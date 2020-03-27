NFL Draft Top 100 Prospects

Here is our Top 100 Big Board for next month’s NFL Draft. The stats are from Pro Football Focus and Sports Info Solutions. The rankings are based on those numbers, Scouting Combine workouts and opinions from several NFL scouts, who are working from home conducting prospect interviews via FaceTime and Skype.

1, QB 1 – Joe Burrow, LSU. Burrow is coming off perhaps the greatest season in college football history and is one of top prospects in a long time. He completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards with 60 touchdowns and six interceptions. His on-target rate of 83 percent was No. 1 in the class and his 143.2 passer rating while under pressure is staggering. He had an all-star team at receiver, if you want to nitpick.

2, Edge 1 – Chase Young, Ohio State. Young finished No. 1 in the nation with 16.5 sacks, No. 2 with 21.5 tackles for losses and No. 1 with six forced fumbles during a prodigious junior season. He was a one-man wrecking ball and the total package.

3, QB 2 – Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama. Including some playing time in 2017, his three-year total was 7,442 yards and a superb 87 touchdowns vs. 11 interceptions. For his career, he had a 110.1 passer rating when under pressure. If not for a dislocated hip, he would be challenging Burrow for the top spot. If he’s healthy, he’s a franchise-changing player.

4, ILB 1 – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson. The former safety won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker. He led the team with 107 tackles and added eight sacks, 16 tackles for losses, three interceptions, 10 pass breakups and one forced fumble. With the speed of a defensive back, he is the quintessential new-age linebacker.

5, CB 1 – Jeff Okudah, Ohio State. In 2019, Okudah had three interceptions – the first three of his career – and an additional nine pass breakups in earning unanimous All-American honors. He broke up eight passes as a sophomore. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed 9-of-30 passing on passes 10-plus yards downfield. He ran his 40 in 4.48.

6, OT 1 – Mekhi Becton, Louisville. Becton started 33 games in three seasons at Louisville. At left tackle as a junior in 2019, he was named an All-American – the school’s first All-American lineman since 2006. He weighed 364 but isn’t some roly-poly doughboy – not with a 5.1 in the 40. He simply manhandled opponents. There are questions about his ability to pass protect because most of the Cardinals’ passes were quick game and play action.

7, DT 1 – Derrick Brown, Auburn. Brown dominated on and off the field. He was a unanimous All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year with four sacks, 12.5 tackles for losses and two forced fumbles. Off the field, he won the prestigious Senior CLASS Award, which honors excellence in the community, classroom, character and competition. He is the total package. Of the premier defensive linemen in the draft, he was No. 1 in ProFootballFocus.com’s run-stop percentage, a metric that measures impact tackles.

8, OT 2 – Tristan Wirfs, Iowa. Wirfs was a two-year starter, mostly at right tackle but with three starts at left tackle during an All-American final season. He was voted the Big Ten’s best offensive lineman. He gave up seven total pressures (two sacks) but just one in the last seven games. He was a beast vs. the run in an NFL-style offense.

9, OT 3 – Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama. Wills started the final 28 games of his career at right tackle and earned second-team All-American as a junior in 2019. He allowed just one hit in 2018 and one sack and four hits (13 pressures) in 2019. Right tackle is a critical position in the modern NFL so being “only a right tackle” is no longer a knock.

10, OT 4 – Andrew Thomas, Georgia. Thomas was a Freshman All-American in 2017 and a first-team All-American in his final two seasons. In 2019, he won the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the conference’s best offensive lineman as he gave up one sack, no additional quarterback hits and nine total pressures. His arms are a mile long.

11, WR 1 – Jerry Jeudy, Alabama. Jeudy caught 68 balls for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns in 15 games as a sophomore, when he won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver, and 77 balls for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games as a junior, when he was a Biletnikoff finalist. He caught 49 passes from the slot. He had five drops. At 6-foot-1, he ran his 40 in 4.45.

