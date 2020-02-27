PackerCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Kenneth Murray: Linebacker and Hero

Bill Huber

INDIANAPOLIS – Before Kenneth Murray can save a linebacker corps, he saved a woman’s life.

Before he can become a face of an NFL franchise, he became the face of love and pride for three special-needs children.

Athletes often are treated like heroes. Murray, the All-American from Oklahoma, is unquestionably a real hero.

The son of a pastor, Murray’s life changed at age 11, when his parents, Kenneth Sr. and Dianna, adopted three special-needs kids. Nyia, who was 8 at the time, Leonard, who was 3, and James, a toddler, have the same disorder in which part of a chromosome is missing genetic material. Today, Nyia is 18, Lennie is 14 and James is almost 10. Nyia knows her ABCs and can read at a second-grade level. Lennie and James can’t even talk.

“My siblings, they are my blood,” Murray said. “Even though they were adopted, they’re my blood and I’d do anything for them.

Video: Bill and Bill talk linebackers

“Every time I come home, they can’t talk but they know who I am, they know my voice, they know when I touch them. It’s just really exciting to see when I come home and I say, ‘What’s up James?’ and his face lights up. Or we’re just hanging out, just me and him, and I carry him around. Both of them look like they’re 5 years old. They’re pretty old but they look small, so I carry them around like nothing. That’s what they love the most.”

GET TO KNOW THE REST OF THE LINEBACKERS

Life took another unexpected turn in early July. Murray and his girlfriend were coming home from church when a woman ran out of a car to help a woman who was lying on the sidewalk. The CPR training Murray learned as a counselor at the church community center would save a life.

“I immediately park my car in the middle of the street, get out and immediately rush over to the lady and see what's going on,” Murray said. “When I arrived on scene, she was bleeding from the head, completely unconscious, just laying on the ground. The other lady was her friend. She was screaming and yelling at her, trying to get her to wake back up. So that's when I immediately started the CPR, got between 70 to 80 pumps in. That's when I finally got her revived, got her back to breathing.”

With his car parked in the middle of the road and with no desire to be noticed for his heroic act, Murray left after paramedics arrived. Two days later, Mike Houck, a member of Oklahoma’s athletics communications staff, stopped by Murray’s locker.

“‘Did you give a woman CPR a couple days ago?’” Murray recalled. “I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He was like, ‘The kid with the school newspaper was driving by and happened to see a big human being that looked like you giving CPR to a woman.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, that was me.’”

Of course, the NFL values speed and production more than acts of heroism. Murray has that covered, too. As a junior in 2019, Murray was an All-American with team-leading totals of 102 tackles and 17 tackles for losses. He added four sacks and four pass breakups. In three seasons, he piled up 335 tackles and 37 tackles for losses. At 6-foot-2 1/2 and 241 pounds and with sideline-to-sideline speed, he’s an obvious first-round target for linebacker-hungry teams such as the Green Bay Packers.

Wherever he winds up playing in the NFL, he’ll be pushed by the thoughts of three special-needs siblings, two of whom aren’t even capable of saying they love him.

“One of the things I learned is how to be truly selfless. Another big lesson I learned is being grateful for life,” Murray said. “My two little brothers, one of them, he can’t walk; the other one, he can walk but both of them can’t talk. It’s taking advantage of those opportunities to be able to function properly, taking advantage of those opportunities to speak. Those are things that make you so grateful. Seeing my little brothers not being able to play sports, it makes me grateful for what I have and the ability that I have. It makes me want to go out there and give my best every time because, literally, on an every-day basis, I see my two little brothers who can’t do what everybody else can do.”

“They bring so much joy in my life because they’re so joyful with their life,” he continued. “It just makes you think and makes you become even more grateful. You see children like that who are going through those type of situations, they can find happiness in their situation so it really leaves no excuse for anybody else to not be able to find happiness in their situation.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Deep Group of Backs Could Fill Long-Term Need for Packers

Here is what our top six running backs had to say at the Scouting Combine on Wednesday.

Bill Huber

by

Rak47

Why Greatest Running Back in NCAA History Might Not Be Best Running Back in Draft

Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor had perhaps the greatest career of any running back in college football history but he might not be the first back off the board.

Bill Huber

Disgusting Shake Fuels D-III Prospect’s Unlikely Draft Story

Here is how Ben Bartch went from being a backup tight end in Division III to future NFL offensive tackle.

Bill Huber

McCarthy Filled with ‘Great Memories’ of Green Bay

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy met the press as coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Bill Huber

Top Center Prospect Biadasz Won’t Test at Combine

The Rimington Award-winning center had a scope done on his shoulder.

Bill Huber

Coaches Play Key Role in Evaluation

“They’re very much a part of the evaluation piece for us,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Bill Huber

Let Us Introduce You to 325 NFL Draft Prospects

In an annual tradition, we introduce you to the top NFL Draft prospects both on and off the field.

Bill Huber

by

HYATT*tm

Scouting Combine Safeties: Like Father, Like Son

Part 3 of our three-part look at the 26 safeties includes Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield Jr., Georgia All-American J.R. Reed and a pair from Clemson.

Bill Huber

Scouting Combine Safeties: McKinney Makes Impact

Part 2 of our three-part look at the 26 safeties includes Alabama’s Xavier McKinney, a pair from Notre Dame and a D-II stud.

Bill Huber

Scouting Combine Safeties: Delpit Delivers

Part 1 of our three-part look at the 26 safeties includes LSU’s Grant Delpit, Utah’s top tandem and an elite athlete.

Bill Huber