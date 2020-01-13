PackersMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Live Updates: Seahawks at Packers

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Follow the action from tonight’s game between the Green Bay Packers (13-3) and Seattle Seahawks (12-5), with the latest updates at the bottom, and join the conversation.

Some pregame reading

Inactives: Clark and Bulaga are playing

Keys to the game

The secret to Aaron Jones' success

Rodgers thinks of a second Super Bowl "every day"

First Quarter

Injury update: While Bryan Bulaga is active, Jared Veldheer is starting at right tackle.

Packers 7, Seahawks 0 (10:37 remaining)

The score: On third-and-7, Aaron Rodgers fired a 20-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams. Adams took a couple steps to the post, then took his route to the corner. In the process, he lost cornerback Tre Flowers for the score.

Key plays: On the first play of the game, Elgton Jenkins led the way with a big block on linebacker Bobby Wagner as Aaron Jones sprinted left for a gain of 23. On third-and-8, Rodgers hit tight end Jimmy Graham on a crossing route for a gain of 13. The touchdown came on third-and-7.

Packers 7, Seahawks 0 (9:50 remaining)

On Seattle’s first play from scrimmage, Russell Wilson’s bootleg pass to tight end Jacob Hollister was jarred loose by cornerback Jaire Alexander and recovered by defensive back Chandon Sullivan at the 40. Hollister was initially ruled down but Packers coach Matt LaFleur challenged. Seattle retained possession because there was not a “clear recovery.” On third-and-10, Wilson’s deep pass to D.K. Metcalf was broken up by Alexander. Green Bay took possession at its 11 - a 49-yard change of field position.

Packers 7, Seahawks 3 (28 seconds remaining)

The score: Jason Myers made a 45-yard field goal.

Key plays: On the first play of the drive, Russell Wilson’s overthrow was almost intercepted by Kevin King. On the next play, Tyler Lockett beat King deep for a gain of 28 yards. The Packers got off the field when tight end Jacob Hollister dropped a third-and-6 pass.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Maakaron
John Maakaron

Tough call -- Still Packers force the punt!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers-Seahawks Keys to the Game

From Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers to Aaron Jones, to Seattle's stars big and small, these factors will determine which team will advance to the NFC Championship Game.

Bill Huber

by

Footballfan55

Inside the Seahawks: ‘Don’t Tell Marshawn’

The Seahawks' running game has been hammered by injuries, putting the ball in the hands of Russell Wilson. Plus, more on today's playoff opponent.

Bill Huber

Seahawks Have Overwhelming Advantage in Experience

The difference is evident with the coaches and their staffs

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Packers-Seahawks Inactives: Clark, Bulaga Will Play

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga was added to the injury report on Sunday afternoon

Bill Huber

Packers-Seahawks Injury Report: Bulaga Added Just Hours Before Kickoff

Illness continues to be a concern as kickoff approaches for Sunday night's NFC playoff game between the Packers and Seahawks

Bill Huber

Meet the Man Behind Aaron Jones’ Monster Season

A Wausau-based trainer has played a key role in Aaron Jones answering his doubters.

Bill Huber

Watch: ‘We’re the Worst 13-3 Team in the World’

Hear from Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams ahead of Sunday's NFC Divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks

Bill Huber

With Size, Speed, Strength and DNA, Metcalf Poses King-Sized Problem

After dominating his playoff debut, Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf will challenge the Green Bay Packers with a freakish skill-set

Bill Huber

Dreams of Second Super Bowl on Rodgers’ Mind ‘Every Day’

A wide range of quarterbacks have won one Super Bowl. A second Super Bowl ring for Aaron Rodgers would change everything.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Stopping Wilson Requires Right Mix of Aggression, Caution

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's mastery of the scramble drill is a concern for the Green Bay Packers

Bill Huber