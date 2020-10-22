Three Days to Kickoff: 3 Reasons to Worry vs. Texans

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are 3.5-point favorites for Sunday’s game at the Houston Texans.

While the Packers are 4-1 and the Texans are 1-5, here are three reasons to be concerned.

1. Deshaun’s Dominance

The Packers’ pass rush, so strong last season with the three-headed monster of Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Kenny Clark, has been incredibly feeble this season. In fact, based on ProFootballFocus.com’s pressure numbers, it’s producing 44 percent less pressure than last year.

“We’ve just got to keep working,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Thursday’s practice. “We’ve got to keep working to get better. Certainly, it hasn’t been to the level that we want and we definitely know we need to get more rush on opposing quarterbacks just to make their life uncomfortable. I think it’s tough on quarterbacks when you’re able to hit home, whether it’s with four or with pressure. It’s something we’ve been working hard on, and hopefully that will show in this next game.”

It better. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of the best in the NFL. According to PFF, his clean-pocket passer is 121.4. That’s the fourth-best in the NFL behind Seattle’s Russell Wilson, Las Vegas’ Derek Carr and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.

While the Texans traded premier receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona, Watson has good options with Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb. Green Bay’s secondary might be at full strength again with cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, Kevin King and Chandon Sullivan. If Green Bay’s pass rush can get cranked up, it would be a big help.

2. High Wattage

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt is one of the most intimidating players in the NFL. When healthy, he is almost unstoppable. Including his 16-sack season in 2018, he has 16-plus sacks four times in his first nine seasons. Even while missing 32 of a possible 48 games in 2016, 2017 and 2019, he has 99 sacks in his career.

While LaFleur says left tackle David Bakhtiari is doing “everything in his power” to play after dropping out of last week’s game at Tampa Bay, that he hasn’t practiced this week hints that the four-time All-Pro left tackle might be inactive this week.

Bakhtiari is one of the most irreplaceable players on the roster. No matter how LaFleur adjusts, there will be a weakness on the line, whether it’s Rick Wagner starting at left tackle or rookie Jon Runyan playing left guard so Elgton Jenkins can play left tackle. Watt, with his incredible skill-set, will line up where he sees that weakness. Rodgers had a miserable time with Tampa Bay’s pressure last week. If the Packers can’t block Watt, it could be another tough day.

3. Romeo, Romeo

In 2011, the Packers were 13-0 headed into a game at the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs were 5-8 and had just fired coach Todd Haley. Defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel took over on an interim basis and sparked the Chiefs to a 19-14 upset victory.

“Aaron wasn’t on that game,” Crennel recalled on Wednesday. “His throws that he usually makes, he didn’t make as many of them that game. We got lucky.”

Fast forward a decade and Crennel is the interim coach in Houston. In his debut two weeks ago, the Texans handled Jacksonville. Last week, the Texans took undefeated Tennessee to overtime. While the Texans’ defense ranks 27th with 30.3 points allowed per game, Crennel has Rodgers’ full respect.

“I don’t think there’s anything lucky about Romeo or his career,” Rodgers said. “He’s been a great coach in this league for a long time. I interviewed with him in 2005 when he was in Cleveland and still remember that conversation. I think he’s always had a really good understanding of defense and been able to adjust. I just have a lot of respect for his coaching ability, his coaching style. I got to talk to him a little bit when they were here last year. He’s just one of those good guys in the coaching business that’s been around a long time, always throws a lot of stuff at you.”