Packers Add Former Broncos Draft Pick Winfree to Practice Squad

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Caleb Scott wasn’t the only receiver the Green Bay Packers have added to their practice squad. Juwann Winfree was on the field for Thursday’s practice.

The Denver Broncos moved up in the sixth round of the 2019 draft to select Winfree, who played collegiately at Colorado. His rookie season was delayed by a groin injury sustained in training camp and prematurely ended by a hamstring injury that sent him to injured reserve in December. In between, he played in three games – 14 snaps on offense and 49 snaps on special teams. He did not record any stats on offense.

With the two receiver additions, Green Bay's practice squad has its full complement of 16 players.

The Broncos drafted Jerry Jeudy in the first round, KJ Hamler in the second round and Tyrie Cleveland in the seventh round. That cost Winfree his roster spot.

“I have way more confidence this year,” Winfree said during training camp. “I know what I can bring to the table: contested catches [and] play-making ability, whether it's on the inside, outside [or] special teams. I just want to contribute making plays, because I feel I can. The key for me, is just showing accountability — me knowing my plays, me knowing they can count on me to be in the right place at the right time. That's what it's about this training camp. Whoever is the most accountable, whoever's making the most plays is going to stay. That's all it is.”

Winfree started his career at Maryland, catching 11 passes as a freshman in 2014. He got kicked off the team following a third suspension, spent 2015 at junior college and landed at Colorado for 2016. He missed the 2016 season with a torn ACL, caught 21 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns in 2017 and 28 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns in 2018, when he was a team captain. That gave him a career total of 60 receptions for 807 yards (13.5 average) and six touchdowns.

At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, he ran a 4.53 in the 40 with a 33-inch vertical at Colorado’s pro day.