12, WR 2 – CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma. Lamb’s final two seasons were for 60-plus catches, 1,100-plus yards and double-digits touchdowns, highlighted by 62 grabs for 1,327 yards and 14 scores last year. His 6.61 yards per route from the slot is No. 1 in the draft class. He had five drops. At 6-foot-2, he ran his 40 in 4.50.

13, WR 3 – Henry Ruggs III, Alabama. In 2019, when Ruggs caught 40 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns, he had an 81-yard catch and a 75-yard run and averaged 18.7 yards per catch. With huge hands, he had just one drop. At 5-foot-11, he ran a scorching 4.27 in the 40 at the Combine.

14, DT 2 – Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina. Kinlaw earned some first-team All-American honors following a superb senior season. He finished eighth in the SEC with six sacks and added six tackles for losses. Among the top tackle prospects, he was second in total pressures. He recorded 22 percent of the team’s pressures, a superb number compared to his peers.

15, CB 2 – Jaylon Johnson, Utah. Johnson had a career-high four interceptions in 2018 and a career-high 13 passes defensed (two interceptions) in 2019. According to PFF, he allowed a sub-60 passer rating in all three seasons. Plus, he plays quality run defense and missed just two tackles. He ran his 40 in 4.50.

16, Edge 2 – K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU. After missing almost all of the 2018 season with a torn ACL, Chaisson amassed 6.5 sacks and 13 tackles for losses for the national champs. He is long and athletic but short on experience and polish.

17, QB 3 – Justin Herbert, Oregon. In four seasons, Herbert threw for 10,541 yards with 95 touchdowns vs. 23 interceptions. His yardage total was inflated by screens but he had a 102.2 passer rating when pressured. He’s got a strong arm and plenty of athleticism.

18, S 1 – Xavier McKinney, Alabama. McKinney earned second-team All-American in 2019. He finished 10th in the SEC with 95 tackles, which included three sacks. A big hitter with a nose for the football, he tied the school record with four forced fumbles and added three interceptions and five additional breakups. He missed 12 tackles for a missed-tackle rate of 11 percent. There’s nothing he can’t do.

19, ILB 2 – Patrick Queen, LSU. Queen replaced Devin White and the defense hardly skipped a beat. In 14 games (11 starts), he had 77 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for losses, one interception and three passes defensed. He’s got plenty of speed, a nose for the ball and the skill for coverage.

20, ILB 3 – Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma. Murray was an All-American with team-leading totals of 102 tackles and 17 tackles for losses. He added four sacks and four pass breakups. In three seasons, he piled up 335 tackles and 37 tackles for losses. He’s fast and explosive, and at his best in attack mode.

21, DT 3 – Ross Blacklock, TCU. Blacklock was a first-team all-Big 12 and an honorable mention for Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year during his final season. He tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks while tying for second with nine tackles for losses. He was second among the top tackles in PFF’s run-stop percentage. A three-down lineman, he has the athleticism to raise his game several notches. He missed 2018 with a torn Achilles.

Video: Ross Blacklock

22, CB 3 – Kristian Fulton, LSU. Fulton intercepted one pass and broke up six others as a sophomore before a big-time final season of one interception and 14 additional breakups for a total of 15 passes defensed as a junior. According to PFF, he led the nation with 20 forced incompletions. He ran his 40 in 4.46.

23, S 2 – Grant Delpit, LSU. In 2018, Delpit won the Jack Tatum Award as the nation’s best safety with an SEC-leading five interceptions along with nine additional breakups, five sacks and 9.5 tackles for losses. In 2019, he won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back, though his production fell to two interceptions, seven additional breakups, two sacks and 4.5 TFLs. He missed a woeful 42 tackles in three seasons with a missed-tackle rate of a hideous 20 percent in 2019. Otherwise, he’s a coordinator’s chess piece with a do-it-all skill-set.

