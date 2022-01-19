Packers Release Keke in Pre-Playoffs Surprise

The Green Bay Packers might need to create three roster spots to bring back Randall Cobb, Za'Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus from injured reserve.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will need to create some roster spaces if they activate receiver Randall Cobb and outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus from injured reserve.

They cleared one space on Wednesday. In a surprise transaction, the Packers released third-year defensive tackle Kingsley Keke. A fifth-round pick in 2019, Keke played in 12 games with eight starts this season. He regularly played somewhere in the neighborhood of 50 percent of the defensive snaps. After missing a couple games due to a concussion, he played off the bench the next four games but still was getting more than half the snaps.

However, he was inactive for the Christmas game against Cleveland, landed on the COVID list and missed the Minnesota game and was inactive for last week at Detroit due to illness.

“That was a total personal thing we were going through,” coach Matt LaFleur said after the Cleveland game.

Keke had a breakout second season with four sacks and eight quarterback hits. Bigger things were expected this season. He started six of the first seven games, with one sack against Pittsburgh and 1.5 sacks against Washington. In playing 12 more pass-rushing snaps than last season, Keke upped his pressure count from 22 to 24, according to Pro Football Focus.

“I’m not going to get into personnel stuff with you guys,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said after Wednesday’s practice. “We kind of take the approach whoever’s here, we’re going to coach the hell out of. Obviously, a decision was made and he’s not here anymore. I’m going to leave it at that.”

Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry and Tyler Lancaster will remain the main cogs on the defensive line. Without Keke the past three games, rookie fifth-round pick TJ Slaton played a total of 27 snaps. Anderson Abdullah was elevated from the practice squad for the final two games and contributed 10 snaps.

“Year 1 to Year 2 was a huge step. Year 3 should be another drastic step for him,” defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery said of Keke during OTAs. “Obviously, affecting the quarterback, being more consistent in the run game and just building his brand. That comes with all the hard work that he’s put in during the offseason and that we’re doing right now and once fall camp comes. He’s working and trending in the right direction. But, definitely, I expect him to take a drastic step again this year.”

Keke has a strip/sack in the Pittsburgh game, which he hoped would get him going.

“It was huge for my confidence,” Keke said. “I started getting it back last week. I was playing a lot more physical. I’m getting on a roll now. I feel like I’m in my X-factor. I’m coming back to myself, my confidence. I just have to keep it rolling and keep pushing forward.”

With the release of Keke, the Packers have 52 players on the roster.