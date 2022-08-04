Highlights From Practice 8 of Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ defensive performance on Friday could be defined as bend but don’t break.

Aaron Rodgers and Co. moved the ball well throughout the day. But, in the biggest segment of the practice day, the two-minute drills, the defense dominated.

In all three series, the offense took the ball at its 25-yard line with 1:40 on the clock, no timeouts and in need of a touchdown. When it was starters vs. starters, Rodgers moved the ball into the red zone, the big play being a deep shot to Aaron Jones for a gain of 28.

Short completions to Tyler Davis, Jones and AJ Dillon set up a fourth-and-5 pass to Sammy Watkins for a gain of 11 to the 14 against Shemar Jean-Charles. After that play, Rodgers rushed the offense to the line and clocked the ball with 12 seconds to go. On the next play, he spotted tight end Josiah Deguara in the end zone but Adrian Amos rushed in from the back of the end zone to make a leaping interception.

Up next was the No. 2 offense led by Jordan Love. That group wasn’t on the field long, though, with La’Darius Hamilton forcing a turnover that Tipa Galeai scooped up for a touchdown. More on that later.

Given a mulligan, Love managed one first down but safety Innis Gaines made a tremendous breakup to prevent what might have been a long touchdown to Samori Toure and Donte Vaughn broke up a fourth-and-2 pass intended for Romeo Doubs.

