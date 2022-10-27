Packers-Bills One of Most Expensive Tickets This Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Buffalo Bills fans have craved this moment. After years and years of losing teams since the Jim Kelly era, they’ve got a Super Bowl contender. On Sunday night, they’ll welcome the Green Bay Packers, one of the NFL’s traditional powers.

Not surprisingly, it’s a hot ticket. According to SI Tickets, the average ticket price of $459 makes this the third-most-expensive ticket on the Week 8 schedule behind a pair of state rivalries: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers.

Prices have come down, perhaps due in part to the surprising struggles of the Packers, who are 3-4 and on a three-game losing streak. This primetime showdown has lost some of its luster. An upper end-zone ticket starts at $221. Seats in Section 111, which is at midfield and behind Green Bay’s bench, start at $490. A front-row ticket in that section will set you back $707.

Packers receiver Sammy Watkins, who was drafted by the Bills in 2014, said the atmosphere will be electric.

“They’re crazy, they’re loud. It’s a college atmosphere,” he said on Wednesday. “I just told the guys, ‘It’s going to fun. It’s going to be rocking. It’s going to bring those memories back when you were in college.’ You’re going to play hard. You’re going to have fun. The game’s going to be enjoyable. But we have to go out there and take it to those guys early so we can silence the crowd.”

Green Bay’s next home game is in two weeks against the Mike McCarthy-led Dallas Cowboys. Inflation might be a real-world problem but not for this game. Last week at this time, standing-room tickets started at $479 and a spot in Section 120, which is located at midfield behind the Green Bay bench, started at $722. Now, standing room is $341 and the starting price for Section 120 is $637.

With Green Bay season having hit the skids, ticket prices for playoff reservations continue to fall. Two weeks ago, lower-level end-zone tickets were $296 for the divisional round, $508 for the conference championship and $675 for the Super Bowl. Last week, those ticket prices were $267, $436 and $449, respectively. Now, those prices are $186, $305 and $316.

