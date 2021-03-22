Landon Dickerson Details His Rehabilitation: "I'm Right Where I Want to Be"

The redshirt-senior offensive lineman injured his knee during the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It seems like not too long ago media outlets were reporting that center Landon Dickerson would be transferring from Florida State to Alabama for his final two seasons of eligibility.

Now, the Rimington Trophy winner is poised to take part in the 2021 NFL draft in April.

Dickerson injured his knee on the final touchdown of Alabama’s SEC Championship victory over Florida back in December. The injury to his ACL required surgery, sidelining him until the final two plays of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Dickerson was also on the practice field for the Senior Bowl, but was more of an honorary participant since he was still recovering from his injury. Now it’s March, but Dickerson won’t be able to participate in Alabama’s Pro Day due to his injury.

According to Dickerson on Monday, NFL scouts don’t need to watch him at Pro Day to see how he can impact their organizations.

“Honestly, I don’t know how much I’ll be doing at Pro Day tomorrow,” Dickerson said. “Reassuring teams doesn’t need to come from what I do on the field. They can watch the film and see if they want me or not. They can also talk to our trainers and doctors if they want to figure out more in detail.

“It’s going really good. I’m right on schedule. I’m right where I want to be. Couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Dickerson revealed that he has spoken to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants. While he has no doubt spoken to more organizations than just those three, those were the ones that he mentioned on Monday.

Dickerson will bring a strong presence to whatever offensive line he ends up playing for. In his five years at the college level, Dickerson played at both the guard and center positions, exhibiting his versatility in the trenches.

When asked where he preferred to play, Dickerson answered in his usual short-and-to-the-point manner:

“Just on the field,” Dickerson said. “Wherever they want me.”

As previously mentioned, Dickerson won the Rimington Trophy in his redshirt-senior season. The award is given annually to the top center in the country. On top of that, Dickerson was also the leader of an offensive line in 2021 that won the Joe Moore Award, the honor given to the top offensive line unit in the country.

At the end of the day, Dickerson credits the high level of competition at Alabama to improving his game and preparing him for the NFL.

“Coming to Alabama as a grad-transfer, it’s a quick turnaround,” Dickerson said. “Luckily I was surrounded by a phenomenal group of guys — a phenomenal team — and staff here that embraced me ever since I got here so I couldn’t ask for much more. Really it’s about coming in and competing and it doesn’t matter whether I was a grad-transfer, a freshman.

“Anybody that comes here, you’re competing against some of the best athletes in the country at the collegiate level so I think that’s the biggest thing. You just have to accept the competition and be ready for it.”