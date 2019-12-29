Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

DETROIT – Follow the action from today’s game between the Green Bay Packers (12-3) and Detroit Lions (3-11-1) at Ford Field, with the latest updates at the bottom, and join the conversation.

PREGAME

What’s at stake?

With a victory, Green Bay will secure a first-round bye and a divisional-round home game. With a win and a Seattle victory at home against San Francisco on Sunday night, the Packers will be the No. 1 seed.

The Packers lead the series 99-72-7. Only two teams have beaten their rival 100 times: the New York Giants have 102 wins against Washington and Chicago has 101 wins against Detroit.

Inactives

As expected, running back Jamaal Williams (shoulder) and fullback Danny Vitale (knee) are inactive. The others: receiver Ryan Grant, safety Will Redmond and offensive linemen Alex Light and John Leglue. With Williams being inactive, sixth-round rookie Dexter Williams could get some action. He’s played in three games. All six offensive snaps – and all three carries for 2 yards – came in Week 7 against Oakland.

The Packers will need to list only six players as out after releasing cornerback Tony Brown on Saturday. Without Brown, rookie Ka'Dar Hollman is up. The sixth-round pick has played in three games and played four snaps on defense against Oakland.

For Detroit, right tackle Rick Wagner and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson are out. The Lions have been crushed by injuries.

World’s Best Preview

How did the Packers get to 12-3? Here’s a seven-part series to correspond with the end of the 2019 calendar year. One: Fabulous free agents … Two: The Matt LaFleur era … Three: Dominant win over the Vikings … Four: Aaron Jones starts record run … Five: Opening statement at Chicago … Six: Leaping past the Lions … Seven through 10: Clutch when it’s close (and more)

Inside the Lions … Detroit’s mangled roster … Different kind of greatness from Rodgers

Final thought

When the Packers lost at Detroit in Week 5 of last season, kicker Mason Crosby had a day that will live in infamy. He went 1-of-5 on field goals and missed his only extra-point attempt. That was five missed kicks. However, he made his final 26 extra points and 17-of-19 field-goal attempts to end the season, then followed that with arguably his best season. He’s 38-of-39 on extra points – he missed last week at Minnesota – and 19-of-20 on field goals with 16 consecutive conversions since missing against Denver. Added together, Crosby has made 64-of-65 on extra points and 36-of-39 on field goals, for a total of 100-of-104 overall.

“That’s sometimes the hardest thing to do in any sport and, honestly, anything in life is, when something happens, when you make a mistake, whenever things aren’t going your way, overcorrecting, overdoing things can actually lead to more mistakes,” Crosby said this week. “So, just really cleared my mind, went back to it and luckily guys like Aaron (Rodgers), teammates that I have and this organization, they don’t make big, hard, rash decisions.”