erratic Jameis Winston. Now 30, Jensen is an invaluable asset for a team building at the quarterback position, one which may need more than just the everyday assistance in sorting out protections and other calls. —CO

12. Carlton Davis, CB (Buccaneers)

Thick enough to battle some of the league’s better nonburner wideouts, Davis is a potential No. 1 for a secondary that might be devoid of playmakers. While he is, at times, susceptible against straight linear speed (who isn’t without adequate safety help?), Davis is physical and doesn’t get lost in bunch and trip formation plays that seem to pin down a lot of good cornerbacks in legal traffic. —CO

13. J.C. Jackson, CB (Patriots)

We seem to get caught in the following cycle: Bill Belichick coaches up a player whom all 32 teams passed on multiple times, helps him become a star and then, at the end of the contract, starts the process over while clubs pay heavy sums of money to sign the player. We’re not saying Jackson is bad, but we are saying that he plays for one of the most detail-oriented coaches in football—a coach who, even now, has instructions for his green-dot-wearing players that resemble the answer key in the back of your math book. —CO

14. Mike Williams, WR (Chargers)

The most vertical receiver in football, Williams is coming off a career year and, though he may not be a necessity for the Chargers, he could be a required museum piece for an offense needing to convince opponents that they might throw the ball long and deep. Williams fits best with elite arm talent and an inventive coach who can set up the knockout punches for him throughout the game. —CO

Update: Williams signed an extension with the Chargers.

15. Orlando Brown Jr., OT (Chiefs) — franchise tagged

Brown isn’t going anywhere. Despite being a casualty of the absurd combine prospect churn, Brown has been anything but underwhelming at the NFL level. He succeeded in a punishing run-based offense in Baltimore and held his own in a more inventive Patrick Mahomes scheme in Kansas City that included a fair amount of hero ball. While some may believe the Chiefs could do better, he held his own in isolation against good pass rushers for a lot longer than other tackles are asked to. Both Lamar Jackson and Mahomes tend to hang onto the ball for longer, which should reflect positively on Brown’s overall value. —CO

Jamie Germano/USA TODAY Network

16. Haason Reddick, edge (Panthers)

Reddick is an interesting test case for where the market is headed. He fit in well with the blitz-happy Panthers, who tried to create exotic looks and manufactured pressure to compensate for their lack of a secondary. But where does he fit in an NFL that is increasingly trying to hang back and accentuate coverage? Quarterbacks are getting better at handling the blitz every waking second. Can Reddick, who has a career completion percentage allowed in the mid-70s but the speed to drop into zones and obscure passing lanes, justify big dollars as a backfield chaos agent? —CO

17. De’Vondre Campbell, LB (Packers)

Campbell controlled games from the defensive side of the ball this season, almost like a basketball savant can completely alter the course of a game against less-heady talent. Campbell was in on almost every play, was incredibly deft when dodging big blockers and could dictate the offensive game plan by jamming himself into the A-gap and deciding whether to storm the backfield. Without hyperbole, it’s safe to call him one of the best free agent values of the last decade as a member of the Packers last year. His next team (or current one) will have to pay handsomely for the privilege now. —CO

18. Charvarius Ward, CB (Chiefs)

Ward was constantly tasked with holding up in single coverage playing under Steve Spagnuolo, and he held up admirably in that role. Boundary corners who can hold their own without safety help are few and far between, and at 26 he is just entering his prime. —GG

19. Harold Landry, edge (Titans)

While the Titans are rarely ones to rush more than four defenders, it’s fascinating to watch how quickly Landry gets into the backfield with additional help and schemed rushes. His sack numbers crested this season with a career-high 12, leaving him to hit the market at a time when his value may have never been higher. Will someone break the bank for Landry, or will he end up pushing for a short-term deal to wade out the incoming surge of contract-controlled pass rushers? —CO

20. Jadeveon Clowney, edge (Browns)

While his glamor statistics were solid this year, Clowney was somewhat underwhelming amid a chaotic Browns defense that struggled to live up to expectations. Still, at a time when run-oriented offenses are poised to throttle the NFL, Clowney represents a set edge on one side of the ball, an incredibly valuable presence for any defense needing to increase stoutness. —CO

21. A.J. Johnson, LB (Broncos)

He’s in a unique spot as a 30-year-old hitting free agency for the first time—the start of his career was delayed three years after he was indicted for sexual assault (he was acquitted in 2018). He has only two and a half seasons of wear and tear (though he missed most of last season with a torn pectoral), and Johnson has emerged as an explosive, sure-tackling linebacker at a time when the league has few of them. There are limitations in coverage, though a team that asks him to blitz more often might have itself one of the NFL’s better three-down ’backers. —GG