Player of the Day Tyler Davis blocks Josiah Deguara at training camp. (USA Today Sports Images) This should be Players of the Day or Position Group off the Day. Tight ends coach John Dunn is going to flip on the video and love what his guys did. Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis was at his manhandling best in the run game. He overpowered outside linebacker Randy Ramsey on a nice run by B.J. Baylor and helped spring a couple runs by Aaron Jones with his excellent blocks against outside linebackers Preston Smith and Jonathan Garvin. During a third-down period, Tyler Davis got behind Rasul Douglas for a big gain on a corner route. During individual drills, Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney joined the running backs for a one-on-one blitz-pickup drill against the linebackers. Both players had excellent reps. Later, during 11 vs. 11, Jordan Love had a nice gain on a read-option run, thanks in part to a block by Dafney, and Deguara found a hole on a scramble drill to catch a pass from Aaron Rodgers. Play of the Day La'Darius Hamilton peddles his way to practice. (USA Today Sports Images) Big plays win roster spots. In the free-for-all that is the competition for the third, fourth and (perhaps) fifth spots at outside linebacker, La’Darius Hamilton made a huge play in a backups vs. backups two-minute drill. Lining up at right outside linebacker, Hamilton beat his man and set his sights on quarterback Jordan Love. It’s unclear exactly what happened but the ball popped into the air and was grabbed by fellow outside linebacker Tipa Galeai, who returned it for a touchdown. “I just seen that I bumped into the quarterback and the ball went up. I don’t know for sure – I’ll have to go watch the tape to be 100 percent sure,” Hamilton said. Hamilton has been working with the second unit all summer – sometimes with Galeai but also with Randy Ramsey and Jonathan Garvin. No dummy, he’s well aware of the uncertain depth chart behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith. “We know what’s going on,” he said. “You’ve got Rashan and Preston. Those are the dogs. And then behind that, you’ve got a bunch of guys in pretty much a similar position. We all understand and know that we’ve got to go just slug it out for a spot.” Hamilton, who originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Dallas in 2020, was signed off Tampa Bay’s practice squad early last season and played in six games. He starred at North Texas, including 8.5 sacks as a senior. In 2018, North Texas unveiled a statue to honor its most famous alumni, Hall of Famer “Mean” Joe Greene. That week, Hamilton was given Greene’s retired No. 75 jersey to wear against Louisiana Tech. “It was a big thing. The whole focus was on Mean Joe. I was just a tool to shine a bigger light on him,” Hamilton said. Greene is “definitely the best of the best. You go back and watch his tape, and he’s all that and then some. Mean Joe is a world-class athlete and person.” Depth Chart Notes First-round pick Devonte Wyatt. (USA Today Sports Images) - Another day, another starting offensive line. The No. 1 unit: Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Royce Newman at right guard and rookie Zach Tom at right tackle. - While Newman got all the No. 1 reps at right guard, it was interesting to see rookie Sean Rhyan go first during the one-on-ones. - The No. 2 line was Cole Van Lanen at left tackle, Michal Menet at left guard, Jake Hanson at center, Rhyan at right guard and undrafted rookie Caleb Jones at right tackle. - For most of camp, the No. 2 pairing at outside linebacker has been La’Darius Hamilton and Tipa Galeai. On Friday, Randy Ramsey and Jonathan Garvin worked with the No. 2 defense and were on the field together for the starters vs. starters two-minute drill. - While first-round linebacker Quay Walker has been a starter throughout camp, the other first-round pick, Devonte Wyatt (pictured), remains the No. 5 defensive tackle. - There is an obvious lack of depth at outside linebacker, cornerback and safety. Who’s the next man up at those spots? Outside linebacker appears to be totally up for grabs, but it continues to be Shemar Jean-Charles at cornerback and Shawn Davis at safety. Packers Injury Report With Patrick Taylor out with a groin injury, the Packers are down to four running backs. The team might have to add another running back before next Friday’s preseason opener at the 49ers. Returned to practice: None. New Injuries: None. Old injuries: RB Patrick Taylor (groin), C Cole Schneider (ankle), WR Osirus Mitchell (quad), WR Malik Taylor (shoulder). Non-Football Injury List: CB Keisean Nixon (groin). Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), WR Christian Watson (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (knee). Packers Training Camp Schedule RB AJ Dillon (Bill Huber/Packer Central) The main event of summer is here. Family Night is Friday. Tickets, which cost $10, remain available. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with warmups at 7 p.m. and practice beginning at 7:30 p.m. The festivities will conclude with fireworks. For a change, the forecast is for glorious weather. After an off-day on Saturday, the Packers will get back to work with practices on Sunday and Monday. Sunday’s practice will start at 12:30 p.m. – two hours later than normal. Monday’s practice time has not been announced. Extra Points Rich Bisaccia hugs Jordy Nelson while flanked by Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb. (Bill Huber/Packer Central) - Longtime Packers star receiver Jordy Nelson attended practice. He had a long conversation on the sideline with two of his former teammates, Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who was with the Raiders during Nelson’s year there in 2018, gave Nelson a big hug. - During the one-on-one pass-protection drill, here were the starters’ results: left tackle Yosh Nijman, 2-0 vs. Preston Smith; left guard Jon Runyan, 1-1 vs. Dean Lowry; center Josh Myers, 2-0 vs. Kenny Clark; right guard Royce Newman, 0-2 vs. T.J. Slaton; right tackle Zach Tom, 1-1 vs. Rashan Gary. Nijman’s wins vs. Smith were impressive, Lowry two strong bull rushes against Runyan and Tom showed some really good patience against Gary’s spin move. - Sticking with that drill, Michal Menet scored two convincing wins vs. first-round pick Devonte Wyatt and mountainous offensive tackle Caleb Jones went 4-0 against La’Darius Hamilton and Chauncey Manac. - The one-on-one blitz drill shows why veterans are veterans and rookies are rookies at running back. While Aaron Jones stymied linebacker Krys Barnes, linebacker Quay Walker easily beat Tyler Goodson and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie ran over B.J. Baylor. In a star showdown, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell used a nice swim move to beat AJ Dillon. - On the other end the field, it was the one-on-ones with the receivers and tight ends going against the defensive backs. Thanks to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman for providing another set of eyes. Romeo Doubs caught 1-of-2. The first was a catch against tight coverage by Eric Stokes. On the other, Rico Gafford broke up a pass in the end zone. That play, in particular, excited defensive coordinator Joe Barry. Kabion Ento and Rasul Douglas picked off Jordan Love on back-to-back plays. Safety Innis Gaines, who has been dabbling as a slot corner, was beaten soundly by Amari Rodgers on one play but responded with two excellent breakups. - Speaking of running backs, Goodson used his speed for back-to-back explosive runs. On the first, he stutter-stepped around Gafford to get into the open field. On the second, he ran through an ankle tackle at the line of scrimmage before sprinting into the clear. It was his two best plays of the summer and his best day of the summer. He will be a player to watch on Family Night. - Another day, another sack for defensive tackle Jarran Reed. Another day, another running back engulfed by defensive tackle T.J. Slaton. They’ve been tremendous throughout camp. - An end-around flip from Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard turned into a fumble that Preston Smith recovered. - Adrian Amos was a Player of the Day candidate. Not only did he have an interception but he threw his shoulder into Doubs to break up a pass and popped Jones. It’s safe to say that No. 31 is ready for the season. - This was a Play of the Day candidate: Rodgers’ play-action fake indeed was a fake. With most eyes on the running back, Rodgers turned around and hit Lazard for a gain of 18 against Rasul Douglas. In good humor, Lazard tossed the ball at Douglas’ face. A few plays later, Quay Walker intercepted Rodgers. Rodgers’ arm might have been hit.

