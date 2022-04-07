Packer Central All-Packers Mock Draft 4.0

OL Nick Zakelj, Fordham

At 6-foot-6 and 316 pounds, Zakelj started 45 games over five seasons at the school made famous by Vince Lombardi. He was a four-time all-conference selection. With 32 1/2-inch arms, he’ll probably be headed to guard. The Packers are always looking for versatile backups on the line and he was the best available after UConn’s uberathletic Ryan Van Demark went one spot earlier.

RB Tyler Goodson, Iowa

With Aaron Jones a potential cap-saving cut next offseason and with Kylin Hill coming off a torn ACL, I really wanted to throw a late-round pick at a running back. During his final season, Goodson rushed for 1,151 yards and caught 31 passes. At about 200 pounds, he doesn’t pack much of a punch but he’s got 4.42 speed in the 40 and superb footwork. It’s pretty easy to see him lining up in the slot in the old Tyler Ervin role.

CB Jaylen Watson, Washington State

The Packers have a great starting trio at cornerback but little in the way of depth. Watson was a first-time starter as a senior, when he picked off two passes and broke up five. He’s got size (6-foot-2), speed (4.48), athleticism (38 vertical) and physicality. He’s just raw. So long as Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes start all 17-plus games together, he can watch and learn as a rookie.