24, WR 4 – Justin Jefferson, LSU. Jefferson posted 111 receptions for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2019. In his final three games, Jefferson was dominant. In the SEC Championship Game, he caught seven passes for 115 yards and one touchdown. In the semifinals, he had a day for the ages with 14 receptions for 227 yards and four touchdowns against Oklahoma. In the national championship, he caught nine balls for 106 yards against Clemson. Most of that production came from the slot. He had only four drops. At 6-foot-1, he ran a 4.43 40.

25, WR 5 – Denzel Mims, Baylor. Mims narrowly missed finishing his career with 3,000 receiving yards. He had 66 receptions for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. He had only five drops while ranking second in the nation with 20 contested catches. Nobody had a better offseason than the 6-foot-3 Mims, with a dominant Senior Bowl and then a 4.43 in the 40 at the Combine.

Video: Baylor WR Denzel Mims

26, OT 5 – Austin Jackson, USC. Jackson was a two-year starter at left tackle and a first-team all-conference pick in 2019. His grandfather, Melvin Jackson, played offensive tackle at USC and was drafted in the 12th round by the Packers in 1976. He gave up four sacks and 14 total pressures in 2019 and lost individual matchups against Utah’s Bradley Anae and Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa but did well in the Trojans’ zone run game. He won’t turn 21 until after the draft.

27, RB 1 – D'Andre Swift, Georgia. Swift earned first-team all-SEC honors with 1,218 rushing yards (6.2 average) and seven touchdowns and 24 receptions for 316 yards and one more score. He caught 73 passes in three seasons. Per 100 touches, he broke 20 tackles. At 5-foot-9 and 215 pounds, he ran in 4.48.

28, IOL 1 – Cesar Ruiz, Michigan. Ruiz was an all-Big Ten center in 2018 and 2019, with second-team honors during his final season. With massive 11-inch mitts, he allowed no sacks and nine total pressures in 2019. The 20-yard shuttle is an excellent test of athleticism, especially for linemen, and he aced it.

29, WR 6 – Tee Higgins, Clemson. Higgins had a monster final season with 59 receptions for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns. He average 19.8 yards per catch. He had five drops. At 6-foot-4, he has plenty of speed, though he didn’t test at the Combine. Higgins caught 15-of-23 passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield, according to PFF, a remarkable rate. He’s not a great route-runner but won with physical dominance.

30, OT 6 – Josh Jones, Houston. Jones was a four-year starter at left tackle for the Cougars. He dominated as a senior with one sack, no additional quarterback hits and four total pressures allowed. His athleticism was put to good use in a zone-blocking scheme. His game needs polish but he has the goods.

31, RB 2 – J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State. In three seasons, he rushed for 4,459 yards. He topped 1,000 yards in each season, including 2,003 yards (6.7 average) and 21 touchdowns on the ground and 23 catches for 247 yards and two more scores in 2019. Per 100 touches, he broke 22 tackles. At 5-foot-10 and 217 pounds, he did not run a 40 but put up 23 reps on the bench.

32, ILB 4 – Zack Baun, Wisconsin. Baun had a breakout final season with 12.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for losses and two forced fumbles to be named one of six finalists for the Butkus Award. He showed at the Senior Bowl and the Badgers’ pro day that he’s ready for an off-the-ball role.

33, WR 7 – Jalen Reagor, TCU. Reagor caught 43 passes for 611 yards and five touchdowns and averaged 20.8 yards per punt return with two touchdowns in 2019. He was one of two players in the FBS with two punt returns for touchdowns. As a sophomore, he caught 72 passes for 1,061 yards. The nine drops are alarming. At 5-foot-11, he ran a 4.47 40.

34, WR 8 – Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State. Aiyuk had 65 receptions for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns during an All-American senior season, which included a 31.9-yard average (one touchdown) on kickoff returns and 16.1-yard average (one touchdown) on punt returns. Aiyuk averaged a sensational 10.9 yards after the catch. He’s not tall but he’s incredibly long. At 6-foot, he ran a 4.50 40 with a 40-inch vertical.

35, WR 9 – Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado. In 2018, he led the nation in receptions per game (9.6), finished the year with 86 catches for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns, and was the only player in the nation with at least five touchdowns receiving and rushing. In 2019, he caught 56 passes for 764 yards and four touchdowns. At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, he’s a tackle-breaking machine, though his 4.58 in the 40 was a disappointment.

