Top Running Backs in NFL Draft: Cam Akers

Florida State’s Cam Akers checks in at No. 3 in our ranking of the top running backs in the NFL Draft.

There’s no quit in Cam Akers.

That was evident in eighth grade. Dehydrated, exhausted and noticeably ill after two long runs, Akers’ parents went to the field to take their son to the hospital. On the way to the car, Akers stopped and vomited in a garbage can. Instead of continuing to the hospital, he went back in the game.

“It’s not life or death, but you’ve got to look at it that way,” he said at the Scouting Combine when asked about his mentality. “You never know when it’s going to be your last so you have to take advantage of every moment you have.”

Akers said he didn’t “disobey” his mom – a cancer survivor. Rather, he “disagreed.” Naturally, Akers went the distance moments later.

“After that happened, I came back and ran another 80-yard touchdown two plays later. Having God on my side and the work ethtic and the will to win, I just kept going.”

Akers had the best season of his career in 2019 with 1,144 rushing yards (5.0 average) and 14 touchdowns, plus 30 receptions for 225 yards and four more scores. His three-year totals included 2,875 rushing yards – sixth-most in school history – and 69 catches.

“Just an all-around running back,” Akers said. “Somebody who’s, of course, able to run the ball but another important aspect of running back is being able to block also. I just think I’m a complete back from catching to blocking to running.”

Akers’ stats weren’t anything out of the ordinary. Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor and Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins ran for more than 2,000 yards in 2019. However, Akers ran behind a brutal offensive line and often had to make something out of nothing. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked seventh in the nation with 76 missed tackles. According to Sports Info Solutions, he ranked fourth among the top six backs with a missed-tackle rate of 26 for every 100 carries.

What we like

At 5-foot-10 3/8 and 217 pounds, Akers has prototypical running back size. And that came with 4.47 in the 40 – including an electric 10-yard split of 1.52 seconds. While he wasn’t a home-run threat at Florida State, he should have more opportunities once he gets behind a better line. Oftentimes, his jump cuts left defenders grasping at air. Plus, he was stout in pass protection, which should make him fast friends with his offensive coordinator and quarterback.

“You can’t play in this league if you can’t block, and I learned that early in college,” he said. “I have a good understanding of that and I know that’s something I’ve got to be sharp on.”

What we don’t like

Akers was an adventure as a receiver. PFF charged him with five drops last year. His 9-inch hands are a bit smaller than ideal, which might have led to the drops and a few too many fumbles.

Bill's NFL Draft Series

Top 15 Running Backs

No. 1: Georgia’s D’Andre Swift

No. 2: Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins

No. 3: Florida State’s Cam Akers

No. 4: Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor

No. 5: Utah’s Zack Moss

The best of the rest (coming later)

Top 13 Quarterbacks

No. 1: LSU’s Joe Burrow

No. 2: Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa

No. 3: Oregon’s Justin Herbert

No. 4: Utah State’s Jordan Love

No. 5: Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts

The best of the rest