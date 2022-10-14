Packers-Jets Final Injury Report: Gary Questionable

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will start Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets but outside linebacker Rashan Gary was listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report of the week.

Gary was added to the injury report on Thursday and listed as limited participation due to a toe injury. On Friday, Gary was limited participation.

“Definitely a little concerned about that,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice.

The Packers are in relatively good health, with only Gary, outside linebacker Tipa Galeai (hamstring; out) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring; out) on the final injury report. However, outside linebacker could be a trouble spot.

Not only is Gary banged up but Galeai didn’t practice all week due to a hamstring injury. Behind the starting tandem of Gary and Preston Smith, Jonathan Garvin, Galeai and rookie Kingsley Enagbare are the backups on the roster and La’Darius Hamilton and Kobe Jones are on the practice squad.

The backups have provided almost no impact.

“They’ve evolved really well this whole year, progressing, getting better,” outside linebackers coach Jason Rebrovich said on Thursday. “JJ [Enagbare’s] done a heck of a job with his effort, his attitude, getting himself prepared each week. Garvin’s been consistent here for the last few years. We have some depth behind those two guys. Next guy up, we’re ready to roll.”

Rodgers was full participation on Thursday and Friday after sustaining an injured right thumb on the final play of last week’s loss to the Giants.

“He threw the ball really well yesterday, so he’s confident,” LaFleur said.

Rodgers practiced with a wrap on his hand. LaFleur wasn’t sure if Rodgers would wear it for the game.

The starting offensive tackles, David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, participated in all three practices this week and are good to go. That’s a milestone for Bakhtiari as he continues to stack days following a career-altering knee injury. Last month, LaFleur said Bakhtiari wouldn’t take part in all three practices of the week.

Going 3-for-3 this week comes with the caveat that Wednesday’s practice was held at a jog-through tempo. Nonetheless, it’s a good sign as his comeback advances.

“Enjoyed being able to practice this week,” he said. “Happy I was able to do that for myself and for the team. But, who knows, after I play the game, maybe next week I’ll only be able to practice once. I don’t know what it’s going to be but I’m very pleased with it and very, very excited about it.”

In Bakhtiari’s three games, he played 35 snaps (56.5 percent) vs. Tampa Bay, 70 snaps (95.9 percent) vs. New England and 25 snaps (39.7 percent) in London against the Giants.

“We’re going to just take it one week at a time until we kind of get past this,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Thursday. “I don’t want to say, ‘Yeah, he’s playing the whole game,’ or anything like that. I hope he does; that’d be awesome, I know he wants to, but we’re going to be smart with that so that we can have him at the end.”

For the Jets, rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson is out, which will impact their pass rush. Left tackle Duane Brown is questionable but was full participation at practice on Friday.

Packers-Jets Final Injury Report

Packers

Out: OLB Tipa Galeai (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (hamstring).

Questionable: OLB Rashan Gary (toe).

Jets

Out: DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle).

Questionable: LT Duane Brown (shoulder).