Five Days to Kickoff: 5 Packers at Texans Keys to Game

GREEN BAY, Wis. – During training camp, Green Bay Packers outside linebackers coach Mike Smith went on an epic rant about the importance of pressuring – and not just sacking – the quarterback.

“A long time ago, it’s probably when they started recording sacks, or some fans, coaches or whoever it may be defined a great pass rusher off of sacks. That’s one of the, I hate using the word stupid, one of the stupidest things I’ve ever seen,” Smith said as part of an answer than lasted almost 5 minutes (see video). “You define a great pass rusher by consistency. Somebody came to my office earlier – I’m sorry, I’m kind of worked up on this – I’m sitting there and we’re talking about it. I said, ‘Take Player A and he had 13 sacks. Then we’ll take Player Z and he had 13.5. Who would you say is the better rusher? Well, you’d say they’re both pretty consistent, they’re probably about the same. OK, then you take Player A that had 57 pressures on the year. Then you take Player Z that had over 100? Now who would you take?