Highlights From Practice 11 of Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The first competitive drill on Monday at Green Bay Packers training camp were the one-on-ones.

In the middle of the field, it was the one-on-one pass-rushing drill. Taking the first two snaps of the day was Yosh Nijman. Lining up at left tackle, he scored two decisive victories against Preston Smith.

An undrafted free agent in 2019, Nijman has worked hard to turn his potential into performance. He delivered eight solid starts last season and figures to be in the Week 1 starting lineup, either in place of David Bakhtiari at left tackle or at the open spot at right tackle.

“Me and Yosh, Day 1 since A1,” Gary, who lost to Nijman twice on Family Night, said on Monday. “He’s been getting better and better, year by year. Getting stronger, understanding different leverages, different looks that I’m giving him. I told him today, ‘You’re getting a lot better with your hands. Just keep doing that, keep giving me the best look you can because I’m going to give you the best look.’ Yosh has been looking good this camp.”

On the north end of the field, it was the one-on-ones between receivers and defensive backs. All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander shut down receiver Romeo Doubs on the first, breaking up a comeback route and letting the rookie know all about it. Doubs beat Alexander on a go route on the next one but dropped the ball; Alexander claimed offensive pass interference.

“To me, that’s Ja. You know what I’m saying? That’s Ja,” safety Adrian Amos said. “Yeah, sometimes, he’ll turn it up a little bit, be more vocal in one-on-ones. But, yeah, that’s Ja. As long as I’ve known him, younger Ja was like that 24/7 as far as talking and stuff like that. But that’s just Ja. He’s feeling good, feeling good today. He’s a baller, a competitor.”

On the south end of the field, it was the one-on-ones between running backs and linebackers. During the blitz phase, All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell appeared to beat Aaron Jones but Jones recovered for the win. Running backs coach Ben Sirmans was pumped.