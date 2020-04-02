Packers Mock Draft 9.0: Just Like Free Agency, It’s LB, OT, WR

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In free agency, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst signed a linebacker, offensive tackle and receiver. With exactly three weeks until the start of the draft, I drafted a linebacker in the first round, offensive tackle in the second and receiver in the third in my ninth mock draft.

Gutekunst didn’t have the financial resources to make bold moves at those positions of need. The beauty of what he did, though, is he added serviceable players so he wouldn’t have to reach to fill those spots. Thus, I didn’t feel the need to reach for one position or another.

As usual, I played the role of Gutekunst. The Draft Network’s Mock Draft Machine took care of the rest. Follow the whole draft here.

First round – LSU LB Patrick Queen: The Packers signed Christian Kirksey in free agency but he’s a giant unknown after missing most of his last two seasons due to injuries. Injuries have derailed former third-round pick Oren Burks, as well. In 14 games (11 starts), Queen had 77 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for losses, one interception and three passes defensed. He’s got plenty of speed, a nose for the ball and the skill for coverage. Also considered: TCU DT Ross Blacklock, USC OT Austin Jackson.

Second round – Connecticut OT Matthew Peart: The native of Jamaica was a four-year starter with 48 career starts at both tackle spots. Lining up at right tackle as a senior, he was first-team all-AAC. He allowed two sacks and seven total pressures. He’s got long arms to keep defenders at bay. He just needs to get stronger. Also considered: Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk.

Third round – Texas WR Devin Duvernay: With the addition of Devin Funchess and the return of Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown, the Packers have plenty of height for the perimeter. What they lack is a pure slot. Duvernay finished second in the nation with 104 receptions for 1,387 yards from the slot. He averaged 6.8 yards after the catch. Also considered: Kentucky WR Lynn Bowden.

Fourth round: Florida Atlantic TE Harrison Bryant: Bryant won the Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end after a monster season of 65 receptions for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns. He made plays by catching deep passes (8-of-11 on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield) and turning short passes into something more (12 missed tackles). Also considered: Washington State QB Anthony Gordon, Florida International QB James Morgan.

Fifth round: Nebraska DT Khalil Davis: As a senior, he had eight sacks and 11 tackles for losses among a career-high 44 tackles. Like twin brother Carlos, he was an eight-time letterwinner – four in football and four in track. Like Mike Daniels, he’s strong and explosive but lacks the requisite length. Also considered: Nobody.

Sixth round – Pittsburgh CB Dane Jackson: Among active players, the three-year starter was fourth in the nation with 39 career passes breakups. Two of his four interceptions came as a sophomore. According to Sports Info Solutions, he allowed a catch rate of 45 percent in his career. He needs a year in the weight room. Also considered: UCLA RB Joshua Kelley, Penn State DT Robert Windsor, Baylor DT James Lynch.

Sixth round – Miami RB Deejay Dallas: Dallas rushed for 1,527 yards in three seasons, including 693 yards (6.0 average) and eight touchdowns as a junior. Half of his 28 career catches came in 2019. He started his career at receiver. Also considered: Wake Forest LB Justin Strnad.

Sixth round: Penn State DT Robert Windsor: In the second of back-to-back picks, I took the native of Fond du Lac who earned all-Big Ten third-team honors each of his final two seasons. As a senior, he tallied 3.5 sacks and five tackles for losses. His athleticism should help him factor immediately as a pass rusher. Also considered: Nobody.

Seventh round: Minnesota OLB Carter Coughlin: The Packers lost a quality role player in Kyler Fackrell. Coughlin could take up that role as a pass rusher who is capable of dropping into coverage or perhaps even moving into an off-the-ball role in the long run. Coughlin ranks third in school history with 22.5 sacks and fourth with 40 tackles for losses and added seven forced fumbles. Also considered: Nobody.

Seventh round: Virginia WR Joe Reed: It’s too bad the NFL has gone to great lengths to eliminate kickoff returns, because Reed ran five of them back for touchdowns. He averaged 18.6 yards per catch in 2018 but just 8.8 in 2019, when the focus was getting the ball in his hands with quick passes. At 6-foot and 224 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.47 with 21 reps on the bench. Also considered: SMU WR James Proche, Hawaii QB Cole McDonald.

