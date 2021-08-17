Packers Acquire Cornerback Yiadom From Giants

In 19 career starts, former third-round pick Isaac Yiadom has one interception.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have acquired cornerback Isaac Yiadom in a trade with the New York Giants.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Yiadom was a third-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2018. He played in 29 games with nine starts in two seasons in Denver, with one interception and seven passes defensed. Denver shipped him to the Giants for a seventh-round pick in September. Yiadom played in 16 games with 10 starts. He didn’t intercept any passes and broke up five. According to Pro Football Reference, he allowed a 61.7 percent catch rate and six touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 120.1.

The Packers started the day with 10 cornerbacks. Depending on terms of the trade, Green Bay would have 11.

The Packers have to cut their roster to 85 players by 3 p.m. today.

This story will be updated.