Packers Training Camp Includes 13 Practices Open to Fans
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With or without Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers will conduct their first practice of training camp on Wednesday, July 28.
In a sign of the nation’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, 13 practices – including Family Night – will be open to fans.
Other than Family Night, every practice will be held at 10:10 a.m. at Ray Nitschke Field. Family Night will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Lambeau Field. Family Night tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, July 14.
Packers Training Camp Schedule
Here are the 13 practices that will be open to fans. The last two are the joint practices against the New York Jets.
The first practice will be held on July 28; the final practices will be against the Jets on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19.
Wednesday, July 28: 10:10 a.m.
Thursday, July 29: 10:10 a.m.
Friday, July 30: 10:10 a.m.
Saturday, July 31: 10:10 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 2: 10:10 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 3: 10:10 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 5: 10:10 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 7: Family Night, 7:30 p.m. at Lambeau Field
Tuesday, Aug. 10: 10:10 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 11: 10:10 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 12: 10:10 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 14: Preseason vs. Houston, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 18: 10:10 a.m. (joint practices with New York Jets)
Thursday, Aug. 19: 10:10 a.m. (joint practices with New York Jets)
Saturday, Aug. 21: Preseason vs. New York Jets, 3:25 p.m.
Following week: Practices are closed to public
Saturday, Aug. 28: Preseason at Buffalo Bills, noon
Key Packers Training Camp Dates
Friday, July 23 – Rookie players report
Friday, July 23 – Packers 1K Kids Run, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 24 – Packers 5K Run/Walk, Lambeau Field, 8 a.m.
Monday, July 26 – Shareholders meeting, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, July 27 – Veteran players report
Wednesday, July 28 – First practice, 10:10 a.m., Ray Nitschke Field
Saturday, Aug. 7 – Family Night, Lambeau Field
Thursday, Aug. 19 – Last practice open to public, 10:10 a.m., Ray Nitschke Field
No St. Norbert College
The Packers will not be using their customary training-camp arrangements at St. Norbert College due to protocols put in place by the NFL that has clubs maximizing use of their own facilities to mitigate exposure to COVID-19.
Instead, as was the case last year, the Packers will use their facilities at Lambeau Field for practices, meetings and meals. Without the SNC dorm rooms, housing arrangements are being finalized, the team said.
The Packers had called SNC their training camp home since 1958.
According to the Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau and a 2010 study by AECOM, training camp, along with Packers Family Night, presented by Bellin Health, could attract approximately 90,000 visitors from across the nation and as many as 20 foreign countries, with a total economic impact estimated at approximately $9 million.
