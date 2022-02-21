Green Bay Packers Tough Decisions: Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A key offseason is here for the Green Bay Packers. The decisions that general manager Brian Gutekunst makes in the next few weeks to navigate through a $50 million hole in the salary cap will determine whether the Packers will contend for a Super Bowl in 2022.

This series of stories focuses on the critical decisions that lie ahead. Part 6 focuses on quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

QB Aaron Rodgers: 2022 Status – Under Contract

There are big decisions. And then there are big decisions. Franchise-altering decisions. League-altering decisions

The Packers’ decision on Rodgers is the biggest a franchise could possibly make.

With Rodgers, the Packers will have a chance to compete for a championship in 2022. Without him, they probably will not.

With Rodgers, they’ll presumably get some instant salary-cap relief via a contract extension but be paying through the nose for the four-time MVP over the long term. Without Rodgers, they’ll save $19.8 million against the cap.

With Rodgers, the Packers will reload as best they can despite their major cap problems. Without Rodgers, they’ll try to rebuild on the fly.

The pros of keeping Rodgers, who is entering his final season under contract, are obvious. In a league filled with hot-shot young quarterbacks, Rodgers has won back-to-back MVPs.

While he admittedly did not play well in the playoff loss to San Francisco, the Packers probably would not have reached the playoffs without him throwing 37 touchdowns vs. four interceptions. With ACL tears sidelining their best offensive linemen (David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins) and their standout tight end (Robert Tonyan), the Packers still won 13 games for an unprecedented third consecutive season.

However, it is fair to wonder: If the Packers couldn’t get to the Super Bowl this year, when they seemingly had everything in their favor with homefield advantage, “Packers weather” for the divisional playoff game, fans in the stands and the return of some injured players, will they be able to navigate through their massive cap problems and get to the Super Bowl in 2022 or 2023? Those cap problems are going to make it incredibly difficult to retain all their top players, let alone add to the roster.

An argument could be made that the Packers should bite the bullet and start a new chapter. One high-ranking NFL executive, who is on the fast track toward becoming a general manager, said the Packers should expect to get in return two first-round draft picks and a starter.

And if the Packers aren’t going to keep Rodgers, they might as well use the franchise tag on receiver Davante Adams and trade him, too. Another league executive said the Packers should be able to get two first-round picks for Rodgers and two firsts (or a first and a second, depending on draft slot) for Adams. That’s the potential for four first-round picks (plus their own first-round picks) and a chance for a financial reset.

With a quality offensive line, an excellent tandem in the backfield and the ingredients for a good defense, the Packers would be competitive most weeks. Then, it would be up to general manager Brian Gutekunst to figure out the team’s quarterbacking future and put those first-round picks to use to get the team back into the ranks of championship contenders.

Gutekunst hasn’t aced the draft but his previous first-rounders were turned into Jaire Alexander, Rashan Gary, Darnell Savage, Jordan Love and Eric Stokes. Even if Love winds up being a total flop, which is quite possible given his performances at Kansas City and Detroit, it’s hard to quibble with the rest of his first-round haul.

Signs point to Rodgers coming back, perhaps as early as Tuesday with a speculated appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. First, there are words. Team President Mark Murphy and coach Matt LaFleur have said they want Rodgers back. Then, there are actions. Tom Clements was pulled out of retirement to coach the quarterbacks. Coach Matt LaFleur has no history with Clements; Rodgers spent 11 seasons with Clements.

If the team thought Love was the worthy successor to Rodgers, it might have traded Rodgers already so it could recalibrate its financial situation. If the team wasn’t scarred from the Brett Favre divorce in 2008, it might have made the change. If the team wasn’t afraid to rebuild after three decades of sustained success have spoiled its fans, it might have decided to start anew.

Instead, the team seems poised to roll with Rodgers until his legendary right arm falls off and hope that the 12th time’s the charm in finally getting back to a Super Bowl. A return to the NFL championship game seems infinitely further away than it was a month ago, but still a whole lot closer than it would be with someone else at quarterback.