36, S 3 – Kyle Dugger, Lenoir Rhyne. For his career, Dugger intercepted 10 passes, broke up 26 more and forced six fumbles, plus averaged 13.9 yards with six touchdowns on punt returns. Of course, that came against Division II talent. A scout said don’t be surprised if he goes in the first round. He is big, fast and loves to hit. At 6-foot and with long arms and massive hands, he ran his 40 in 4.49.

37, OT 7 – Ezra Cleveland, Boise State. Cleveland was a three-year starter, including first-team all-Mountain West Conference honors at left tackle as a sophomore and junior. He allowed three sacks and 12 total pressures in 2019. He’ll need to get stronger to handle NFL rushers.

38, IOL 2 – Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU. Cushenberry started 28 consecutive games, including all 15 games in 2019, when he was second-team All-American and team captain. PFF charged him with four sacks and an unsightly 34 total pressures. He’s a bruiser in the run game, though.

39, RB 3 – Cam Akers, Florida State. Akers had the best season of his career with 1,144 rushing yards (5.0 average) and 14 touchdowns plus 30 receptions for 225 yards and four more scores. Per 100 touches, he broke 26 tackles. At 5-foot-11 and 212 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.47.

40, CB 4 – C.J. Henderson, Florida. Henderson intercepted a career-high four passes as a freshman, had career highs of three sacks and five tackles for losses as a sophomore and a career-high 11 passes defensed (zero interceptions) as a junior. He had a superior Scouting Combine with a 4.39 in the 40. On the other hand, he missed a whopping 18 tackles his final two seasons.

41, QB 4 – Jordan Love, Utah State. He had three prolific seasons but his 17 interceptions in 2019 are impossible to overlook. So was his play under pressure, where he was a hot mess. Also impossible to overlook is his arm talent and movement ability. His game is boiled down here by PFF, where he ranked seventh in the nation with 31 big-time throws but 105th with 26 turnover-worthy plays.

42, DT 4 – Justin Madubuike, Texas A & M. Madubuike had three productive seasons. After posting 5.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for losses as a sophomore, he had 5.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for losses as a junior. He also forced five fumbles and blocked two kicks in his career. Among the top tackle prospects, he was first in total pressures. He had a stellar Combine with a 4.83 in the 40 and 31 reps on the bench. He’s a bit short but has plenty of length to play end or tackle.

43, Edge 3 – A.J. Epenesa, Iowa. As a sophomore, he had 16.5 tackles for losses and four forced fumbles. In 2019, he had 11.5 sacks, 14.5 tackles for losses and four more forced fumbles. He looked like top-10 material until a horrendous 5.04 in the 40. At least he’s 275 pounds and versatile.

44, WR 10 – Chase Claypool, Notre Dame. Claypool caught 66 passes for 1,037 yards (15.7 average) and 13 touchdowns during a monster senior season. He was among the national leaders with 15 contested catches and 16 deep catches. At 6-foot-4 and 229 pounds, there was talk of a move to tight end until he ran a 4.42 with a 40.5-inch vertical. He did have seven drops.

45, WR 11 – Michael Pittman Jr., USC. Pittman caught 101 passes for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior to be a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award. Pittman had only two drops, a superb number considering the volume of throws and smallish hands. At 6-foot-4, he ran a 4.52.

46, Edge 4 – Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State: He had 9.5 sacks and 15 tackles for losses in 2019 and eight sacks and 20 TFLs in 2018. He was really good but rarely dominant. His arms are about a mile long, which will give him an advantage against the tackles trying to block him.

47, TE 1 – Cole Kmet, Notre Dame. Kmet is something of a one-year wonder with a junior season of 43 receptions for 515 yards and six touchdowns. He had two drops and averaged 5.1 YAC. For his size, he’s a disappointingly so-so blocker.

