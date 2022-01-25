Heartbreak Meter: Ranking Packers’ Playoff Losses of Rodgers Era

Aaron Rodgers has lost 10 playoff games. Three came in overtime, four in conference championships and five on the final play.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has dealt with more NFL playoffs heartbreak than most franchises.

Since winning the Super Bowl in 2010, he’s lost four NFC Championship Games. Three times, he lost in overtime. Five times, he lost on the final play of the game. Six times, the defense allowed more than 30 points.

In 14 seasons as the starter, Rodgers led the team to the postseason 11 times. The exceptions: 2008 (first season as a starter), 2017 (broken collarbone) and 2018 (Mike McCarthy’s final season).

Rodgers has fallen short in the playoffs nine times since winning MVP honors in Super Bowl XLV. The latest of those playoff failures came on Saturday night, a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in which Rodgers uncharacteristically struggled with accuracy and decision-making and the special teams delivered a 13-point swing in the 49ers’ direction.

“A little numb, for sure,” Rodgers said after the game. “Didn’t think it was going to end like this. Ah, you know, disappointed in the offense. Ten points is obviously not enough. The defense, man, played outstanding. Special teams obviously hurt us, taking points off the board and giving them points. But offensively, scoring 10 points, never good enough. Felt good about the first drive, went right down and scored. Had a good drive going on the second drive, threw a turnover, and then just didn’t put a whole lot together after that.”

Here are those 10 playoff losses on the heartbreak meter.