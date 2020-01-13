Live Updates: Seahawks at Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Follow the action from tonight’s game between the Green Bay Packers (13-3) and Seattle Seahawks (12-5), with the latest updates at the bottom, and join the conversation.

First Quarter

Injury update: While Bryan Bulaga is active, Jared Veldheer is starting at right tackle.

Packers 7, Seahawks 0 (10:37 remaining)

The score: On third-and-7, Aaron Rodgers fired a 20-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams. Adams took a couple steps to the post, then took his route to the corner. In the process, he lost cornerback Tre Flowers for the score.

Key plays: On the first play of the game, Elgton Jenkins led the way with a big block on linebacker Bobby Wagner as Aaron Jones sprinted left for a gain of 23. On third-and-8, Rodgers hit tight end Jimmy Graham on a crossing route for a gain of 13. The touchdown came on third-and-7.

Packers 7, Seahawks 0 (9:50 remaining)

On Seattle’s first play from scrimmage, Russell Wilson’s bootleg pass to tight end Jacob Hollister was jarred loose by cornerback Jaire Alexander and recovered by defensive back Chandon Sullivan at the 40. Hollister was initially ruled down but Packers coach Matt LaFleur challenged. Seattle retained possession because there was not a “clear recovery.” On third-and-10, Wilson’s deep pass to D.K. Metcalf was broken up by Alexander. Green Bay took possession at its 11 - a 49-yard change of field position.

Packers 7, Seahawks 3 (28 seconds remaining)

The score: Jason Myers made a 45-yard field goal.

Key plays: On the first play of the drive, Russell Wilson’s overthrow was almost intercepted by Kevin King. On the next play, Tyler Lockett beat King deep for a gain of 28 yards. The Packers got off the field when tight end Jacob Hollister dropped a third-and-6 pass.