22. Larry Ogunjobi, DT (Bengals)

After a disappointing couple of seasons to wrap up his tenure in Cleveland, Ogunjobi moved to Cininnati on a one-year deal, and from the nose to three-technique, and recaptured his early-career form. He’ll get a multiyear deal as a disruptive, upfield force. —GG

23. D.J. Chark, WR (Jaguars)

Chark may end up being one of the best buys in free agency. His elite athleticism, bullish frame and solid ball-tracking skills were drowned out by the constant schematic mess that was Jacksonville’s offense over the past few seasons—peaking, obviously, in the failed Urban Meyer regime (in which he only played four games). Chark can win in man coverage and has been forced to carry a No. 1-type burden without any of the ancillary pieces in place. —CO

24. Randy Gregory, edge (Cowboys)

He’s a prototypical edge rusher hitting the market at a time when everyone is blitzing less and banking on four-man pass-rush dominance; Gregory could be this year’s Trey Hendrickson. However, multiple suspensions over the course of his career, issues as a run defender and the fact that he’s never played more than 457 snaps in a season mean he is a huge risk on a multiyear deal. —GG

25. Odell Beckham Jr., WR (Rams)

Beckham’s Super Bowl ACL tear comes with a silver lining: His last significant injury in Cleveland primed the pump for a career reset. Beckham still feels as though there is a second act, perhaps the beginnings of which we saw in a Super Bowl game plan heavily dependent on his skill set. The former All-World wide receiver is going to take some time to heal, but is absolutely worth a roster spot and a wait-and-see deal for 2022. He picked up a complex Rams playbook midseason quite quickly. —CO

26. Austin Corbett, G (Rams)

After washing out in Cleveland, Corbett found his way after being traded to the Rams and lived up to his draft slot (33rd in 2018) last season. It’s fair to wonder how much of that was due to Matthew Stafford’s command of the offense, protections and the fact that defenses were loath to blitz Stafford (a leaguewide trend against elite quarterbacks), making life easier for his O-line. But in a league starved for competent line play, Corbett will surely get a multiyear deal this offseason. —GG

27. Akiem Hicks, DT (Bears)

He’s still a game-wrecker, and Hicks fits in an even or odd front. However, he’ll turn 33 in November and plays a position and a style that doesn’t lend itself to aging gracefully (he missed eight games last season, working through a groin injury). —GG

28. Donte Jackson, CB (Panthers)

One of the fastest players in the NFL, Jackson would seem to have some untapped ability when it comes to man coverage (the Panthers have collected young cornerbacks, but have failed to develop any yet). —GG

29. Derek Barnett, edge (Eagles)

The former first-round pick finished his rookie contract with 21.5 sacks over five years. While there is some natural athleticism, Barnett got to play alongside one of the most versatile rushers in the NFL and a handful of excellently schemed defenses, and never managed to dominate, despite an NFC East poor in offensive line play, which also happened to be a quarterbacking black hole. —CO

30. Allen Robinson, WR (Bears)

He’ll get a crack at the open market after the Bears froze him with the free-agency cancelation tag last offseason, but Robinson’s stock dropped after an injury-plagued, ineffective season in 2021. He’s strictly a contested-catch receiver—a positive in that he could age well (he’ll be 29 in August), but a negative in that chemistry with his next quarterback will be crucial. —GG

31. Trent Brown, OT (Patriots)

Brown played well last year, anchoring the right side of New England’s offensive line. While he was schemed help at times against pass rushers he probably could have handled on his own, teams will wonder if his value lies solely in New England, where Belichick has been able to get the best out of him when other coaches have not. —CO

32. Laken Tomlinson, G (49ers)

The former first-round pick out of Duke played solid football for the 49ers last season and could be one of the first offensive linemen signed during free agency. With nearly half the league running a version of Kyle Shanahan’s offense right now, Tomlinson’s ability to win at the snap and position himself against the play side of the defensive tackle is notable. He is almost always downfield ahead of his rushers making life easier. —CO

33. Darious Williams, CB (Rams)

Undrafted and then cast off by Baltimore early in his career, Williams developed into a rock as the Rams’ second corner. He’s undersized and benefitted from a lot of safety help while playing across from Jalen Ramsey and in a scheme heavy on split-safety looks, but Williams is quick, instinctive and rarely gave up big plays in L.A. —GG

Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports

34. Mike Gesicki, TE (Dolphins) — franchise tagged

A surprisingly smooth route runner, Gesicki can exist in trips, peeling his way into vacant space. While his quarterbacking situation has been a bit of an inconsistent mess, Gesicki will be best served playing in an offense that already has a dominant run-blocking presence at the position, allowing him to contribute more to the passing game. —CO

35. David Njoku, TE (Browns) — franchise tagged

On one hand, the Browns saw fit to back up a dump truck full of money for Austin Hooper two offseasons ago, effectively making Njoku a part-time player. On the other hand, Njoku is among the most dynamic athletes among NFL tight ends, a big-play threat up the seam and in YAC situations, and at least flashes the potential to be a capable blocker. He’ll be just 26 this summer, and with an incoming TE draft class that’s weak at the top, Njoku might be the position’s only game-changer available. —GG

36. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR (Steelers)

In a down market for wide receivers last offseason, Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal to stay in Pittsburgh but missed most of the season with a shoulder injury. The good news is he’s still just 25 years old, and while he might never be more than a complementary pass-catcher as a big slot, he also brings value as a blocker. A chance to play in a more aggressive passing offense could allow him to recapture his early-career form. —GG

37. Dalton Schultz, TE (Cowboys) — franchise tagged

A solid wide receiver and, by far, the best run-blocking option of any tight end in this free-agent class, Schultz should have no trouble finding work as a strong backup option to a more finesse player, or as a key finishing piece for an established team hoping to run more 12-personnel. —CO

38. Marcus Maye, S (Jets)

Coming off a torn Achilles, Maye represents a potential low-dollar, high-value signing for a team that could buy in on a safety who was considered among the league’s best just a year ago. It wasn’t that long ago that we were finger-wagging at GM Joe Douglas for low-balling Maye on a long-term deal before ultimately franchising him. —CO

39. Anthony Barr, LB (Vikings)

After a couple of uneven seasons, his market won’t be nearly what it was three years ago. He was a supersized SAM linebacker in Minnesota, but might also appeal to 3-4 teams that might want to tap into the pass-rush ability he’s flashed. —GG

40. Duane Brown, OT (Seahawks)

Brown can thank Andrew Whitworth for what should be a robust market despite his advanced age (he’ll be 37 in August). Plenty of teams across the league are looking for “good enough” at left tackle as opposed to another Trent Williams, and Brown can still hold his own in pass protection. —GG

41. Michael Gallup, WR (Cowboys)

Gallup tore his ACL in Week 17, putting him in a similar boat to Beckham. Both will have to battle a dated perception on ACL recovery amid a competitive open market and another promising receiver class on the rise. —CO

42. D.J. Jones, DT (49ers)

If you’d like a mobile up-front presence who can shift and chase like a middle linebacker, Jones is your man. While the veteran defensive tackle market is almost always a mess, Jones looks like a late bloomer worth gambling a multi-year deal on. —CO

43. Stephon Gilmore, CB (Panthers)

At one time the best cornerback in the NFL, Gilmore succeeded before playing under Belichick and played well after. Despite the league becoming a young man’s game at the position, Gilmore’s performance against the Kyle Pittses of the world bodes well for the near future. Years of mastery simply don’t go to waste the older one gets. —CO

44. Folorunso Fatukasi, DT (Jets)

He’s a two-down player, but Fatukasi is dominant against the run, and his work on the nose frees up his teammates. With the power run game coming back into style, Fatukasi is hitting the market at an ideal time. —GG

45. Evan Engram, TE (Giants)

Engram showed flashes of becoming an elite catch-and-run threat as a rookie, but injuries and a downright dysfunctional system the past two seasons effectively kneecapped him. He’s a huge risk considering injuries and ineffectiveness, but getting away from that atrocious Giants offense could unlock his potential. —GG

46. Will Fuller, WR (Dolphins)

Durability is a major issue, and Fuller missed almost all of 2021 with a finger injury, but that won’t alter his game-changing speed. The free-agent class is heavier on big-bodied receivers while the draft class has more speedsters, but anyone looking for a field-stretching No. 2 wideout could get a steal in Fuller. —GG

47. Morgan Moses, OT (Jets)

Moses played well for the Jets last year and is a stable veteran presence who can contribute—especially as a run blocker—well into his early 30s. The former third-round pick out of Virginia seems to be the ideal candidate for teams that need the hinge piece to complete their front five heading into the season. —CO

48. Joe Noteboom, OT (Rams)

He was once a traits-heavy developmental prospect drafted to be the heir apparent to Andrew Whitworth; that opportunity didn’t come during Noteboom’s rookie contract. He struggled when asked to fill in early in his career, but he held up very well starting in place of Whitworth in the Rams’ playoff victory in Tampa Bay. With so many teams desperate for competent tackle play, Noteboom could be in for a surprisingly big contract in free agency. —GG

49. Jerry Hughes, edge (Bills)

Hughes is still going strong into his mid-30s (he turns 34 in August), and there’s an outsized demand for edge-rush help with defenses abandoning the blitz against elite quarterbacks. Exceptionally durable—he’s missed one game over nine seasons in Buffalo—Hughes should at least provide rotational help as a pass-rush specialist. —GG

50. Alex Cappa, G (Buccaneers)

A critical part of Tampa Bay’s sturdy offensive line, Cappa hits the market at a time when a great deal of his teammates are exploring the same space. With Ali Marpet retiring and the team either needing to break in an unproven passer or look outside for a veteran option, Cappa would seem to be an important building block.

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

51. Jordan Whitehead, S (Buccaneers)

52. Melvin Ingram, edge (Chiefs)

53. B.J. Hill, DT (Bengals)

54. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR (Falcons)

55. Cam Robinson, OT (Jaguars) — franchise tagged

56. Bradley Bozeman, C/G (Ravens)

57. James Daniels, G (Bears)

58. Connor Williams, G (Cowboys)

59. Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT (Rams)

60. Foyesade Oluokun, LB (Falcons)

61. Emmanuel Ogbah, edge (Dolphins)

62. C.J. Uzomah, TE (Bengals)

63. Leighton Vander Esch, LB (Cowboys)

64. Christian Kirk, WR (Cardinals)

65. Andrew Norwell, G (Jaguars)

66. Casey Hayward, CB (Raiders)

67. Devin McCourty, S (Patriots)

68. Germain Ifedi, G/OT (Bears)

69. Robert Tonyan, TE (Packers)

70. Eric Fisher, OT (Colts)

71. Zach Ertz, TE (Cardinals)

72. Calais Campbell, DT (Ravens)

73. Gerald Everett, TE (Seahawks)

74. Dont'a Hightower, LB (Patriots)

75. Justin Reid, S (Texans)

76. Ben Jones, C (Titans)

77. James Conner, RB (Cardinals)

78. Jayron Kearse, S (Cowboys)

79. Uchenna Nwosu, edge (Chargers)

80. Mark Glowinski, G (Colts)

81. Brian Allen, C (Rams)

82. Teddy Bridgewater, QB (Broncos)

83. DeShon Elliott, S (Ravens)

84. Maliek Collins, DT (Texans)

85. Quandre Diggs, S (Seahawks)

86. Jason Pierre-Paul, edge (Buccaneers)

87. Kyzir White, LB (Chargers)

88. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR (Packers)

89. Leonard Fournette, RB (Buccaneers)

90. Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB (Commanders)

91. Terrell Edmunds, S (Steelers)

92. Jaquiski Tartt, S (49ers)

93. Nate Solder, OT (Giants)

94. Jameis Winston, QB (Saints)

95. Levi Wallace, CB (Bills)

96. Sammy Watkins, WR (Ravens)

97. Quinton Spain, G (Bengals)

98. Charles Harris, edge (Lions)

99. Cedrick Wilson, WR (Cowboys)

100. D.J. Reed, CB (Seahawks)

101. K’Waun Williams, CB (49ers)

102. Rasul Douglas, CB (Packers)

103. Keelan Cole, WR (Jets)

104. Xavier Woods, S (Vikings)

105. Ahkello Witherspoon, CB (Steelers)

106. Jacoby Brissett, QB (Dolphins)

107. Jabrill Peppers, S (Giants)

108. Sheldon Richardson, DT (Vikings)

109. Trai Turner, G (Steelers)

110. Kareem Jackson, S (Broncos)

111. Chase Edmonds, RB (Cardinals)

112. DaQuan Jones, DT (Panthers)

113. O.J. Howard, TE (Buccaneers)

114. Patrick Peterson, CB (Vikings)

115. Maxx Williams, TE (Cardinals)

116. Joe Haden, CB (Steelers)

117. Braxton Berrios, WR (Jets)

118. Brandon Shell, OT (Seahawks)

119. Mitchell Trubisky, QB (Bills)

120. Rashaad Penny, RB (Seahawks)

121. Riley Reiff, OT (Bengals)

122. Marcus Mariota, QB (Raiders)

123. Kyle Fuller, CB (Broncos)

124. Linval Joseph, DT (Chargers)

125. Matt Paradis, C (Panthers)

126. Jayon Brown, LB (Titans)

127. Dante Fowler, edge (Falcons)

128. Josey Jewell, LB (Broncos)

129. Arden Key, edge (49ers)

130. A.J. Cann, G (Jaguars)

131. Andy Dalton, QB (Bears)

132. Bryce Callahan, CB (Broncos)

133. Chris Harris Jr., CB (Chargers)

134. Russell Gage, WR (Falcons)

135. Ronnie Harrison, S (Browns)

136. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, edge (Rams)

