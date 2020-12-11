NewsGame DayInjuriesGambling
Only Two Packers Lead NFC Pro Bowl Voting

One of them is left tackle David Bakhtiari. The other is not Aaron Rodgers or Davante Adams.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers players have received the fourth-most Pro Bowl votes. However, they have only two players leading their position group in the NFC.

One of those names you might guess. The second, perhaps not.

Four-time All-Pro David Bakhtiari is No. 1 in the NFL among offensive tackles.

The other leader? Hunter Bradley is No. 1 in the NFC among long snappers.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is second on the MVP board at sportsbooks, is second in the NFC behind Seattle’s Russell Wilson. Receiver Davante Adams, who is on a record-setting clip, is third in the NFC behind Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins and Seattle’s DK Metcalf. Cornerback Jaire Alexander also is third in the NFC behind Tampa Bay’s Carlton Davis and the Giants’ James Bradberry.

“He has just played at such an outstanding level throughout our whole time here, but even at a crazy-good level this year,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Rodgers on Friday. “I think it’s a byproduct of the comfort factor being in Year 2 and just everybody being on the same page – the coaches, the players. It takes everybody. We talk about it taking all 11. It’s fun being on the same page with somebody and you watch them go out there and play at such an elite level.”

Packers in Top 10

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is third overall and second in the NFC.

Running Back Aaron Jones is seventh overall and third in the NFC.

Receiver Davante Adams is fourth overall and third in the NFC.

Tight end Robert Tonyan is eighth overall and fourth in the NFC.

Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is first overall and in the NFC.

Center Corey Linsley is ninth overall and sixth in the NFC.

Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith is third overall and second in the NFC.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander is sixth overall and third in the NFC.

Long snapper Hunter Bradley is second overall and first in the NFC.

For special teams, linebacker Oren Burks is third overall and third in the NFC.

No Packers made the top 10 at guard, defensive end, defensive tackle, inside linebacker, free safety, strong safety, kicker, punter or returner.

Fan voting runs through Dec. 17, and players and coaches will cast their votes on Dec. 18. The Pro Bowl rosters, which will be determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, will be announced on Dec. 21.