48, RB 4 – Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin. Taylor had one of the great careers of all-time with a three-year total of 6,174 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns. As a junior, he rushed for 2,003 yards (6.3 average) and 21 touchdowns and added career highs of 26 catches, 252 yards and five scores. For every 100 carries, he broke 27 tackles while running in boxes regularly stacked to stop him. His career fumble rate of 1.9 percent is the worst in the class. At 5-foot-11 and 219 pounds, he won the 40 with a 4.39.

49, OT 8 – Matt Peart, UConn. The native of Jamaica was a four-year starter with 48 career starts at both tackle spots. Lining up at right tackle as a senior, he was first-team all-AAC. He allowed two sacks and seven total pressures. He’s got long arms to keep defenders at bay. He just needs to get stronger.

50, OT 9 – Lucas Niang, TCU. Niang missed the second half of his senior season with a hip injury that required surgery. He started for most of his final three seasons at right tackle and didn’t give up a sack, according to PFF. He’s a mess technically but he won, so his upside is impressive.

51, CB 5 – Trevon Diggs, Alabama. The brother of former Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs started his career at receiver before making the move to defense. As a senior, he intercepted three passes and had eight additional breakups to earn some All-American honors. He gave up just 8-of-29 on passes 10-plus yards downfield. His length helps vs. the run, too, though he missed seven tackles. He didn’t run a 40.

52, IOL 3 – Matt Hennessy, Temple. Hennessy was a three-year starter. As a senior, he was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, which goes to the best center in the nation, and an All-American. He allowed zero sacks and six total pressures combined his final two seasons. It was against lesser competition but he was excellent as a zone blocker in the run game.

53, DT 5 – Marlon Davidson, Auburn. Davidson was a second-team All-American and first-team all-SEC as a senior captain with seven sacks and 12.5 tackles for losses among his 48 stops. He started 51 games in his career and piled up 17 sacks and 29.5 TFLs. A lot like Dean Lowry at Northwestern, he frequently played on the edge. He dominated at that spot with 21 percent of the Tigers’ pressures.

54, CB 6 – A.J. Terrell, Clemson. Johnson had six interceptions in his career, including a career-high three as a sophomore. In 2019, he had two picks and three additional breakups to earn first-team all-ACC honors. According to SIS, he missed an appalling 14 tackles in 2019. He gave up 7-of-13 on passes 20-plus yards downfield. He ran a 4.42.

55, CB 7 – Jeff Gladney, TCU. In four seasons, Gladney intercepted five passes, had 43 total passes defensed and had six tackles for losses. He allowed just 12-of-34 on passes 10-plus yards downfield. Tackling and aggression is not his forte. Is he physical enough to match up against NFL receivers? He ran a 4.48.

56, S 4 – Ashtyn Davis, California. The former walk-on, who got a chance at Cal because of his speed on the track, started 33 career games and intercepted seven passes. He can play in center field and the slot but not the box. He missed eight tackles for a missed-tackle rate of 12 percent.

57, DT 6 – Raekwon Davis, Alabama. Davis’ production waned from 69 tackles (10 for losses) as a sophomore to 55 tackles (5.5 for losses) as a junior and 47 tackles (three for losses) as a senior. Of his 11.5 career sacks, 8.5 came as a sophomore. He’s athletic and long; can his NFL D-line coach maximize his gifts?

58, IOL 4 – Jonah Jackson, Ohio State. Jackson was a graduate transfer from Rutgers. He immediately started at left guard for the Buckeyes and earned first-team all-Big Ten honors. In three seasons as a starter, he allowed just one sack. He gave up 10 total pressures in 2019. He’s not a people mover in the run game.

59, DT 7 – Jordan Elliott, Missouri. In two years at Mizzou, Elliott recorded 5.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for losses. He started his career at Texas. He needs to get stronger vs. the run and add to his pass-rush repertoire to offset his lack of length.

60, OT 10 – Saahdiq Charles, LSU. Charles started 28 games in three seasons, with 26 of those starts coming at left tackle. He missed six games for a violation of team rules but still gave up 20 total pressures. That’s almost as many as Wills and Thomas combined in fewer games. The athleticism is there but the whole doesn’t equal the sum of its parts.

