Packers Could Spend on Re-Signings Rather Than Additions

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Davante Adams officially traded to the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, the Green Bay Packers suddenly have a bit more than $22 million at their disposal to round out their roster.

They can’t spend it all. They’ve got to tuck away some money to handle the draft class, which got more expensive with the first- and second-round picks sent from Las Vegas, and money is required for in-season transactions. Still, general manager Brian Gutekunst has the money to make at least a couple moves.

Given his history of signing his own players rather than looking to the outside – that’s all he did last offseason and all he’s done this offseason – reunions with cornerback Rasul Douglas and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling might be the most prominent names on his shopping lists.

While a bit of a one-trick pony as a deep threat, Valdes-Scantling might be the best of what’s left of what had been a weak class of free-agent receivers. Odell Beckham Jr. is coming off a torn ACL, Julio Jones has played in only 19 of a possible 33 games the past two seasons, Jarvis Landry is coming off a pair of down seasons and Will Fuller’s availability is always in question.

Valdes-Scantling, meanwhile, is only 27 and coming off a down season after missing six games due to injuries – the first time he had been sidelined in his four seasons.

After leading the NFL with a 20.9-yard average in 2020 and a big-time training camp this past summer, expectations were high entering the 2021 season. However, he caught 26-of-55 passes (47.3 percent) for 430 yards (16.5 average) and three touchdowns. According to PFF, he had zero drops but also didn’t break any tackles.

With elite size and speed, Valdes-Scantling’s niche is as a deep threat. On passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield, he caught only 6-of-22 (27.3 percent) with one touchdown compared to 9-of-30 (30.0 percent) and five touchdowns in 2020, according to PFF. For whatever reason, Aaron Rodgers never quite got dialed in to MVS’s game-breaking speed. But that speed must be accounted for at all times, which would open room for Allen Lazard and whoever else is running routes.

“What he’s able to do with his size and speed, the pressure he can put on defenses, if they don’t want to respect it, you can see he can make you pay for it down the field vertically,” Adams said in November. “He’s a guy that may slip between the cracks because he’s not getting 10 targets a game or he may go a couple games every few weeks with just like one catch or two catches, but you can see he definitely has it. If you want to disrespect it, you can go right ahead and he’ll just run by you and make plays like what he did last week.”

Douglas changed the story of his NFL career with a sensational two-thirds of a season. Having gone unsigned after 14 games (11 starts) in Carolina and failing to make the rosters in Las Vegas and Houston during training camp, Douglas signed to Arizona’s practice squad. His career was admittedly going nowhere when the Packers – needing cornerback help after Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury – signed him on Oct. 6.

Douglas wound up with five interceptions to rank among the league leaders. Four of them were huge. His end-zone interception saved a victory at Arizona. His pick-sixes helped power home victories over Los Angeles and Chicago. And his late interception thwarted Cleveland’s potential game-winning drive on Christmas.

“Blessed. Blessed. Blessed, man,” Douglas said after the Arizona game. “You’re in a crazy mental state being in the league five years, never been on a practice squad before. And then one day, you’re just on a practice squad, you feel like you’re working for nothing, and then you get a call and you’re somewhere else, and you’re playing. So, I’m just thankful.”

So were the Packers, who finished ninth in opponent passer rating en route to earning the No. 1 seed.

“What a great story,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the Arizona game. “How special is this game? Guy’s on the street, comes in, starts for us, finishes the game out for us. Amazing.”

A potential cornerback trio of Alexander, Douglas and Eric Stokes, combined with the safety duo of Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage, could be as good as it gets in the NFL. The Packers had that group available for only a smattering snaps in the playoff game.

“Rasul, one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen,” Stokes said after the season. “Out of him, Ja, those are two of the hardest workers as a DB that I’ve ever seen. Having ‘Sul, having his knowledge, having his everything that he goes through and everything that he sees and all that stuff, just having that this year was tremendous. That’s what a lot of people don’t know is his off-the-field stuff, his leadership, all that stuff that people don’t see, he’s the real deal, true competitor. He’s got the dog. A lot of people don’t have dog, and he’s one of those guys that got dog in him. It’s completely different. I absolutely commend him for everything that he did for us and all that stuff. Beyond proud of everything that ‘Sul done did this year.”

More on Trade of Davante Adams

Gutekunst: Adams one of greatest Packers of all-time

NFL Draft Bible on potential replacements

Packers will miss Rodgers-Adams chemistry

Somehow, Packers win without Adams

How can the Packers replace Adams?

With money to spend, Rasul Douglas reportedly will re-sign

Packers trade Adams in NFL shocker