Mock Madness: Ten NFL Mock Drafts

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – According to The Huddle Report, SI.com’s Kevin Hanson is the most accurate mock drafter over the last five years. What does that mean for his prediction for the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night?

Perhaps nothing, especially when it’s the 30th pick in the draft.

With linebackers Patrick Queen and Kenneth Murray and receiver Justin Jefferson – the best of the second-tier group – off the board, Hanson gave the Packers the eighth offensive lineman of his first round. It’s certainly a position of need, with left tackle David Bakhtiari headed to free agency at the end of the season and new right tackle Rick Wagner not exactly an upgrade over Bryan Bulaga.

You can read the full mock draft here.

Rob Rang, SI.com: Longtime draft guru Rang recently joined the team at SI.com. With Queen and Murray off the board, as well as the top offensive tackles, Rang sent an Auburn defensive tackle to Green Bay.

RELATED: BILL HUBER'S GIANT NFL DRAFT PREVIEW

Tom Oates, Wisconsin State Journal: Oates, for years the best sports columnist in Wisconsin, bypassed offensive tackle and receiver and went with a defensive tackle.

Pete Dougherty, Green Bay Press-Gazette: The longtime Packers beat writer went with LSU linebacker Patrick Queen. (It’s behind a paywall and the name was given away in the tweet.)

Evan Silva, Establish the Run: With linebackers Queen and Murray off the board, Silva goes with a receiver who had arguably the best offseason of any prospect.

Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune: He sent the same receiver to the Packers.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic. Brugler goes with the same receiver.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Jeremiah picked the same receiver I picked (and will explain in depth later).

Barry Wilner, The Associated Press: Green Bay used its top pick on cornerbacks in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Why not do it again?

Marc Lillibridge, Brawl Network: Lillibridge is a former Packers scout so he knows what he’s talking about. Unlike everyone else, he had LSU linebacker Patrick Queen falling to the Packers at No. 30.

