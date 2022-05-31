LaFleur: ‘I Want Everybody’ at Voluntary OTAs

Packers coach Matt LaFleur, however, didn't have to close to everybody on the field for Tuesday's practice. And you could sense the frustration.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – “Control what you can control” is right out of Coachspeak 101.

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur wishes all his players would be in attendance for the voluntary organized team activities. But that’s something he can’t control. As was the case last week, a number of key players were absent for the start of the second week of OTAs on Tuesday.

While the attendance sheet is out of LaFleur’s control, he seemed at least a little perturbed that so many players weren’t present. Under former coach Mike McCarthy, the Packers generally had full participation, or at least close to it, by the time OTAs were complete. So far, participation is considerably less than 100 percent.

“Each guy has that right to make that choice,” he said before practice. “If you’re asking me, I want everybody here. So, I think some of the thought process may have changed over what’s transpired over the last two years, especially with our COVID situation where we didn’t have OTAs. But my thing to our guys is, well, neither did anybody else. So, everybody had the same circumstances that they were dealing with. With everybody being open, you'd like to see as many guys as possible here.”

One player who was present after missing at least part of last week was cornerback Rasul Douglas. A sensation last season after being grabbed off Arizona’s practice squad, Douglas got his wish by re-signing early in free agency.

“The guys welcomed me in,” Douglas said after practice. “Honestly, my first home game here, I was thinking I want to be here forever.”

Douglas had five interceptions in his abbreviated first season with Green Bay, including a pair of pick-sixes, and allowed just a 44.6 percent completion rate, according to Sports Info Solutions. He dropped only one interception in 12 games but dropped one on Tuesday, when he showed his typically strong anticipation skills and burst to the ball.

“It feels good,” to be back, he said, “but nothing’s ever [guaranteed], you know what I’m saying? A contract means a contract, but at any time, if you’re not doing what you’re supposed to be doing, they can let you go. You just got to keep working.”

While three receivers – including Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins – were absent again, 31-year-old veteran Randall Cobb was doing his thing while wearing a hooded sweatshirt beneath his jersey on an 80-plus-degree day.

“He’s such a leader in that room, not only on offense, but he’s been sitting there in those special teams meetings and doing a great job with that and being able to help a lot of these young guys out,” LaFleur said.

Here was the participation report from Tuesday.

Not at practice: QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Amari Rodgers, WR Sammy Watkins, WR Allen Lazard, RB Patrick Taylor, TE Marcedes Lewis, OLB Rashan Gary, OLB Jonathan Garvin, OLB Randy Ramsey, OLB Preston Smith, CB Jaire Alexander, S Adrian Amos.

Rehab group: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee), DT Dean Lowry (unknown), DT Hauati Pututau (unknown).

Amos was at his sister’s graduation. Some other players had travel issues.

“Our guys have done a really good job of letting us know when something comes up or they can’t make it,” LaFleur said. “Apparently, it was pretty challenging getting into Green Bay last night. A lot of flights getting cancelled all across the country. So, we’re missing a couple guys that we had anticipated being here.”

LaFleur said “the plan all along” has been to keep Bakhtiari out until the start of training camp. He missed almost all of last season – including the playoff loss to San Francisco – with the ACL tear sustained on New Year’s Eve 2020.