61, QB 5 – Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma. Nudged aside at Alabama by Tagovailoa, Hurts completed 69.7 percent of his passes for 3,851 yards with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions and rushed for 1,298 yards and 20 more scores in his lone season for Oklahoma. His on-target rate of 81 percent was third in the draft class.

62, WR 12 – Devin Duvernay, Texas. Duvernay had a monster senior season with 106 receptions for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns. He was second in the nation in receptions per game (8.1). With all those catches, he had just three drops. All of that production was from the slot and a lot of it came on screens. With the build of a running back, he forced a whopping 23 missed tackles. At 5-foot-11, he ran a startling 4.39.

63, Edge 5 – Julian Okwara, Notre Dame. Okwara posted 15.5 sacks, 24 tackles for losses and four forced fumbles in his career, including five sacks as a senior. His brother is longtime NFL standout Romeo Okwara. With an excellent physical skill-set, the upside is obvious.

64, DT 8 – Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma. The Canadian import was first-team all-Big 12 as a senior, when he had four sacks, 7.5 tackles for losses and two forced fumbles. His four-season total included nine sacks and five forced fumbles. He ran an impressive 4.79 in the 40.

65, S 5 – Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois. Chinn had 13 career interceptions, including four as a senior, when he was a consensus FCS All-American. At 6-foot-3 and 221 pounds, he ran a 4.45 with a 41-inch vertical. He’s a dime safety from Day 1 and perhaps much more.

66, ILB 5 – Malik Harrison, Ohio State. A two-year starter, Harrrison led the team with 75 tackles and added 4.5 sacks, 16.5 tackles for losses and four pass breakups as a senior. He’s more of an old-school linebacker and probably not a three-down player.

67, RB 5 – Zack Moss, Utah. Moss piled up 4,067 rushing yards, 38 rushing touchdowns and 66 receptions in four seasons, including 1,416 yards and 28 catches as a senior. For every 100 rushes, he broke a staggering 35 tackles. At 5-foot-10 and 222 pounds, he ran a disappointing 4.65.

68, TE 2 – Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic. Bryant won the Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end after a monster season of 65 receptions for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns. He dropped eight passes and averaged 6.1 YAC. With age and time in the weight room, his blocking should become at least decent.

69, CB 8 – Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn. Igbinoghene’s lone interception came in 2018, when he had 11 passes defensed. In 2019, he broke up seven passes. He’s a playmaker, with a 27.3-yard average and two touchdowns on kickoff returns. He missed 22 tackles the past two seasons and is entirely too grabby for someone with his size and speed.

70, ILB 6 – Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech. Brooks earned several All-American honors and was a finalist for the Butkus Award following a senior season in which he led the team with 108 tackles and 20 tackles for losses. He brings speed and hitting to the party. His athleticism gives him a chance on third down.

71, ILB 7 – Logan Wilson, Wyoming. A finalist for the Butkus Award as a senior, he ranked No. 1 among FBS players in career defensive touchdowns (4), No. 1 in solo tackles (253), No. 2 in tackles (421) and No. 6 in interceptions (10). He’s got a nose for the ball but probably is not a three-down player.

72, WR 13 – Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan. In three seasons, Peoples-Jones caught 103 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. He caught 34 passes in 2019 but dropped five passes – a bad total considering his 10 1/8-inch hands. At 6-foot-2, he ran a 4.48. He has the arm length of an offensive tackle (33.5 inches). He’s all projection.

73, Edge 6 – Curtis Weaver, Boise State. Weaver didn’t just set the Mountain West Conference’s career sacks record but he obliterated it. He finished with a 34 sacks, blowing past the previous record of 28.5. At this point, he is only a pass rusher.

74, Edge 7 – Josh Uche, Michigan. All nine of Uche’s starts came as a senior, when he was second-team all-Big Ten with team highs of 8.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for losses. He’ll factor as a rusher and cover guy on third down.

