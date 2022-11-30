Packers at Bears: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Only once over the last 41 seasons have the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both finished the season with losing records. That was 2017, when Aaron Rodgers missed half the season with a broken collarbone and the Packers went 7-9.

The teams seem destined to finish below .500 this season. Heading into Sunday’s game at Soldier Field, the Packers are 4-8 and the Bears are 3-9.

Quarterbacks will take center stage. For Green Bay, Rodgers suffered injured ribs last week in addition to the broken thumb sustained on Oct. 9. For Chicago, Justin Fields was inactive last week with an injured left shoulder.

In 28 career games against Chicago, Rodgers is 23-5 with 63 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Over that same span, Chicago’s quarterbacks have combined for 31 touchdowns vs. 44 interceptions.

In Bears history, Mitchell Trubisky is fifth with 64 career touchdown passes. Rodgers needs one touchdown vs. Chicago to match that number and four to tie Jim McMahon’s career total of 67.

How to Watch: Packers vs. Bears

TV: Fox, with Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (commentary) and Kristina Pink (sideline) on the call.

Check out the viewing map at 506 Sports for the full Sunday schedule.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates), Sports USA Radio (Josh Appel and Doug Plank) and Sirius (Channel 159 or 387 and on the SXM app).

Pregame Vitals

Time and date: Noon, Sunday.

Location: Soldier Field in Chicago.

Records: Packers, 4-8; Bears, 3-9

History: In a series that dates to 1921, the Packers lead 104-95-6. That includes a split of two playoff games. They’ve won seven in a row, 12 of the last 13, 16 of the last 18 and 22 of the last 25. When the Bears beat the Packers 30-10 on Oct. 25, 1992, Chicago had extended its series lead to 80-57-6. Since then, Green Bay is a resounding 46-14.

The Packers won their last trip to Chicago. You might remember the classic moment from that game.

Coaches: Packers – Matt LaFleur (fourth season, 43-18). Bears – Matt Eberflus (first season, 3-9).

Referee: Scott Novak is in his fourth season as a referee. The home team is 6-5 in his games this year, a departure from his previous couple seasons. According to Pro Football Reference, his crews call about the same number of penalties for the same number of yards as the league averages.

Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 41.

Tickets: Seats at midfield start at $459 at SI Tickets.

Packers-Bears Betting Guide

The Packers are 5.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook. The over/under is 43.5 points. The Packers are 4-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. The public is all over Green Bay, with 76 percent of the money and 70 percent of the bets at FanDuel.

At SI Sportsbook, Green Bay is +25000 to win the Super Bowl. With the Packers staring at elimination, that’s down sharply from +8000 from a week ago. With the uncertainty at quarterback, FanDuel has taken the Packers off the board for win total (it was 6.5 last week) and yes/no on playoffs (no was -800 last week).

At FanDuel, the injured Rodgers no longer is listed in the MVP race. He started the season at +1000 but was +42000 before losing to the Eagles. The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is the favorite at -140 and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is second at +350. With six touchdowns the last three weeks, Christian Watson has rocketed up the Offensive Rookie of the Year board to +1000. He was +1600 last week. Those are the fifth-shortest odds; Seattle running back Kenneth Walker is the big favorite at -200.

