NFL Draft Bible Mock Provides Rare First-Round Receiver

What about cornerback? The Packers got two supersized options in Day 3.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has completed seven passes to a first-round receiver in his career.

Two went to Koren Robinson before Rodgers was even the team’s starting quarterback. The other five were to Tavon Austin late in 2020.

That could change in a hurry if the Packers were to select LSU’s Terrace Marshall, who landed with the Packers in an NFL Draft Bible seven-round mock draft. Green Bay hasn’t drafted a first-round receiver since Javon Walker in 2002.

RELATED: OUR FEATURE ON MARSHALL

“The Packers failed to provide quarterback Aaron Rodgers a true second target last offseason,” author Alex Pulido wrote. “This year that will change. The Packers select Terrace Marshall Jr., who possesses tremendous size and movement abilities. He would complement Davante Adams nicely and give Rodgers a versatile weapon with which to work.”

RELATED: TWITTER PACKERS MOCK DRAFT

RELATED: OUR LATEST SEVEN-ROUND MOCK

Day 2 of Pulido’s draft included an undersized but playmaking defensive linemen and a linebacker who could be an impact player in passing situations.

What about cornerback, which is arguably the team’s biggest need? Pulido took two supersized cornerbacks in Day 3, led by Minnesota’s Benjamin St-Juste.

“St-Juste is a big, physical and athletic corner who can make an impact in his rookie season,” he wrote. “If he gets to the fourth round, expect the Packers to run to the podium for him. At the Senior Bowl, St-Juste showed movement skills that could make him a starting corner down the line.”

Two offensive linemen, a running back, a linebacker and a big-bodied receiver with blocking skills rounded out the 10-man haul.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL MOCK DRAFT.