75, ILB 8 – Davion Taylor, Colorado. Taylor, who didn’t play in high school because of his mom’s religious beliefs, tallied 69 tackles and seven passes defensed as a senior to earn second-team all-conference recognition. He was all-Pac 12 in the 100 meters. He’s all upside.

76, CB 9 – Damon Arnette, Ohio State. Arnette had five interceptions in four seasons. As a senior, he had one interception – a 96-yard pick-six – and eight additional breakups. He allowed a 63.7 percent completion rate as a sophomore and junior but 44.6 percent as a senior. He’s tough against the run and a solid tackler.

77, IOL 5 – Nick Harris, Washington. Harris was a three-year starter, including right guard as a sophomore and center his final two seasons. He was second-team All-American as a senior, when he allowed two sacks and five total pressures. He’s a zone-only center.

78, IOL 6 – Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin. Biadasz went from Freshman All-American in 2017, to first-team all-Big Ten in 2018 to unanimous first-team All-American and winner of the Rimington Award as the nation’s top center in 2019. In all, he started 41 games. He allowed one sack and five total pressures as a senior. He’s a power player who, even with so much experience, needs some technical refinement.

79, Edge 8 – Terrell Lewis, Alabama. Lewis was second-team all-SEC with six sacks and 11.5 tackles for losses in 2019. Lewis missed most of 2017 with an arm injury, all of 2018 with a torn ACL and a game in 2019 with a hyperextended knee. He’d be much higher with a cleaner medical report.

80, OT 11 – Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn. Wanogho came from Nigeria to play basketball and departs as a top NFL prospect. He started 32 games at left tackle, earning all-SEC second-team honors as a senior. He allowed zero sacks but 14 pressures in 2019. He’s a project but what he did in a great league with so little experience is impressive.

81, QB 6 – Jacob Eason, Washington. The Georgia transfer completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 3,132 yards with 23 touchdowns vs. eight interceptions. Arm strength is, well, a strength. His on-target rate was an impressive 79 percent but his passer rating dipped to 78.1 when pressured.

82, Edge 9 – Darrell Taylor, Tennessee. Taylor had 16.5 sacks during his final two seasons. He has all the tools in the world but didn’t put them to consistent use. Coaching will be critical to maximize his gifts.

83, ILB 9 – Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State. Davis-Gaither was named Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior after posting 104 tackles, 14.5 tackles for losses, five sacks, eight pass breakups, one interception and one blocked field goal. He’s got the build of a safety and thrives in attack mode.

84, TE 3 – Adam Trautman, Dayton. Trautman finished his Dayton career with the school record for receptions in a season (70), touchdowns catches in a season (14), career receptions (178) and career touchdown catches (31). He’s not a great blocker but he’s relatively complete as far as it goes for the modern tight end.

85, OT 12 – Ben Bartch, Saint John's. Bartch went from Division III All-American to the Senior Bowl. His stats, of course, are irrelevant but he didn’t look out of place at the nation’s premier all-star game.

86, WR 14 – Lynn Bowden, Kentucky. Bowden spent most of his final season at quarterback, where he rushed for 1,468 yards and led the nation with 7.9 yards per carry. In 2018, he played receiver and caught 67 passes for 745 yards and five touchdowns (with four drops and 7.9 YAC per catch). At 6-foot-1, he didn’t test at the Combine.

87, OT 13 – Isaiah Wilson, Georgia. Wilson turned pro following his redshirt sophomore year. He was a two-year starter at right tackle. He allowed one sack and nine total hurries in 2019. He is a mauler in the run game who will be viewed better by purveyors of man-blocking schemes.

88, TE 4 – Brycen Hopkins, Purdue. Hopkins recorded 61 receptions for 830 yards and seven touchdowns. His reception and yardage totals were the most by a Boilermakers tight end since Dustin Keller had 68 receptions for 881 yards in 2007. He had nine drops in 2019 and 27 for his career.

