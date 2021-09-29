Packers Zoom to Fourth in Composite NFL Power Rankings

There's a new leader of our Composite NFL Power Rankings. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers are fourth after their big wins at San Francisco.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With a signature win providing “legitimacy,” to borrow the word used by Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers rocketed up to No. 4 in the Composite NFL Power Rankings.

The Packers entered last week ranked 10th in our Composite Rankings, which include the power rankings of Packer Central, Sports Illustrated, The Associated Press, ESPN, NFL.com and CBS. A 30-28 win over the San Francisco 49ers showed that the Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints was perhaps just a blip on the radar.

“This idea that all the offseason frustration bomb lobbed toward Green Bay from Aaron Rodgers would somehow sink a Packers season – one where Rodgers, Davante Adams, Aaron Jones and so many other stars remained on the roster Rodgers seems to consistently find lacking – was never quite right,” wrote the team at SI.com.

“Rodgers was the NFL’s MVP last season. And, while it’s true he is older, 37 is relatively fountain-of-youth-y for an NFL quarterback these days. It was only a matter of time before Green Bay got rolling. And, if this is Rodgers’s last season in Wisconsin, as many expect, he should have yet another chance to win that elusive second title for his Cheeseheads. Also: don’t forget about that defense. Za’Darius Smith is still out, but Preston Smith, Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary registered a major collective impact in Sunday’s last-second victory over a very good team in San Francisco.”

Green Bay will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) on Sunday.

With their convincing victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, the Los Angeles Rams moved to No. 1 in Week 4 of the Composite Rankings. Tampa Bay is second and Buffalo is just ahead of Green Bay for third.

Here are this week’s rankings.

Packer Central: 1, L.A. Rams; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Las Vegas; 4, Baltimore; 5, Green Bay; 6, San Francisco; 7, Buffalo; 8, Carolina; 9, Arizona; 10, Cleveland.

SI.com: 1, L.A. Rams; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Buffalo; 4, Cleveland; 5, Green Bay; 6, Baltimore; 7, San Francisco; 8, Kansas City; 9, Arizona; 10, Las Vegas.

Associated Press: 1, L.A. Rams; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Buffalo; 4, Las Vegas; 5, Arizona; 6, Green Bay; 7, Baltimore; 8, Cleveland; 9, Carolina; 10, Kansas City; 10, L.A. Chargers.

NFL.com: 1, L.A. Rams; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Green Bay; 4, Buffalo; 5, Baltimore; 6, Kansas City; 7, San Francisco; 8, Cleveland; 9, Las Vegas; 10, L.A. Chargers.

ESPN.com: 1, L.A. Rams; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Buffalo; 4, Green Bay; 5, Las Vegas; 6, Cleveland; 7, Baltimore; 8, Arizona; 9, L.A. Chargers; 10, Kansas City.

CBSSports.com: 1, L.A. Rams; 2, Arizona; 3, Green Bay; 4, Tampa Bay; 5, Buffalo; 6, Las Vegas; 7, San Francisco; 8, Cleveland; 9, Carolina; 10, Denver.

Composite: 1, L.A. Rams (6); 2, Tampa Bay (14); 3, Buffalo (25); 4, Green Bay (26); 5, Las Vegas (37); 6, Baltimore (42); 7, Arizona (44); 7, Cleveland (44); 9, San Francisco (51); 10, Kansas City (57).

- - - -

Last week’s Composite: 1, Tampa Bay (6); 2, L.A. Rams (15); 3, Kansas City (20); 4, San Francisco (31); 5, Buffalo (37); 6, Baltimore (38); 7, Arizona (44); 8, Las Vegas (49); 9, Cleveland (50); 10, Green Bay (58).