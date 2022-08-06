Highlights From Packers Family Night

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After Day 1 of Green Bay Packers training camp, Aaron Rodgers jokingly called the defense chumps. If that unit keeps playing like it did on Family Night and most other days during camp, maybe the Packers will be champs.

The story through nine days of training camp is the power of the defense. That continued on Friday night at Lambeau Field, a performance encapsulated by a red-zone drill. Rodgers and Co. had seven chances from inside the 10-yard line. It scored one touchdown – and it barely scored that one, with Rodgers’ pass to tight end Marcedes Lewis almost broken up by quick-reacting linebacker Quay Walker.

After that, it was almost as if the defense was offended. Safety Adrian Amos broke up a pass to Randall Cobb, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell showed incredible range to thwart Aaron Jones on a jet-sweep-style toss from Rodgers, safety Shawn Davis almost intercepted a pass to Allen Lazard and defensive tackle Dean Lowry dropped Jones on a run from the 2.

So, is the defense great? Or is the offense really struggling to find its footing without All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and injured offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins?

“It’s a double-edged sword,” coach Matt LaFleur said afterward. “I hope it's our defense is really stout and they're going to be very tough to deal with. I think the one area that we have to improve is just the consistency up front. Now, granted, I think we have a pretty good defensive front. Our front seven can be pretty salty, so I hope they're making our offense that much better. But, at the end of the day, it really doesn't matter who's out there. They’ve got to get the job done and we've got to see improvement over the course of the next week and into the preseason games.”

At the start of camp, Rodgers predicted the offense was “going to get our butts kicked most days.” That’s been the case. It’s a juggernaut unit without a weak link in the starting lineup.

“I think there's some things we're doing a great job with and there's a lot of areas for improvement,” LaFleur said. “One thing that we've kind of challenged our defense on is the consistency with stopping the run, and then I think they've done a pretty nice job defending the pass and, in particular, the deep balls and not giving up a ton of big plays down the field.”