89, QB 7 – Jake Fromm, Georgia. Fromm replaced an injured Eason at Georgia and threw for 8,236 yards with 78 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in three seasons. He plays with anticipation to overcome a subpar arm. His on-target rate was only 72 percent and he was much more effective picking apart zones.

90, WR 15 – Van Jefferson, Florida. Jefferson’s 175 career receptions are split relatively equally between his 91 catches at Ole Miss in 2016 and 2017 and his 84 catches the past two seasons for the Gators. His father was former NFL receiver Shawn Jefferson, so he comes with plenty of polish. He had four drops during his time with the Gators. He lacks strength and isn’t a YAC threat. At 6-foot-2, he didn’t test at the Combine.

91, CB 10 – Bryce Hall, Virginia. Hall had five interceptions and 38 additional breakups for a total of 43 passes defensed in four seasons. That total of 38 breakups ranked fifth among active players. His senior year ended with a broken leg and dislocated ankle. After missing 11 tackles as a freshman, he missed 10 the past three years combined. He is aggressive vs. the run.

92, S 6 – Terrell Burgess, Utah. A converted receiver, Burgess was a first-time starter as a senior and had one interception but dropped four others. He missed nine tackles for a missed-tackle rate of 10 percent. He played safety and extensively in the slot. At 5-foot-11, he ran in 4.46.

93, ILB 10 – Troy Dye, Oregon. Dye led the Ducks in tackles all four seasons, finishing his career with 397 tackles, 15 sacks, 44 tackles for losses, five interceptions, 21 passes defensed and three forced fumbles. He’s got range but needs strength to cope with an NFL running game.

94, WR 16 – John Hightower, Boise State. As a senior, he caught 51 passes for 943 yards (18.5 average) and eight touchdowns and averaged 24.6 yards per kickoff return with one touchdown. He had three drops. At 6-foot-2, he ran in 4.43. At this point, he’s a deep threat and little more.

95, IOL 7 – Robert Hunt, Louisiana. Hunt started at guard as a freshman and sophomore and at right tackle as a junior and senior. He might be headed back to guard in the NFL. He allowed just one sack and two total pressures as a senior. He is a mauler with surprising athleticism.

96, TE 5 – Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri. In 2019, Okwuegbunam had 26 catches for 306 yards and six touchdowns, his year derailed by a knee sprain that kept him to nine games. Even with that, he dropped seven passes. He scored 11 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman. He lit up the Combine with a 4.49 in the 40.

97, DT 9 – James Lynch, Baylor. Lynch had a prodigious final season with 13.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for losses, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two blocked kicks to be a unanimous first-team All-American and the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Year. He accounted for 23 percent of Baylor’s pressures, tops in the draft class. A lot of that came as an edge rusher, so his move to the interior is a projection.

98, Edge 10 – Trevis Gipson, Tulsa. Gipson had a strong senior season, ranking among the conference leaders with eight sacks and 15 tackles for losses. He’s more athleticism and length than polish at this point.

99, CB 11 – Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame. Pride had four interceptions in four seasons, including two picks and 10 additional breakups as a junior and one pick as a senior. He has NFL athleticism but will need NFL coaching.

100, ILB 11 – Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State. A superior Scouting Combine was critical for a player who was suspended twice and got into a fight with the starting quarterback. If he keeps his nose clean, he’ll be a coverage weapon if not much more.

TOUTED PROSPECTS WHO WERE NOT RANKED

Video: Minnesota S Antoine Winfield Jr.

RB NR – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU: At 5-foot-7, he falls far below Green Bay’s historic height thresholds.

WR NR – KJ Hamler, Penn State. At 5-foot-8-5/8, he falls far below Green Bay’s historic height thresholds.

Edge NR – Bradlee Anae, Utah. At 257 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.93 seconds.

S NR – Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota. At 5-foot-9 1/8, the playmaking son of the former Vikings standout of the same name falls far below Green Bay’s historic height thresholds.

CB NR – Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech. At 5-foot-8 3/8, one of college football’s most productive defensive backs falls far below Green Bay’s historic height thresholds.