The star running back missed practice all week with an ankle injury.

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon missed practice this week with an ankle injury, but he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.

Despite not practicing, the team was hopeful that he would be able to play and that's the way things are trending.

Mixon is expected to play "in some capacity" against the Packers according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. That aligns with what head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday.

"Joe will go tomorrow [Saturday]. We'll get a look at Joe tomorrow to see if he can go on Sunday," Taylor said after practice. "He's in good spirits and so we'll just give it an extra day here to see where he's at and see where he's at tomorrow and make a decision then."

Mixon ranks third in the NFL with 353 rushing yards. He's averaging 4.3 yards-per-carry and has two touchdowns this season.

The Bengals haven't activated Trayveon Williams from the practice squad, which is another sign that Mixon is ready to go. They could still elevate Williams on Saturday afternoon, but they haven't made the move yet, which is worth noting.

Running backs Samaje Perine and Chris Evans could get more work if Mixon is limited on Sunday.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Game Predictions: The All Bengals Staff Makes Their Picks

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries

Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium

Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two

Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

Joey Hardware: Burrow Wins Two Awards Following Week 4 Win Over Jaguars

Frank Pollack Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Three Key Players From Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

Bengals Activate Ricardo Allen From Injured Reserve

Joe Burrow Turned His Biggest Weakness Into a Strength

Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Despite Win Over Jaguars

DJ Reader: Possibility of playing with Joe Burrow impacted on free agency decision

Dave Lapham Shares His Thoughts on Jackson Carman

Numbers Never Lie: Joe Burrow Playing Like Best QB in AFC North

Joe Burrow Nominated for Air Player of the Week

Packers Star Cornerback Suffers Injury, Could Be Out vs Bengals

Who Will Make Bengals Ring of Honor in 2022?

Joe Burrow Mic'd Up in Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

Bengals Legend Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Comeback Victory over Jaguars

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 24-21 Win over the Jaguars

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook