Packers 2022 Schedule: It’s Official

The Green Bay Packers will open the season at the Minnesota Vikings and face a daunting five-game stretch at midseason.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will kick off the 2022 NFL season at the Minnesota Vikings, open the Lambeau Field slate a week later against the Chicago Bears and finish the regular season with a home-heavy stretch of games.

Oh, and there’s a little game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, a clash against the defending Super Bowl champions in December and matchups on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The season is filled with marquee matchups. First up is the Week 3 game at Tampa Bay. It will be the fifth matchup between Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP, and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and consensus greatest passer in NFL history.

“You got the Tampa Bay Bradys vs. the Green Bay Rodgers. That’s the way I look at this game. It’s a one-on-one battle,” Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari said before the Packers and Bucs met in the 2020 regular season.

The toughest stretch? That’s easy. Starting in Week 7, it’s games at the Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills (Sunday night) and Detroit Lions, then back-to-back home games against the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans (Thursday night). The Cowboys, led by former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, went 12-5 last season and finished second in the league in point differential; the Titans were the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

If the Packers can stay healthy and adapt to life without Davante Adams, they could be poised for a strong stretch run. Instead of taking their bye after the Week 6 game in London against the New York Jets, the Packers will have their bye in Week 14.

That sets up a potential four-week dash for the playoffs. The bye gives Green Bay a bonus week before a Monday night home game against the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams. Then, it’s Week 16 at the Miami Dolphins (Christmas), a Week 17 home game against the Vikings (New Year’s Day) and a Week 18 home game against the Detroit Lions.

Green Bay will play three games on Sunday night (Week 2 vs. Chicago, Week 8 at Buffalo and Week 12 at Philadelphia, one game on Monday night (Week 15 vs. the Rams) and one game on Thursday night (Week 11 against Tennessee).

Here’s the schedule. We will have a lot more throughout the night.

Week 1 (away): Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 11., 3:25 p.m., Fox

Week 2 (home): Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 18, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Week 3 (away): Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 25, 3:25 p.m., Fox

Week 4 (home): New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 2, 3:25 p.m., CBS.

Week 5 (London): New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 9, 8:30 a.m., NFL Network

Week 6 (home): New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 16, noon, Fox

Week 7 (away): Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 23, noon, Fox

Week 8 (away): Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 30, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Week 9 (away): Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 6, noon, Fox

Week 10 (home): Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 13, 3:25 p.m., Fox

Week 11 (home): Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 7:15 p.m., Amazon

Week 12 (away): Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 27, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Week 13 (away): Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 4., Fox

Week 14: Bye.

Week 15 (home): Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Dec. 19, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 16 (away) Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 25, noon, Fox

Week 17 (home): Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 1, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Week 18 (home): Detroit Lions on Saturday, Jan. 7, or Sunday, Jan. 8., TBD