Packers Claim WR Fulgham

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers didn’t draft a receiver but they did add one who was drafted last year.

The Packers on Monday claimed Travis Fulgham off waivers from Detroit. He was a sixth-round pick by the Lions last year. He played in three games but didn’t catch any passes.

To keep their roster at the 80-man limit that doesn’t flip the split-squad trigger, they released outside linebacker Jamal Davis. Green Bay claimed him and defensive lineman Gerald Willis off waivers from the Dolphins before the draft. Now, both players are gone without having gone through a practice.

Fulgham started for most of his final three seasons at Old Dominion. After catching 65 passes during his first three years, he hauled in 63 passes for 1,083 yards (17.2 average) and nine touchdowns as a senior in 2018. He had a huge game with nine receptions for 188 yards in a showdown vs. Virginia Tech. He caught at least one touchdown pass in nine consecutive games, the longest streak in FBS this season.

He ranked second in the 2019 draft class with 18 receptions on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield, according to Pro Football Focus. Before the draft, he measured 6-foot-2 1/2 and ran his 40 in 4.58 seconds.

He has lived in four other countries, calling South Africa his favorite. His first Catholic communion was at Mount Nebo in Jordan, where tradition holds that Moses first observed the promised land of Israel. He walked where Jesus walked in Jerusalem. He visited Nelson Mandela’s home in South Africa, the Taj Mahal in India, the Vatican and the Great Wall of China. And he saw heartbreaking poverty. “When we would drive somewhere, they would come up and bang on your window for just a little bit of food,” he said. “There were so many of them. You couldn’t help them all, and you know they really needed it. It was really sad.” He moved to the United States in ninth grade. At that point, he had played infinitely more cricket than football, a sport he didn’t play until his junior year.

The signing gives the Packers 10 receivers on their roster.

Meanwhile, for an eighth consecutive day, the Packers didn’t have anyone added to the COVID-19 list. However, all five players previously added remain on the list.