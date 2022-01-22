Packers-49ers Playoff Inactives: Bakhtiari Out; Alexander, Smith Active

Jaire Alexander, Randall Cobb, Za'Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus will make their returns for the Packers against the 49ers in Saturday's playoff game.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is inactive for Saturday’s playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The five-time All-Pro did not practice on Thursday and was listed as questionable after a successful 27-snap debut at Detroit two weeks ago. However, he won’t play against Nick Bosa and the 49ers’ hard-charging pass rush with a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line.

The Packers could go with Yosh Nijman, who started the Week 3 victory at San Francisco.

Urged to play by quarterback Aaron Rodgers two weeks ago, Bakhtiari was excellent before jogging off the field midseries vs. the Lions. Afterward, he hinted that he was not 100 percent healthy.

“I just want to be competitive. My knee doesn’t need to be perfect, it just needs to work,” Bakhtiari said after the game.

Otherwise, most of the Packers’ key players are active.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander? The 2020 All-Pro is active for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury in Week 4. He had an interception in the Week 3 victory at San Francisco.

Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith? The 2019 and 2020 Pro Bowler will play in his first game since Week 1 due to a back injury that required surgery.

Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus? The midseason addition, who bolstered the pass rush for four games before suffering a torn bicep, will play in his first game since Week 10.

Right tackle Billy Turner? He is back after missing the last four games with a knee injury.

The only other noteworthy name who will not play due to injury is big-play receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He dropped out of the Detroit game with a back injury, didn’t practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and was doubtful.

His loss will be partially offset with the return of Randall Cobb, who suffered a core-muscle injury against the Rams in Week 12 that required surgery.

“Such a credit to Randall,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “What he’s done to get back to this level to be able to play in this playoff game is amazing. So much credit to him. All the work that he’s put in to get to this point. Any time you got a guy out there like this, another smart, smart player that understands the game, and it’s that kind of security blanket for Aaron to have another guy out there that he’s thrown a lot of footballs to and had a lot of success.”

The Packers will have a loaded group of outside linebackers with Smith and Mercilus replacing Jonathan Garvin and Tipa Galeai as the depth behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith.

“It’d be great,” Preston Smith said this week about potentially getting back Za’Darius Smith as well as veteran outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus from a torn bicep. “You can never have too many pass rushers. The more weapons we have on defense, the better outcome, the better we can help the outcome be for us as a team and as a unit. Those guys bring a lot of ability and they help this defense out tremendously. Whatever happens, happens, and whoever we have to play, we’re going to be excited to play with those guys and we’re going to play at a high level and everybody knows the expectations.”

Along with Bakhtiari and Valdes-Scantling, the inactives are safeties Shawn Davis and Vernon Scott and Garvin.

The 49ers will be without starting cornerback Ambry Thomas. The rookie had a key role in their improved pass defense down the stretch. The other inactives are running back Trey Sermon, defensive backs Deommondore Lenoir and Jarrod Wilson, linebacker Marcell Harris, offensive lineman Jaylon Moore and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst.

