PackersMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Bill Huber

DETROIT – Follow the action from today’s game between the Green Bay Packers (12-3) and Detroit Lions (3-11-1) at Ford Field, with the latest updates at the bottom, and join the conversation.

PREGAME

What’s at stake?

With a victory, Green Bay will secure a first-round bye and a divisional-round home game. With a win and a Seattle victory at home against San Francisco on Sunday night, the Packers will be the No. 1 seed.

The Packers lead the series 99-72-7. Only two teams have beaten their rival 100 times: the New York Giants have 102 wins against Washington and Chicago has 101 wins against Detroit.

Inactives

As expected, running back Jamaal Williams (shoulder) and fullback Danny Vitale (knee) are inactive. The others: receiver Ryan Grant, safety Will Redmond and offensive linemen Alex Light and John Leglue. With Williams being inactive, sixth-round rookie Dexter Williams could get some action. He’s played in three games. All six offensive snaps – and all three carries for 2 yards – came in Week 7 against Oakland.

The Packers will need to list only six players as out after releasing cornerback Tony Brown on Saturday. Without Brown, rookie Ka'Dar Hollman is up. The sixth-round pick has played in three games and played four snaps on defense against Oakland.

For Detroit, right tackle Rick Wagner and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson are out. The Lions have been crushed by injuries.

World’s Best Preview

How did the Packers get to 12-3? Here’s a seven-part series to correspond with the end of the 2019 calendar year. One: Fabulous free agentsTwo: The Matt LaFleur eraThree: Dominant win over the VikingsFour: Aaron Jones starts record runFive: Opening statement at ChicagoSix: Leaping past the LionsSeven through 10: Clutch when it’s close (and more)

Inside the LionsDetroit’s mangled rosterDifferent kind of greatness from Rodgers

Final thought

When the Packers lost at Detroit in Week 5 of last season, kicker Mason Crosby had a day that will live in infamy. He went 1-of-5 on field goals and missed his only extra-point attempt. That was five missed kicks. However, he made his final 26 extra points and 17-of-19 field-goal attempts to end the season, then followed that with arguably his best season. He’s 38-of-39 on extra points – he missed last week at Minnesota – and 19-of-20 on field goals with 16 consecutive conversions since missing against Denver. Added together, Crosby has made 64-of-65 on extra points and 36-of-39 on field goals, for a total of 100-of-104 overall.

“That’s sometimes the hardest thing to do in any sport and, honestly, anything in life is, when something happens, when you make a mistake, whenever things aren’t going your way, overcorrecting, overdoing things can actually lead to more mistakes,” Crosby said this week. “So, just really cleared my mind, went back to it and luckily guys like Aaron (Rodgers), teammates that I have and this organization, they don’t make big, hard, rash decisions.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

World’s Best Preview: 2019 Key Moments – Clutch When It’s Close

Bill Huber

The Green Bay Packers are 12-3. Here's how they got to the doorstep of a first-round bye.

World’s Best Preview: 2019 Key Moments – No. 6, Leaping Past the Lions

Bill Huber

Where would the Packers be without the weapon they found in a fourth-quarter comeback?

World’s Best Preview: 2019 Key Moments – No. 2, the LaFleur Era

Bill Huber

Matt LaFleur has answered a myriad of questions by leading the team to 12 wins

World’s Best Preview: 2019 Key Moments – No. 3, Victory at the Vikings

Bill Huber

The Packers crushed the vaunted Vikings to cement their contender status

World’s Best Preview: 2019 Key Moments – No. 4, Jones Starts Record Run

Bill Huber

Aaron Jones' shot at 20 touchdowns started with four touchdowns at Dallas

World’s Best Preview: 2019 Key Moments – No. 5, Opening Statement

Bill Huber

After an offseason of change and months of hard work, the Packers got their reward with a dramatic win at Chicago.

World’s Best Preview: 2019 Key Moments – No. 1, Fabulous Free Agents

Bill Huber

More often than not, free agency does not work. For the Green Bay Packers, this past offseason changed the franchise.

Packers Trying To Avoid Letdown Against Lowly Lions

Bill Huber

An emotional victory, a short week, a bad opponent and a holiday are potential barriers

World’s Best Preview: Lions Lack Fangs

Bill Huber

An incredible run of injuries has ruined the Detroit Lions' season

World’s Best Preview: Inside the Lions

Bill Huber

Free agency doesn't always work, an introduction to David Blough and a potentially strong backfield