137. Mike Hughes, CB (Chiefs)

138. Robert Alford, CB (Cardinals)

139. Justin Houston, edge (Ravens)

140. Anthony Harris, S (Eagles)

141. Sony Michel, RB (Rams)

142. Jason Verrett, CB (49ers)

143. A.J. Green, WR (Cardinals)

144. Cornelius Lucas, OT (Commanders)

145. Eli Apple, CB (Bengals)

146. Ndamukong Suh, DT (Buccaneers)

147. Mo Alie-Cox, TE (Colts)

148. Xavier Rhodes, CB (Colts)

149. Quinton Jefferson, DT (Raiders)

150. Emmanuel Sanders, WR (Bills)

151. Steven Nelson, CB (Eagles)

152. T.Y. Hilton, WR (Colts)

153. Zay Jones, WR (Raiders)

154. Rodney McLeod, S (Eagles)

155. J.D. McKissic, RB (Commanders)

156. David Quessenberry, OT (Titans)

157. Al-Quadin Muhammad, edge (Colts)

158. K.J. Wright, LB (Raiders)

159. Ethan Pocic, G (Seahawks)

160. Kenny Young, LB (Broncos)

161. Dennis Kelly, OT (Packers)

162. Bobby Massie, OT (Broncos)

163. James White, RB (Patriots)

164. Harrison Phillips, DT (Bills)

165. Alex Anzalone, LB (Lions)

166. Raheem Mostert, RB (49ers)

167. Anthony Walker, LB (Browns)

168. Jakobi Meyers, WR (Patriots)

169. Kwon Alexander, LB (Saints)

170. Cam Newton, QB (Panthers)

171. Tracy Walker, S (Lions)

172. Oday Aboushi, G (Chargers)

173. Jared Cook, TE (Chargers)

174. Takk McKinley, edge (Browns)

175. Rashaan Evans, LB (Titans)

176. Tyrod Taylor, QB (Texans)

177. Justin Jackson, RB (Chargers)

178. Jordan Akins, TE (Texans)

179. Keanu Neal, LB (Cowboys)

180. Sidney Jones, CB (Seahawks)

181. Mike Remmers, OT (Chiefs)

182. Desmond King, CB (Texans)

183. Darius Phillips, CB (Bengals)

184. Jarran Reed, DT (Chiefs)

185. Jermaine Carter, LB (Panthers)

186. Tim Settle, DT (Commanders)

187. Ted Karras, C/G (Patriots)

188. Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos)

189. Duron Harmon, S (Falcons)

190. Darrel Williams, RB (Chiefs)

191. DeAndre Houston-Carson, S (Bears)

192. Bilal Nichols, DT (Bears)

193. Austin Reiter, C (Dolphins)

194. Ronald Jones, RB (Buccaneers)

195. Hayden Hurst, TE (Falcons)

196. Jamison Crowder, WR (Jets)

197. Solomon Thomas, DT (Raiders)

198. Geno Smith, QB (Seahawks)

199. Mario Addison, edge (Bills)

200. Tom Compton, OT (49ers)

201. Josh Bynes, LB (Ravens)

202. Derrick Nnadi, DT (Chiefs)

203. Joe Flacco, QB (Jets)

204. Rashard Higgins, WR (Browns)

205. Malik Hooker, S (Cowboys)

206. Tyler Conklin, TE (Vikings)

207. Kemoko Turay, edge (Colts)

208. Michael Schofield, G (Chargers)

209. Colt McCoy, QB (Cardinals)

210. DeSean Jackson, WR (Raiders)

211. Jacob Martin, edge (Texans)

212. Jason Peters, OT (Bears)

213. Austin Blythe, C (Chiefs)

214. Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB (Patriots)

215. Billy Price, C (Giants)

216. Lorenzo Carter, edge (Giants)

217. Zach Kerr, DT (Bengals)

218. Marlon Mack, RB (Colts)

219. Maurice Hurst, DT (49ers)

220. Blaine Gabbert, QB (Buccaneers)

221. Antonio Brown, WR (Buccaneers)

