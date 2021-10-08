Packers-Bengals Final Injury Report: Myers Ruled Out

Elgton Jenkins is questionable and a game-time decision. If cleared, he's an option at left tackle, left guard and center.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers rookie center Josh Myers has played through an injured finger for the past three weeks.

He won’t get the chance this week.

Myers, who grew up about an hour from Cincinnati, and cornerback Jaire Alexander were ruled out for Sunday’s game at the Bengals.

“He had a finger issue he’s been playing through,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Friday’s practice. “The doctors won’t let him do it, so he’ll be out this week. I don’t think it’s going to be anything long term. Hopefully, if he gets cleared, he’ll be back with us next week.”

For competitive reasons, LaFleur wouldn’t say who would start. The obvious choices are Lucas Patrick and Elgton Jenkins. Jenkins, a Pro Bowler at left guard last season, started this season at left tackle. He missed the last two games with an ankle injury, was limited participation on Thursday and Friday, and listed as questionable.

LaFleur called Jenkins a game-time decision. If he’s cleared to play, he could start at left tackle (for Yosh Nijman), left guard (for Jon Runyan) or center.

“He’s look better each and every day,” LaFleur said.

For Cincinnati, star running back Joe Mixon didn’t practice. He’ll go through a workout on Saturday to make a determination on his availability.

Cincinnati’s defensive backfield should be intact. Cornerback Trae Waynes, who popped up on the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring issue, was limited on Friday and listed as questionable, but coach Zac Taylor expected Waynes to play. Starting receiver Tee Higgins, who missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, will return to the lineup.

The Bengals will be down at least one starter, though. Guard Xavier Su’a-Filo is going on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Packers Injury Report

Out: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), C Josh Myers (finger).

Questionable: LT/LG Elgton Jenkins (ankle), OT Dennis Kelly (illness).

Bengals Injury Report

Out: G Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee).

Doubtful: WR Mike Thomas (ankle).

Questionable: C Trey Hopkins (knee), RB Joe Mixon (ankle), DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee), G D’Ante Smith (illness), CB Trae Waynes.

