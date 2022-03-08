MVP Rodgers Returning to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Green Bay Packers, Pat McAfee announced on Tuesday morning.

The deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, is for four years and $200 million, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history. Three-fourths of that money is guaranteed, a staggering deal for the 38-year-old.

McAfee, who counts Rodgers among his regular guests on The Pat McAfee Show, said that contract report was not accurate.

Perhaps the confusion stems from total dollars (leftover contract) and new dollars. Regardless of the financials, the decision paves the way for Rodgers to start and finish his career with the Packers.

Rodgers’ decision to return was the one the team hoped he would make after a second consecutive MVP season led to a second consecutive season with the No. 1 seed. While it didn’t translate into playoff success – the Packers have been shut out of the Super Bowl since 2010 – his presence and performance at least give the Packers a chance to contend, something that might not have been true with Jordan Love.

“Greatness is the expectation. It’s not a destination,” Rodgers said at NFL Honors after winning his fourth MVP. “I’m thankful for the 17 years I’ve gotten to play in Green Bay. I’m thankful for the squad that Brian (Gutekunst) and Russ (Ball) and Matt (LaFleur) put together the last few years. I think there’s a lot to build on there, whether I’m there or not. I think they’ve got a really good nucleus in place. Should I come back, there’s some things that need to get done, probably, to get the team where it needs to go.”

Rodgers also considered joining Nathaniel Hackett and the Denver Broncos, according to a source.

With the biggest piece of the offseason largely squared away, Gutekunst can get on with the rest of business to keep together a team that over the last three seasons won 39 games in the regular season but only two in the playoffs. The next “domino,” to borrow the word used by Gutekunst, will be to use the franchise tag on Davante Adams by 3 p.m. (Central). That probably would have happened, anyway, but keeping Rodgers means the Packers will use the tag as a way toward hammering out an extension with the All-Pro receiver.

“I think obviously everything around here kind of centers on the quarterback,” Gutekunst said last week. “It’s a big piece and a domino that has to fall before we go down the other avenues. So, it’s important as we go through this and the puzzle pieces we have to try to make fit. That’s the first one to go.”

Had Love, the first-round pick in 2020, shown anything during a midseason start at Kansas City and a second-half performance at Detroit, perhaps the Packers might have turned the page at quarterback. Instead, Love’s struggles in those games, combined with Rodgers’ vastly improved relationship with Gutekunst, have set the stage for Rodgers potentially starting and ending his career with the team that drafted him in 2005.

This seemed an unlikely turn of events a year ago, when Rodgers was so disillusioned with the franchise that he contemplated forcing his way out of Green Bay or retiring.

“I was obviously frustrated about some things in the offseason,” Rodgers said at NFL Honors. “We had a ton of conversations and I just felt like there was so much growth, and I’m so thankful for that. I’m thankful for the relationships – with Brian as much as anybody – because there was obviously some things that were voiced in the offseason, privately between him and myself, and I’m just thankful for the response. There was a lot of things that were done to make me feel really special and important to the present, the past and the future of the franchise. It didn’t go unnoticed.”

Playing for another team – even Denver, where Hackett had become coach – seemingly wasn’t a consideration. That changed last week, when Rapoport reported Rodgers was “truly torn” on where he wanted to play in 2022.

Ultimately, though, Rodgers is back about a week before the league-year begins on March 16. That gives Gutekunst about a week to get to the $208.2 million salary cap and plot a course to constructing a team capable of finally getting over the playoff hump.

This past season, Rodgers’ return to Green Bay wasn’t sealed until just before the start of training camp. After the playoff loss to San Francisco, he met with Gutekunst and other key members of the organization to get a feel for the team’s plans at quarterback and how it will fill out the rest of the roster.

Comfortable with their answers and his place as a member of the organization, Rodgers in 2022 will try for the 12th time to win a second Super Bowl ring. With Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s retirement and the lack of draft capital for the Los Angeles Rams, the path in the NFC isn’t insurmountable. Even with Green Bay’s cap problems and the ability to replenish the roster by trading Rodgers, moving on from the future Hall of Famer was not a consideration, Gutekunst said.

“I think we’ve got as good a shot as anybody to win a Super Bowl next year,” Gutekunst said. “He’s the MVP of the league. That’s our goal. I think we have an opportunity to do it right now. That’s why.”

With Rodgers, the Packers became the first team in NFL history with three consecutive seasons of 13 wins. While it wasn’t enough to get them back to the Super Bowl, Rodgers’ presence at least puts the Packers in position to contend. That is why coach Matt LaFleur and team President Mark Murphy said they wanted Rodgers back for 2022.

“We’re hopeful he’ll be back next year, obviously,” LaFleur said after the season. “This guy has done so much for such a long period of time for this organization, for this city, for this team. And so, I want to be respectful of his process. Whatever he needs to go through to make the best decision for himself, and certainly we would love for him to be a Packer and be a Packer to the day he decides to retire.”

With the record-setting Rodgers back for what will be a 15th season as the starting quarterback, Gutekunst can turn his attention to putting together a team capable of finally getting back to the Super Bowl. Having restructured the contracts of left tackle David Bakhtiari, defensive tackle Kenny Clark and running back Aaron Jones, tagging Adams will be next on the docket.

Having said he wasn’t interested in a rebuild, Adams’ return probably was a necessity for Rodgers.

With Adams leading the way, Rodgers was magnificent in 2021 with 37 touchdowns vs. four interceptions – including 37 touchdowns and two interceptions after Week 1. He led the NFL in passer rating, touchdown percentage and interception percentage.

Whatever way it ended with Rodgers, his contract would be a major part of the team’s path to digging its way out of a salary-cap hole that had extended beyond $50 million before those aforementioned restructures got the Packers to about $26 million over the cap.

The offseason opened with Rodgers having an untenable cap charge of $46 million for the 2022 season, the final year of the contract that was restructured upon his return before training camp last summer. With the forthcoming extension, the Packers could give Rodgers a minimum salary and hefty signing bonus and create somewhere in the neighborhood of $10 million of cap space. They could create even more space by relying on start-of-year roster bonuses in 2023 and 2024.

With a fourth MVP, Rodgers broke a tie with Brady, Brett Favre, Jim Brown and Johnny Unitas as three-time winners. With that, history is within his reach. Peyton Manning is the only five-time MVP and Favre is the only player to win three consecutive MVPs.

The fourth MVP came 10 years after he won his first.

While Rodgers isn’t the same player athletically, he’s a better player mentally. Plus, a total buy-in to LaFleur’s offense has him playing faster than ever. Rather than being the league’s most dangerous extender of plays, Rodgers has morphed into one of the league’s most dangerous in-the-pocket passers. It’s that transition that provides comfort that Rodgers will be worth whatever contract extension is coming his way and will keep the team among the NFL’s short list of championship contenders in 2022 and beyond.

“The good thing is I still feel like my body is in a good place,” Rodgers said at NFL Honors. “This offense with Matty, I think, has definitely allowed me to take less shots probably in the last three years, which as an older quarterback is a dream.”