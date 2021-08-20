How to Watch Packers vs. Jets in NFL Preseason

The Green Bay Packers showed their superiority during joint practices but the New York Jets are 2.5-point favorites for Saturday afternoon.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After two days of joint practices, the Green Bay Packers will host the New York Jets in their second preseason game on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.

These are two teams in opposite places on the NFL spectrum. The Packers are coming off back-to-back 13-3 seasons with trips to the NFC Championship Game. The Jets are coming off a 2-14 season, their fifth consecutive season with a losing record.

RELATED: AARON RODGERS LIKES THROWBACK UNIFORMS

“We’ve been practicing the last couple days with the Jets,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Adam Schein’s SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio show. “They’ve got a young quarterback in Zach Wilson, picked second in the draft. That is a team that might have some growing pains and he might go through some things. How is he going to handle, confidence-wise, if they don’t come out and light it up gangbusters and have an amazing season? There’s a reason that those teams pick high in the first round; it’s because they have some needs. That’s more than just quarterbacks, a lot of times.”

The Jets, however, are 2.5-point favorites due in large part to the quarterbacks. New York has Wilson, veterans Mike White and Josh Johnson, and Ashwaubenon native James Morgan. With Jordan Love injured and Rodgers sitting out the preseason, the Packers will go with the unheralded duo of Kurt Benkert and Jake Dolegala.

“I’m honestly looking at it just like I do every day – like you guys probably expect me to say, but for real, prepare like I’m the starter ready to go,” Benkert said. “Like even last week, I didn’t know I was going to play immediately in the second half – I was told probably the fourth quarter – and then Jordan has his little thing so just was ready to go. Just trying to build off of it this week, take care of the football a little bit better, keep being decisive, keep throwing it and not hesitating.”

Packers vs. Jets: How to Watch

This game will be broadcast live on the Packers’ 21-station television network, which has affiliates throughout Wisconsin as well as in eastern Minnesota, northern Illinois, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and even Alaska.

Those stations: WGBA/NBC in Green Bay, WTMJ/NBC in Milwaukee, WKOW/ABC in Madison, Wis.; WAOW/ABC in Wausau/Rhinelander, Wis.; WXOW/ABC in La Crosse, Wis.; WQOW/ABC in Eau Claire, Wis.; WLUC/NBC/FOX UP in Escanaba/Marquette, Mich.; KQDS-TV/FOX in Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis.; WMDB/CBS in Peoria, Ill.; WHBF/CBS in Davenport, Iowa; KCCI/CBS in Des Moines, Iowa; KWWL/NBC in Cedar Rapids/Waterloo, Iowa; KTVI/FOX in St. Louis, Mo.; KETV/ABC in Omaha, Neb.; KNDB/BEK in Bismarck, N.D.; KRDK/BEK in Fargo, N.D.; KNDM/BEK in Minot, N.D.; KDLT/NBC in Sioux Falls, S.D.; KYUR/ABC in Anchorage, Alaska; KATN/ABC in Fairbanks, Alaska and KJUD/ABC in Juneau, Alaska.

Kevin Harlan will handle the play-by-play, former Packers great James Lofton will provide commentary, and former Packers fullback John Kuhn and WTMJ’s Lance Allan will work the sideline.

The game also is part of a live Saturday quadrupleheader on NFL Network.

Not in one of those markets and don’t have NFL Network? An NFL Game Pass subscription will deliver live broadcasts of every preseason game.

NFL Network will air replays at 6 a.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday.

The game can be heard on the 49-station Packers Radio Network, with Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren on the call.

On the Sideline

For the second consecutive week, it’s Packers coach Matt LaFleur on one side and a first-year coach on the other. This time, it’s his good friend Robert Saleh. Their relationship started at Central Michigan in 2004 and continued with the Houston Texans in 2008. They were “unofficial” best men at their weddings.

“I’m really excited for Matt,” Saleh said on Thursday. “I mess with him all the time. I know I’m older and I’ve technically been in the league for longer, but he’s the one that’s 26-6, not me. So, there’s always a lot to learn off of from him. He’s extremely detailed. I think it’s pretty surreal, especially when his mom and dad came out on the field, and his kids, I just remember raiding their refrigerator and all that stuff, it feels like yesterday. So, it’s cool.”