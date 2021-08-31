Packers Release QB Kurt Benkert

Kurt Benkert was signed in May after a tryout and competed well during the three preseason games.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers released quarterback Kurt Benkert on Tuesday as they continued along the path to creating their initial 53-man roster.

Benkert was signed in May after a tryout and competed well during the three preseason games. But the Packers have decided to go heavy on the offensive line on their initial 53-man roster, meaning the release of Benkert.

The Packers will try to get him to the practice squad, a source said in confirming the news first reported by Paul Bretl, so long as he’s not claimed on the waivers. That’s the gamble the team is making, though it’s betting that Benkert being 26, in his fourth year in the NFL and having turned over the ball too often in the preseason will work in its favor.

Out of 24 qualifying quarterbacks, he finished 19th in passer rating and 21st in interception percentage.

“I think he proved that this preseason,” quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy said when asked Sunday if Benkert is a legit NFL quarterback. “I don’t remember watching a lot of Kurt before he got here, but I think he’s since he got here, he’s gotten better every single day. I think he handled our offense. The moment’s not too big for him. He handles the communication, he handles the guys really well. So, yeah, I was very pleased with Kurt’s progression throughout the short time he’s been here, I think he’s been really good for us.”

The good with Benkert is obvious. He has NFL talent. This isn’t some guy with physical limitations. He can make all the throws. He can get out of the pocket when pressured. He can create on the move. He can overcome mistakes made by those around him. Those aren’t just NFL-caliber traits. Those are NFL traits, period.

On Green Bay’s opening drive in the game he started against the New York Jets, Benkert escaped the pocket and threw a 23-yard strike to Malik Taylor at the sideline. That was a big-time throw. On the third drive, he was tripped twice by rookie right guard Royce Newman and fell on his butt. Plus, Lucas Patrick was guilty of two holding penalties. And yet, Benkert worked his magic and got the Packers into the end zone. His throws on that drive converted four third downs and one fourth down. His 21-yard completion on a back-shoulder throw to Taylor on third-and-5 was excellent, as was his third-and-4 touchdown to Jace Sternberger. That work was done primarily against New York’s starting defense.

“I’m thankful for it,” he said of the opportunity. “Obviously, it’s under a bad circumstance with Jordan dealing with an injury and this being a big preseason for him too, but the same thing goes, I’m going to be ready for my opportunity, and I’m going to keep preparing like I’m the guy and always be ready and just show I can operate and do my job.”