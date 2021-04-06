NFL.com’s Jeremiah Mocks Center to Packers

With All-Pro Corey Linsley bolting for the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, the Packers have a void in the middle of the offensive line.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In getting elite play from quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers also have enjoyed years upon years of strong play at center.

From 2014 through 2020, Corey Linsley was the man in the middle. Scott Wells (2006 through 2011), Mike Flanagan (2001, 2003, 2005) and Frank Winters (1993 through 2000, plus 2002, when Flanagan played left tackle) also were rocks.

With the All-Pro Linsley bolting for the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, the Packers have a void in the middle of the offensive line. While there are in-house options – starting guards Elgton Jenkins and Lucas Patrick have center on their resumes, and 2020 sixth-round pick Jake Hanson was a four-year starter at Oregon – general manager Brian Gutekunst could look to the draft to get another lock-down starter.

In the third mock draft by NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, he sent Alabama’s Landon Dickerson to Green Bay with the 29th selection.

“Dickerson is the best pure interior offensive lineman available,” wrote Jeremiah as part of his summation.

Dickerson won the Rimington Award as the nation’s top center but four of his five collegiate seasons ended with serious injuries. He suffered a torn ACL – the second of his career – in the SEC Championship Game in December.

“It’s going really good. I’m right on schedule. I’m right where I want to be. Couldn’t ask for anything more,” he said recently.

Dickerson was the one and only center taken in Jeremiah’s mock draft. Creed Humphrey, our top-ranked center after superlative play at Oklahoma and an elite pro day, was available. Also available was big-play defensive tackle Christian Barmore of Alabama, explosive receivers Rashod Bateman of Minnesota, Terrace Marshall of LSU and Kadarius Toney of Florida, and Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph.