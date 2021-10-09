    • October 9, 2021
    Joe Mixon Expected to Play on Sunday Against Packers

    The star running back missed practice all week with an ankle injury.
    CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon missed practice this week with an ankle injury, but he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers. 

    Despite not practicing, the team was hopeful that he would be able to play and that's the way things are trending. 

    Mixon is expected to play "in some capacity" against the Packers according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. That aligns with what head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday.

    "Joe will go tomorrow [Saturday]. We'll get a look at Joe tomorrow to see if he can go on Sunday," Taylor said after practice. "He's in good spirits and so we'll just give it an extra day here to see where he's at and see where he's at tomorrow and make a decision then."

    Mixon ranks third in the NFL with 353 rushing yards. He's averaging 4.3 yards-per-carry and has two touchdowns this season. 

    The Bengals haven't activated Trayveon Williams from the practice squad, which is another sign that Mixon is ready to go. They could still elevate Williams on Saturday afternoon, but they haven't made the move yet, which is worth noting. 

    Running backs Samaje Perine and Chris Evans could get more work if Mixon is limited on Sunday. 

