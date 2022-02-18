LaFleur Adds Clements to Coaching Staff, Loses Smith

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers officially welcomed back Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach on Friday, a big addition to Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff, but suffered the first loss to his defensive staff this offseason.

As first reported by ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky and confirmed by a source, outside linebackers coach Mike Smith is leaving the team to “pursue other opportunities.”

Smith was part of LaFleur’s inaugural coaching staff in 2019 and made his mark in three seasons. Za’Darius Smith went from part-time starter with the Baltimore Ravens from 2015 through 2018 to Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2020 with the Packers. And Rashan Gary went from a traits-based first-round draft pick in 2019 to ascending star under Smith’s tutelage and belief.

After the 2019 draft, Mike Smith said he had Gary rated ahead of Nick Bosa, who went No. 3 to San Francisco. Gary went No. 12.

“We wouldn’t get [Bosa], but I want to see where he’s at and compare [Gary],” he said. “Going into that, I knew we had a chance. I honestly didn’t think he was going to 12. I thought he was going to go way before that with how I evaluated him and looked at him. I thought he was the best in college football as an outside linebacker. I had him No. 1 because I believed in him, so I was very excited when we got him. I was running down the hallway. I know what he has and I know what he can do and I’m excited to work for him.”

Gary barely played as a rookie behind Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith. Nonetheless, Mike Smith’s belief never wavered.

“There was a play in practice last week and it just gave me goosebumps,” Smith said midway through the 2019 season, pulling up his right sleeve and rubbing his arm. “I’m looking at Gary, and he gets up there and he points like ‘Toss, toss, toss.’ Gets up, lines up, goes and makes the play. That’s a big play and a big thing for a rookie. I make him stand by me so he can spit it out. That’s when you know, that’s when you play fast. Show me a guy, and it’s going to be rare, that doesn’t understand backfield sets, that’s going to be successful year in and year out in the league. It is rare. I haven’t seen one yet in 12 years … That’s how Gary’s going be great, because he has all the tools.”

Gary took a step forward in 2020 and another huge step forward in 2021 in becoming a building-block type of player. While he had “only” 9.5 sacks, he finished second among edge rushers in pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

After the season-ending loss to San Francisco, Gary got a bit emotional discussing his three years with Smith.

“Me and Coach Smith, we have a close relationship,” Gary said. “We’ve been riding three years long. Just having a coach that wants you to do good, he wants to see you be successful, it only makes you want to push even harder to be successful for yourself, even other than your personal goals. Having a coach like that that cares for you and keeps pushing for you, up and down, don’t matter what time of the night. It could be 12 at night and I’ll ask him for plays. ‘This is what I’m seeing on this,’ and he’s up and he’s giving it to me. I’m hungry for information and he’s a coach that’s able to give it to me. Just having a coach like that that makes my job easier, I love it. Me and Coach, sorry to get a little choked up, but me and him have a good relationship.”

Smith presumably will be missed by all his players. He’ll definitely be missed by reporters for his candor, personality and storytelling ability. Such as this moment:

Clements was an assistant under Mike McCarthy from 2006 through 2016. That meant he worked alongside Aaron Rodgers during the quarterback’s first nine seasons as a starter. When Clements left following the 2016 season, Rodgers’ relationship with McCarthy became more and more strained.

While Rodgers has flourished in three seasons under LaFleur, Rodgers regularly referenced Clements’ impact on his career. Discussing the impact of body language on Jan. 18, Rodgers said: “I’m thankful, deeply thankful, to guys like Joe Philbin and Tom Clements and Alex Van Pelt, who’ve helped me understand that facet of leadership and being a quarterback.”